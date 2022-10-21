360
Rate My Team October 21

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

360 Comments
Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is quickly zooming into view, with the upcoming deadline being the third in the space of eight days.

Arsenal and Manchester City players return to contention this week and many FPL managers are chewing over which combination of assets from the top two to go for.

Plenty of Wildcards are also being deployed, while minor fitness concerns over Bukayo Saka and Darwin Nunez have prompted widespread discussion.

However you’re tackling Gameweek 13 and whatever dilemma you’re in, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help for the next hour.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. myteamissheeeeeeeet
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Salah to Foden madness or not?

    
    1. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Utter madness

      
      1. myteamissheeeeeeeet
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Ha ha why?

        
    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gotta give salah a chance vs forest

      
      1. myteamissheeeeeeeet
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Why though? I keep getting rid and bringing him back. He’s like my ex I can’t put him down!

        
    3. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      The way Phil is playing i would

      
    4. agueroooooney
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      If on WC yes, otherwise no

      
    5. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      In the same boat. I want Foden, but I don't want to sell KDB. So, Salah is the only player who needs to go. But, I have not been able to do the move yet.

      
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which 2 to bench from

    A) Trippier
    B) Doherty
    C) Trossard
    D) Andreas

    
    1. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      BD

      
      1. Gooner97
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        *BD sorry

        
        1. Gooner97
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          C* FFS

          
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers!

            
    2. Dreams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Doherty and Andreas.

      
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Play Trossard away to City?

        
        1. Dreams
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes. I'd take that risk tbh. But that's just me.

          
  3. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    The answer is Foden. Pick Foden.

    
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      LOL

      
  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Really tempted to move Mitro to Darwin or Firmino, leave for now or make the transfer (-4)

    Thanks

    
    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Darwin may not start, I’d hold off

      
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        This. Plus Mitro has a great fixture and he's on pens. And for a -4?

        I think people are just carried away with this nonsense tbh

        
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Some people like to play aggressively. Deal with it

          
        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          The grass is very green on the other side, this GW

          Even with some very bright green on the current side

          It's happening with Zaha, Mitrovic and Toney. Everybody else looks better than these talismans with good fixtures in RMTs atm, and I don't get how it's gotten so much momentum. Even for hits

          
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Make it

      
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Wait & see if there's any news/leaks in the morning. I'm no expert in sourcing these myself but there could be something posted here. Firmino is definitely a rest-risk & I would try to do a bit more fishing before committing to Darwin for a hit. In theory, though, yeah I think its worth it

      
  5. confused01
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Perisic > Trent or Robbo for -4 ?

    
    1. confused01
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Otherwise play Andersen

      
  6. joakimosterberg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    1FT, £2.7 itb.

    A) Mount -> Foden
    B) Zaha -> Foden
    C) Mount/Wilson -> Foden/Jesus -4
    D) Zaha/Wilson -> Foden/Jesus -4

    Raya (Ward)
    Trippier-Cancelo-Doherty (Guehi, Neco)
    Salah-Mount-Zaha-Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland-Toney-Wilson

    
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      D

      
    2. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      
    3. agueroooooney
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      
  7. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    0FT 0.1m ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo VVD Trippier
    Foden Saka* Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland (C) Kane Mitro

    Ward - Andreas Neco Webster

    Still 100% certain on which keeper I will go with, but otherwise all good?

    
  8. TOBY1
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Seeing lots of Zaha and I had him. But tempted to go with Eze instead.

    I haven’t watched loads of CPL this year but when I have I’ve preferred where eze is playing. Numbers are similar and a lot cheaper too.

    
    1. TOBY1
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      *currently on WC

      
    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Eze is great value, just hard to fit in on wc. Salah Saka Marti Foden With Andreas as a sub is hard to beat

      
    3. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'm getting him on WC. Watched them the other night thought he was impressive

      
  9. TKC07
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    In what order would you prioritize, if plan to get 2 Pool assets, with no budget constraints, until WC break?
    1) Darwin
    2) Salah
    3) TAA
    4) Robbo/VVD
    5) Firmino
    6) Gomez

    
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      2 1

      
    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      2, 1

      
    3. Steve McCroskey
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      2,3 if no constraints.

      Genuinely can't believe the number of people looking to ship out Salah with his fixtures

      
    4. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      2,1

      
  10. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Pope (Ward)
    Trippier Gomez Cancelo (Guehi, Neco)
    Andreas Eze Martinelli KDB (Almiron)
    Kane Mitro Haaland

    Play Almiron instead of Andreas? Also, would you start Guehi?

    
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Guehi on my bench too

      
      1. Gooner97
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I agree on that, my main dilemma is only about playing Almiron or not.

        
    2. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably just Almiron over Andreas.
      Guehi bench

      
      1. Gooner97
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate, that's it then.

        
  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who else transferres Darwin in last night for kane ..still hoping for a sub appearance though

    
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Why the early transfer??? Kane was not dropping and Nuñez was not going up in price....

      
  12. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    On a wildcard - (A) Raya and Gabriel or (B) Fabianski and White?

    
    1. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      
    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      
  13. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you change anything in this team? Bench? Foden? Saka? Cancelo? I have one free transfer.

    Ward
    Trippier, Saliba, Struijk
    Salah, KDB, Zaha, Martinelli
    Haaland(c), Toney, Mitrovic
    (Pope, Andreas, Andersen, Webster) | 1 FT | 0.6m

    
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Zaha > Saka

      
    2. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Play Andersen over Struijk

      
  14. MaestroMostar
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play:
    A)Perisic
    B)Guehi
    C)Trippier

    Don't know if Perisic will start, don't want to get 1 pointer from him...

    
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      BE

      
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      BC

      
  15. DandyDon
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    More essential transfer for this week?
    A- Mitro to Scamacca (3 out of 4 decent home fixtures to come and Leeds to beat Fulham tomorrow I reckon).
    B- Dunk to White. Arsenal defence essential or did most transfer out these players before last week? Not a huge ceiling with White. Always 6 or 7 pts.

    
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Scamacca nothing special.

      
  16. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    £1.0 ITB, 0 FT (already brought Haaland back in for Kane).

    Guaita // Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Coufal // Cucurella Jonny
    Salah Zaha Barnes Martinelli // Andreas
    Haaland Toney Mitrović

    Is Barnes to Saka (–4) too risky?

    A: roll
    B: Barnes to Saka (–4)
    C: Coufal to Joe Gomez (–4)
    D: something else?

    
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      
  17. Twisted Melon
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Maddison, Mount & Zaha
    To
    Foden, Martinelli, Saka -8?

    
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Naa, 2 for -4? They won’t all explode this week

      
    2. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Would just do two of them to Foden Martinelli -4 as Saka flagged

      
    3. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Foden, Marti and another one instead Saka

      
  18. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    A. Zaha to Bernardo
    B. Romero. Zaha to White/Gomez plus Foden -4
    C. Roll FT
    D. Something else? 0.6itb

    Kepa
    Trippier. Romero. Cancelo. Jonny
    Salah. Zaha. Martinelli
    Haaland c. Darwin. Mitro

    Ward. Andreas. Trossard. Guehi

    
  19. Rodney
    • 8 Years
    just now

    KDB to Foden or Trossard to Eze ?

    
    1. Rodney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      (I'd be playing Andreas over Tross)

      
  20. antis0cial
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Decided against Nunez due to possibly sitting out next game, so how does this wc now look? .5 spare, not sure if Kepa is best keeper option

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Gabriel
    Salah Saka Foden Marti
    Haaland Toney Mitro

    Ward Andreas Tarkowski Neco

    

