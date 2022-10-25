175
Champions League October 25

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 5

Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) gets underway on Tuesday evening – which means it’s time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below and don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 75L4Q5EA10).

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2022/23

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

Here, our in-house expert FPLReactions – who is 76th in the world – takes a look at Matchday 5 and its most appealing assets.

GOALKEEPERS

Kepa Arrizabalaga (€4.5m) could be a fantastic option for the Tuesday goalkeeper. Chelsea have improved since Graham Potter took over, keeping five clean sheets in the last six matches. With a game against Salzburg next, the Spaniard could be an easy inclusion.

Also coming in at a great budget price is Marseille’s Pau Lopez (€4.5m), who could pair well with Kepa as he plays on Wednesday. The French side have shown improvements over the last two Matchdays so, if Tuesday’s pick goes badly, Lopez has a great opportunity to step in and return points against an inconsistent Frankfurt.

DEFENDERS

So far, Juventus have dropped points in six out of this season’s seven away games. Opponents Benfica have also shown some of the best form amongst the top European clubs in all competitions. For that reason, Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.3m) could be a very good option. The left-back has already shown huge attacking potential in the Champions League. His 20-point return in Matchday 1 was a reflection of that.

Doubling up on Chelsea’s defence could be very beneficial, so Ben Chilwell (€5.5m) is the next pick. His offensive capabilities are well-known and, by receiving the line-ups before deadline, we can see if he’s playing at left wing-back.

andys-gw17-article 1

Meanwhile, it would be very difficult to leave out the most expensive defender in the game. Joao Cancelo (€6.7m) has returned points in every Matchday he’s played in so far, showcasing his multiple routes to points with three assists and three clean sheets.

Inter play against one of the worst teams in the Champions League – Viktoria Plzen. In the reverse fixture Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) scored and kept a clean sheet for a 12-point return. Playing at home, it is likely the Inter wing-back could, once again, have some joy this week.

Sticking with Italian sides, Giovanni De Lorenzo (€5.1m) also faces a very poor opponent. Rangers have scored just once, whilst the right-back has also managed to both score and assist in his last five matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Benfica man Joao Mario (€6m) has shown a steady rate of UCL Fantasy returns – even more impressive when we consider that the previous two outings have both been against Paris Saint-Germain. Not only does he take penalties but he is a creative midfielder with three domestic assists.

Nicolo Barella (€6.5m) is another budget midfielder to consider. Plzen have conceded 16 goals in their four UCL games so far – an average of four per match. With three goals and an assist in his last three matches, Barella could be a great option for Matchday 5.

Staying with the budget midfielders, Chelsea’s Jorginho (€5.5m) is a solid penalty-taking option that enables more expensive assets within this team. Successive double-digit UCL hauls have arrived for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.6m), helping Napoli to three goals per game during their last ten in all competitions. Up next is Rangers.

Real Madrid are without star forward Karim Benzema (€10.8m), which could give Vinicius Junior (€10m) the opportunity to lead their attack. The Brazilian has already notched up three returns in his four UCL matches and goes against a defensively unstable Leipzig.

FORWARDS

Domestically, Erling Haaland (€11.1m) is already on an extraordinary 17 goals and three assists – almost two attacking returns per match. That elite form has also been reflected in his Champions League campaign, where he’s about to face his former side Dortmund. Naturally, he also scored against them on Matchday 2.

1

PSG have a meeting against Maccabi Haifa who, although dominant in their own league, have still shown huge defensive fragilities. French forward Kylian Mbappe (€11.2m) has netted four times in four UCL matches so far, sitting on more goal contributions than appearances in his domestic league.

A great third forward could be Lautaro Martinez (€8.4m). With Plzen being so leaky, further investment in Inter’s attack is highly recommended. Martinez has started this season slowly but has collected six returns from his last three matches in all competitions.

TUESDAY CAPTAINCY

It’s a difficult decision for UCL Fantasy managers this time, as both Haaland and Mbappe are in fantastic form. Although the Norwegian can sometimes be considered a minutes risk, his rate of attacking returns just can’t be ignored. Therefore, whilst Haaland could be the standout captaincy option for Matchday 5, Mbappe also has plenty of potential.

MATCHDAY 5 PICKS

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

  1. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/Jon_Mackenzie/status/1584858025294057472

    Interesting post from Jon Mackenzie (Tifo). While looking through OPTA data in preparation for a video about Leeds' malaise, he noticed that Liverpool have conceded more big chances than Leeds, who themselves are 3rd in the big chances conceded table. Battle of the big chances on Saturday night then. Guess I may end up playing Firmino after all

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yeah I think it would be a crazy time for me to get rid of Salah. I'll pick my moments, it'll be after the Leeds game.

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Let's see whether Salah will deliver. Looks unlikely if we his outputs this season

      2. el polako
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        22 touches and 4 accurate passes against Forest...
        Let that sink in for a minute.

        Open Controls
  2. Erez Avni
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    sell Maddison or Zaha for Saka?

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Keep the penalty taker imo

  3. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Will give Zaha one more week I think, even though I wish I'd benched him last week in favour of Andreas. Ward proving a selection headache as I'm not a fan of rotating my keepers but outscoring Raya by 6 points means I'm not sure who to go with this week. Currently have the captaincy on Salah although it is obviously a risk, could bring in Shaw for Chilwell this week to save some funds and hopefully avoid rotation issues.

