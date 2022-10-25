The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 5

Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) gets underway on Tuesday evening – which means it’s time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below and don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 75L4Q5EA10).

Here, our in-house expert FPLReactions – who is 76th in the world – takes a look at Matchday 5 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPERS

Kepa Arrizabalaga (€4.5m) could be a fantastic option for the Tuesday goalkeeper. Chelsea have improved since Graham Potter took over, keeping five clean sheets in the last six matches. With a game against Salzburg next, the Spaniard could be an easy inclusion.

Also coming in at a great budget price is Marseille’s Pau Lopez (€4.5m), who could pair well with Kepa as he plays on Wednesday. The French side have shown improvements over the last two Matchdays so, if Tuesday’s pick goes badly, Lopez has a great opportunity to step in and return points against an inconsistent Frankfurt.

DEFENDERS

So far, Juventus have dropped points in six out of this season’s seven away games. Opponents Benfica have also shown some of the best form amongst the top European clubs in all competitions. For that reason, Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.3m) could be a very good option. The left-back has already shown huge attacking potential in the Champions League. His 20-point return in Matchday 1 was a reflection of that.

Doubling up on Chelsea’s defence could be very beneficial, so Ben Chilwell (€5.5m) is the next pick. His offensive capabilities are well-known and, by receiving the line-ups before deadline, we can see if he’s playing at left wing-back.

Meanwhile, it would be very difficult to leave out the most expensive defender in the game. Joao Cancelo (€6.7m) has returned points in every Matchday he’s played in so far, showcasing his multiple routes to points with three assists and three clean sheets.

Inter play against one of the worst teams in the Champions League – Viktoria Plzen. In the reverse fixture Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) scored and kept a clean sheet for a 12-point return. Playing at home, it is likely the Inter wing-back could, once again, have some joy this week.

Sticking with Italian sides, Giovanni De Lorenzo (€5.1m) also faces a very poor opponent. Rangers have scored just once, whilst the right-back has also managed to both score and assist in his last five matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Benfica man Joao Mario (€6m) has shown a steady rate of UCL Fantasy returns – even more impressive when we consider that the previous two outings have both been against Paris Saint-Germain. Not only does he take penalties but he is a creative midfielder with three domestic assists.

Nicolo Barella (€6.5m) is another budget midfielder to consider. Plzen have conceded 16 goals in their four UCL games so far – an average of four per match. With three goals and an assist in his last three matches, Barella could be a great option for Matchday 5.

Staying with the budget midfielders, Chelsea’s Jorginho (€5.5m) is a solid penalty-taking option that enables more expensive assets within this team. Successive double-digit UCL hauls have arrived for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.6m), helping Napoli to three goals per game during their last ten in all competitions. Up next is Rangers.

Real Madrid are without star forward Karim Benzema (€10.8m), which could give Vinicius Junior (€10m) the opportunity to lead their attack. The Brazilian has already notched up three returns in his four UCL matches and goes against a defensively unstable Leipzig.

FORWARDS

Domestically, Erling Haaland (€11.1m) is already on an extraordinary 17 goals and three assists – almost two attacking returns per match. That elite form has also been reflected in his Champions League campaign, where he’s about to face his former side Dortmund. Naturally, he also scored against them on Matchday 2.

PSG have a meeting against Maccabi Haifa who, although dominant in their own league, have still shown huge defensive fragilities. French forward Kylian Mbappe (€11.2m) has netted four times in four UCL matches so far, sitting on more goal contributions than appearances in his domestic league.

A great third forward could be Lautaro Martinez (€8.4m). With Plzen being so leaky, further investment in Inter’s attack is highly recommended. Martinez has started this season slowly but has collected six returns from his last three matches in all competitions.

TUESDAY CAPTAINCY

It’s a difficult decision for UCL Fantasy managers this time, as both Haaland and Mbappe are in fantastic form. Although the Norwegian can sometimes be considered a minutes risk, his rate of attacking returns just can’t be ignored. Therefore, whilst Haaland could be the standout captaincy option for Matchday 5, Mbappe also has plenty of potential.

MATCHDAY 5 PICKS