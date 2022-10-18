374
Rate My Team October 18

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

374 Comments
Share

Another day, another deadline as Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is only hours away.

Getting 11 starters out will be a problem for many FPL managers with Arsenal and Manchester City blanking, not to mention Reece James (£6.0m) and James Maddison (£8.2m) inconveniently picking up red flags over the last week.

Wildcard, Free Hit, free transfers, points hits: however you’re tackling Blank Gameweek 12, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help for the next hour.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

374 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Baked baines
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    I've neglected all forms of sunshine and have been stuck in my room playing with my WC. Have devised two teams.
    One with three premiums and the other two W/O Salah.
    Could you please advise which one is better and i'm just gonna roll with it as I need to get out this house.

    Wildcard A

    GW12

    Ward

    Dunk Guehi Gomez Trippier

    Salah Zaha Almiron Bailey

    Daka Kane

    Subs: Kepa Martinelli Cancelo Haaland

    GW 13 Zaha - Foden
    leaves me with 0.4 ITB

    Wildcard B

    GW12

    Ward

    Dunk Guehi Gomez Trippier

    Trossard Mount Zaha Almiron

    Toney Kane

    Subs Kepa Cancelo Martinelli Haaland

    GW13 Zaha - Foden
    GW14 Toney - Jesus

    Leaves me with 1m ITB

    Open Controls
  2. AARON-1
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Poor Jota out till after the World Cup.
    Should mean regular starts for Firmino and Nunez

    Open Controls
    1. ClothedinSun
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Seen some bits online about Nunez starting out wide, which would probably hurt his fpl potential no?

      Open Controls
    2. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      bodes well for Firmino imo - I'm bringing him in for sure

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        The only thing that will hurt Nunez's FPL potential is if he fails to square the ball when Salah is in acres of space like the other day. I've never seen a striker so open and not get a pass.

        Open Controls
  3. gooner_112233445566
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    this gameweek only as wildcarding next

    a) firmino
    b) mitro
    c) bamford

    got trent, salad and perreira if makes diff

    Open Controls
    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        Do we think Firmino starts tomorrow?

        Open Controls
  4. Crooks32
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Team looks like this...

    Lloris
    Guehi Cresswell Anderson Trippier
    Trossard Zaha Christie Sinisterra
    Mitrovic DiegoCosta

    Bench - Forster Haaland Cancelo KDB

    Any major surgery needed with 2.3m in the bank??? Costa playing against my 2 palace defenders isn't ideal and Cresswell with Liverpool away...

    Open Controls
  5. ClothedinSun
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Looking for some feedback on this team:

    Guaita,
    Trippier, VVD, Chilwell,
    Salah (c), Mount, Trossard, Son,
    Solanke, Kane, Wilson

    Bench: Fodder.

    Am mainly worried about Chilwell and too many Spurs? Worthy of worry or just go ahead and hope for the best?

    Open Controls
  6. highsguy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    One hit taken - would you take another to get 11?

    Pope
    Guehi Trippier Neco
    Trossard Salah Andreas Zaha
    Mitro Kane

    Bench/not playing: Haaland, R James, Martinelli, Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I am playing with 10. No hits. One FT used.
      Your 10 are fine

      Open Controls
      1. Laporte of the Gods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        agree

        Open Controls
  7. Rodney
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Currently on a FH as had seven available. I have Chilwell and Mount in current draft but worried about rotation given schedule. If Mount is rested, it'll be this GW rather than vs Man Utd or in UCL won't it....?

    Open Controls
  8. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Jota out until after World Cup

    Open Controls
  9. Devos
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Pick one (bottomed)
    a) Castagne
    b) Andersen/Guehi
    c) Mykolenko/Tarkowski
    d) other defender below 4.5
    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. Jeppe1234
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      guehi

      Open Controls
  10. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    What is better for a wildcard team

    A) Andersen, Almiron and Kane
    B) Alexander-Arnold, Mount and Solanke

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
  11. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    James to TAA and playing with this 10. Does it look ok?

    Ward
    TAA Trippier Neco
    Sterling Trossard Andreas KDH
    Kane Mitro

    Open Controls
  12. LiverpoolKG
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Who should i Captain?

    Son
    Mitro
    Zaha
    Guimaraes

    Advice and thoughts welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. NBhogal
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Personally, I'd be stuck between Mitro and Zaha as they are both on Pens as well - From those options though, Zaha takes it for me as he has an impressive home record and Mitro still doesn't seem 100% fit as yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I'd say Mitro

        Open Controls
  13. NBhogal
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Current team for GW12 with taking a -4 hit after Maddison decided to troll me in the 94th minute. Please rate -

    Pope
    Trippier, N Williams, Guehi, Robertson
    Zaha, Salah (c), Trossard (vc), Gordon
    Mitro, Solanke

    Bench (does this even matter?) - Iverson, Cancelo, Haaland, Martinelli.

    Will likely be selling Zaha for Saka in GW13 as I have 0.8 ITB - Could wait till GW 14 and transfer Gordon for Almiron and Zaha for Foden but I think price changes could mess with this plan.

    Keen to hear your thoughts...

    Open Controls
  14. JohnLoken
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    My team:

    Pope
    Trippier-Perisic-Guehi-Neco
    Zaha-Bowen-Salah-Pereira-
    Mitro-Solanke

    Bench:
    Haaland, Cancelo, Martinelli.

    1FT. 2.5 int.

    What to do?
    Im thinking of Perisic->TAA or Dijk? Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.