    Raya
    Trippier, Chilwell, Cancelo
    Zaha, Salah (C), Xhaka, Foden
    Mitrovic, Haaland (vc), Jesus

    Ward, Andreas, Webster, Neco

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      You're thinking of playing Ward, who is against Man City, over Raya, who is playing Wolves? Definitely overthinking it. Ward has only outscored Raya by 1pt in the last 3 games despite having an extra clean sheet. Hold Zaha this week, Palace are good at home, sell next week

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      I can't see how Raya or Ward is even a question this week

    3. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Ah I must've been looking at the GW15 fixture, definitely Raya this week! Still thought it would be closer between the two last week though, Villa really turned it on. Yeah I think I'm just frustrated with Zaha but I guess he could've outscored Andreas last week, not sure who to move him to next week though?

    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      U need to go easy on the tictacs

    5. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah man, I knew he won't bring anything against Everton and still played him before andreas. Such a painful decision. Probably we have to keep him against SoT

  4. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Best midfielder up to 8.7 except Zaha/Foden/Bowen?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Saka

    2. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Saka-Maddison-Martinelli

  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Would you get Martinelli or White this GW?

    Saka only Arsenal player I have.

    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Marti

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      I have all 3

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Not sure it`s worth a hit to get there

  6. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Current line up 1 FT £0.1 ITB
    Pope
    White Gabriel Trippier Cancelo
    Foden Martinelli Salah
    Toney Darwin* Haaland

    Do I

    A: Darwin > Firminho
    B. Darwin > Jesus
    C. Darwin > Mitro
    D. Stick with Darwin

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      I'm sticking with Darwin this GW

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Stick! If fit of course. After Haaland, he looks the best captaincy option this week to me

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ah lovely, a new bug...
        Definitely only posted that once

  7. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    early look at the weekend;
    a) Play Trossard
    b) Play Andreas
    c) Trossard to Saka (like Trossard for 15/16)
    d) roll so have 2 to fix zaha/mitro next week

    1. The Biscuitmen
      just now

      B

  8. Home Run Baker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Tomiyasu 4.2
    Nailed on now?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Decent, but I'd go for someone more secure if you're not short on money.

    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Maybe. At least till Zinchenko is back.

  9. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Something wrong on season ticker.....
    Man City score better than Liverpool when filtered by EITHER Attack, or Defense.

    But when filtered by Overall (Attack + Defense) Liverpool come out on top.

    What gives..?!

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Over the next 3 gameweeks;

      On relative, City come out on top, attack, defence and overall.

      On difficulty City are 2nd, 4th, 2nd vs Liverpool midtable on all 3.

  10. The Wayfarer
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    For last 3 GWs before WC:

    A) Mitrovic —> Kane
    B) Mount —> Salah

    I'm strongly leading towards A myself, given Mitrovic's 2 tough fixtures after this GW, plus Kane's form. What do people think?

    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Think I would be a bit braver looking for differentials with just 2 games to go before reset. Darwin for Mitro? United attacker etc

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  11. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Best option:
    A) Zaha > Saka (for free)
    B) Roll FT this gw and next week Salah+Toney > Kane+Saka

    1. The Biscuitmen
      5 mins ago

      Keep Zaha this week, Southampton at home should be a good game for him.

      1. Malinwa
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  12. Ooh Ah Cantona
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    I did Salah to Miggy yesterday.
    Today I look at my team and I don't regret it one bit.
    Damn it feels good to be a gangster.

  13. Kaneyonero
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Son to Saka?

    1. The Biscuitmen
      16 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I have a hunch that Son can explode pretty much soon

  14. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    who is a better pick?

    A- Saka (have Martinelli)
    B- Rashford
    C- Antony

    1. The Biscuitmen
      1 min ago

      You've got them in the right order there

  15. AdamJ91
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Really want to do Rashford > Foden but I'm 0.6 short so would you do Mitro > Jesus instead as a 1 week punt?

    It would leave me 2FT which one would almost certainly go doing on Salah > KDB/Foden & obviously Jesus being on 4 yellows wouldn't matter as I can transfer back out.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yeah that sounds good

  16. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you do Firmino to Jesus for free?

    1. Stram Dunk
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No

  17. vova
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    a bit of a benching headache this week...

    Pick 1 to bench:

    White
    Trippier
    Zaha
    Mitrovic
    Dalot

    Thanks!

    1. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Dalot

    2. dannyreeves1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Dalot

    3. The Biscuitmen
      5 mins ago

      Dalot for me, too

    4. vova
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      thanks guys!

  18. putana
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    who would you rather own this week:

    a)salah
    b)saka

  19. Mona Lisa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    What to do with Trossard this week?

    A) Get Foden
    B) Get Saka
    C) Roll FT & Play
    D) Roll FT & Bench for Andreas

    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      just now

      saka

  20. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Good enough to save this week ? x

    Pope (AVL)
    TAA (LEE) Cancelo (Lei) Trippier (AVL)
    Salah (LEE) Foden (lei) Martinelli (NFO) Andreas (EVE)
    Haaland (lei) Toney (WOL) Mitro (EVE)

    Ward Bailey Guehi Williams

You need to be logged in to post a comment.