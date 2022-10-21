FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is quickly zooming into view, with the upcoming deadline being the third in the space of eight days.

Arsenal and Manchester City players return to contention this week and many FPL managers are chewing over which combination of assets from the top two to go for.

Plenty of Wildcards are also being deployed, while minor fitness concerns over Bukayo Saka and Darwin Nunez have prompted widespread discussion.

However you’re tackling Gameweek 13 and whatever dilemma you’re in, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help for the next hour.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.