Community October 17

‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers: Transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry, FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no. 2 Suvansh.

“Flying without Wings”

We were on team news tenterhooks leading up to the weekend, with injuries to Reece James (£6.0m), Aleksander Mitrovic (£6.7m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) meaning we paid extra attention to Friday’s press conferences.

Unfortunately, the responses of Jurgen Klopp, Marco Silva and Graham Potter kept us very much in the dark, requiring a seeking of our own specialists, although we did learn that Liverpool’s medical staff need a pay rise as the “unavailable” Trent looked distinctly available as he sat on the bench against Manchester City.

Gameweek 11 itself saw many regain their faith in Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) due to his central position, the cult of Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) also gained new followers and James Maddison (£8.2m) owners probably expressed a few spiritual expletives of their own when he ruled himself out of Gameweek 12 with a last-minute yellow card. Silly boy!

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

The biggest shock when ‘The Great and The Good’ team news was revealed showed that Magnus had done a Magnus and put the armband on Son Heung-Min (£11.8m) rather than everyone’s favourite perma-captain Erling Haaland (£12.2m).

Ultimately it meant nothing, although Magnus will claim a moral victory as Son managed one extra clean sheet point. Where will magical beads convince the Grandmaster to look for Gameweek 12 captaincy?

Finn Sollie continues to glide effortlessly up the rankings, annoyingly he even looks well-equipped to deal with the blank, having two free transfers in hand. The Norwegian is joined in the top 10k by FPL Harry, who kept his momentum going despite leaving 18 points on the bench. Tom Freeman managed to outdo this with 22 sat on the sidelines.

In a low-scoring week, Ben Crellin was one of only two to get 60 or more points. His ‘threemium’ strategy paid off, with Harry Kane (£11.4m) plus that man Salah making up for Haaland’s first blank.

Just behind him this week was Mark Sutherns, who had a week which may get him more airtime on FPL Blackbox as his 60 points led to a 650,000 green arrow thanks to his faith in Brentford. David Raya (£4.5m) and Ivan Toney (£7.4m) must’ve had him buzzing on Friday night.

Mark was not the only one to benefit from a goalkeeping masterclass, as there were an incredible six double-digit scores from men between the sticks.

TRANSFERS

  • Az – Doherty (Alexander-Arnold)
  • LTFPL Andy – Trippier, Webster (James, Alexander-Arnold)
  • Ben Crellin – Dunk (James)
  • Fabio Borges – Dunk (James)
  • Finn Sollie – None
  • FPL Harry – Doherty (Alexander-Arnold)
  • Joe Lepper – Doherty (Patterson)
  • Geoff Dance – Castagne (Alexander-Arnold)
  • FPL General – Doherty (James)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Trossard (De Bruyne)
  • Mark Sutherns – Cresswell (Alexander-Arnold)
  • FPL Matthew – Dunk (James)
  • Neale Rigg – None
  • Pras – Doherty (Alexander-Arnold)
  • Suvansh – Doherty (James)
  • Tom Freeman – Zaha, Andersen (James, Gordon)
  • Tom Stephenson – Dunk (James)
  • Zophar – Guehi (James)

Defensive transfers were the priority, with most looking to ship out either James or Alexander-Arnold. In retrospect, it might have been better to keep Trent but, either way, it showed a split in approach by ‘The Great and The Good.’

The more conservative went for solid, dependable Lewis Dunk (£4.6m), whilst the more daring types went for Matt Doherty (£4.6m), although his starting place after Gameweek 12 does look more secure after the shift to 3-5-2 by Conte certainly made Spurs more effective.

TEMPLATE

The template for ‘The Great and The Good’ is as follows, with numbers in brackets showing how many teams they appear in:

Pope (12), Ward (10)

Trippier (17), Cancelo (14), Williams (10), James (8), Guehi (7)

Andreas (18), Martinelli (15), Zaha (15), Maddison (14), De Bruyne (8)

Haaland (18), Mitrovic (16), Kane (6)

It was at the back that we saw a shift, with Alexander-Arnold booted out and James just clinging onto his space – although this won’t last. Marc Guehi (£4.3m) makes his first-ever template appearance.

A certain Liverpool midfielder will no doubt find his way back for Gameweek 12, as everyone has decided he is good again.

BLANKETY BLANK

I’ve had a quick look at the preparations for Blank Gameweek 12, with many less-engaged managers likely to be caught out by a quick turnaround and the sudden disappearance of their Man City and Arsenal assets.

The injury to James only exacerbates the situation and, quite frankly, I can barely type Maddison’s name because his silly simulation let us all down.

Looking at the squads, I have listed the number of transfers and players currently available, discounting reserve keepers. Ben Crellin is best prepared with a full XI plus the luxury of having two free transfers if needed.

It looks less optimal for the likes of Joe and Harry so I suspect a hit or two will be taken and, as for Neale Rigg, well if having only seven available players doesn’t force a Wildcard then I will eat my Wizard’s hat!

CONCLUSION

Be on your guard, as rapid-fire decisions need to be made. I expect Salah to enter stage right plus a couple of hits here and there for those looking to gamble on Brighton and Hove Albion’s home clash against Nottingham Forest. Yet it’s important to keep half an eye on Gameweek 13 onwards, as those Man City and Arsenal players will quickly become very attractive.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember – don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me here on Twitter.

  1. Calv1n
    10 mins ago

    1. Take -4 to do Archer -> Solanke to fill 11
    or
    2. Just play Archer and pray for 1 point?

    After GW12 Solanke will be on first bench

    
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd go for 1 provided you don't think the extra £ tied up in Solanke affects other moves.

      
  2. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can we have a poll on the amount of hits folks are considering, even just for laughs?

    Seen mentions of -8, -12 !

    
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      One maximum. But then I WC last week and its only the Maddison ban which has left me needing a hit

      
      1. Gon Freecss
        1 min ago

        -4 and fielding 10

        
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      -4 (thanks Maddi)

      
    3. Bubbles1985
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      0 then WC next week

      
    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      -4 to get 11 playing

      
    5. boc610
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      -4 to play 11

      
    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      0. Fielding XI.
      May - 4 to remove Neco, but may not

      
  3. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which looks good?

    A. Play with the 10 below
    B. Martinelli for Zaha (-4) then Trossard to Saka in GW13
    (only doing this as a route to swap Martinelli for Saka)
    C. Foden to Zaha (-4) then Zaha/Trossard back to Foden for GW13
    (doesn't preclude moving for Saka or Jesus ahead of NFO in 14)

    Kepa
    Trippier, Guehi, Dunk, Dier
    Mount, Trossard, Andreas
    Kane, Scamacca

    Ward, Haaland, Foden, Martinelli, Cancelo

    
  4. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc?

    Ward
    Trippier VVD Guehi Toti
    Salah Mount Trossard Andreas
    Mitro Solanke
    (Raya, Haaland, Cancelo, Martinelli)

    
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Collins might be back for Wolves, which means bench for Toti.

      
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I believe Toti may lose his place soon as he isn't first choice. Appreciate he'd be benched but I'd probably prefer a downgrade of VVD and upgrade of Toti to a more-nailed bench option, or maybe even holding it back to upgrade Trossard for 13

      
  5. Gon Freecss
    7 mins ago

    Thanks to previous feedback on here, I'm very tempted to punt on Carvalho for GW12 instead of Billing, what would you say is the probablity he plays at least 70mins?

    From what I'm reading, he's quite likely so start. But with Elliot getting minutes yesterday, does this give Carvalho a better chance of starting on Wednesday or not? Any Liverpool fans on here with more insight?

    
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If Jota is out, I'd rate his chances of starting on the left even higher than 70%

      
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If Jota is out, I'd rate his chances of starting on the left even higher than 70%

      
      1. Gon Freecss
        just now

        70% was my thinking, but if you think higher then I am gonna give this serious thought!

        Thanks

        
  6. Bubbles1985
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Captain this week...?

    Kane
    Toney
    Salah

    
    1. Gon Freecss
      2 mins ago

      Head says Salah, heart says Kane

      
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I only have Kane there and will likely captain him fwiw

      
    3. Bubbles1985
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Currently on Kane but have just transferred Salah in so may roll with him...

      
    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Only own Kane from those three too. But actually tempted by something punt-ier like Mount

      
  7. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Do we think Firmino will start with Jota and Diaz out?

    
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes

      
  8. Fuddled FC
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best mid under £6.3m this week only?

    a) Billing
    b) Almiron
    c) Gross
    d) ?

    
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Brighton at home to NFO looks good so C for me

      
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C has the fixture but B and A have the form. Maybe B

      
  9. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    I think I’ve talked myself out of the threemium again and will instead just sell Maddison with my remaining FT and play 10 (keep Foden). Feels a bit conservative but could pay off between now and 16.

    Question is who?

    A) Zaha. Pros: Nice fixtures, got a little 20 minute rest on Saturday, pivotal to Palace. Cons: not many touches in the box, stats could be better.

    B) Trossard. Pros: Forest, form. Cons: short-term, fixtures tough after Forest. Are his goal stats distorted by the Liverpool hat-trick or is he the real deal?

    Zaha the better option for a stretch of games, Trossard perhaps the explosive option for this week.

    Who would you go for?

    
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Both for this week. Get rid of Tross next week.

      
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. So lose Foden for -4 and bring him straight back next week?

        
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think your summary is right, so it depends on what your thoughts are for 13 onwards. Trossard easily becomes Martinelli or a Foden/Saka with a bit of £ so shifting him may not be the end of the world.

      
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I guess what I should have added is: I’ll have enough money to turn Gordon into Saka, so if I went Zaha over Trossard that could be one transfer fewer down the road

        
    3. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      If Lallana starts, does trossard start?

      
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        The consensus among Brighton fans seems to be that Lallana is less of a threat to Trossard than other players but worth noting, cheers

        

