Team News October 27

FPL Gameweek 14 live team news: Solanke injury update

Five Premier League managers will stage their pre-match press conferences on Thursday afternoon and we’ll bring you the key injury news in this article.

Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta will also face the media after their respective sides’ UEFA Europa League ties tonight (the Gameweek 14 sections of each will be embargoed till tomorrow), while the other 13 top-flight bosses will host pressers on Friday.

KEY UPDATES

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BOURNEMOUTH

Dominic Solanke‘s ankle injury is not as bad as first feared, with caretaker Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil “hopeful” of a quick recovery for his striker.

Goalkeeper Neto will now be out longer term with a hamstring injury, however.

“Neto will be out, he has an issue with his hamstring. We’re not sure long. It won’t be short term, it’ll be fairly long term, we think. In that I mean it won’t be a week or two. So Neto is going to be out for the next couple at least.

“Dom is a lot better than expected, so good news on Dom, he’s recovered well and we’re still hopeful.” – Gary O’Neil

LEEDS UNITED

Beleaguered Jesse Marsch has more problems ahead of Leeds United’s trip to Liverpool, with several concerns to report.

Luis Sinisterra (foot), Rodrigo (adductor), Joe Gelhardt (knee) and Liam Cooper (glute) were the fresh doubts listed by the Leeds boss in Thursday’s presser, while Leo Hjelde (appendix) and Tyler Adams (calf) had pre-existing injuries.

Adam Forshaw (ankle) and Stuart Dallas (knee) are still out.

“Stuart [Dallas] and Adam [Forshaw] are still out. In addition, questionable is Leo Hjelde with his appendectomy.

“And then Joffy [Gelhardt], Rodri[go], Luis [Sinisterra], Liam [Cooper] and Tyler [Adams] are all a little bit in question, we’ll see how the next 48 hours go for all of those players.” – Jesse Marsch

EVERTON

Andros Townsend (knee), Ben Godfrey (leg) and Yerry Mina (calf) all remain sidelined ahead of the Fulham game but budget FPL defender Nathan Patterson (knee) is back in the squad for Gameweek 14, having returned to training last week.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t had any adverse reaction to his back-to-back starts, meanwhile.

“Patterson is back in the squad for this weekend, Dominic showed his fitness levels last weekend.” – Frank Lampard

“A really good headache, it’s exactly what I wanted. Nathan has been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury. It has allowed Seamus to come in and find fitness and performance and that peaked last week against Palace and Zaha, one of the hardest players to play against in that position.” – Frank Lampard on the battle for the right-back role

“If we can keep him fit he’s a huge player for us and big reference at the top end of the pitch.

“Dominic with his attributes and his history of what he can do at this club, allows you to work off him in different ways. Delighted to have him back.” – Frank Lampard on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

SOUTHAMPTON

Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Tino Livramento (knee) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) remain out but loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles is available this weekend after being ineligible to face his parent club last Sunday.

Romeo Lavia (muscle) is back in training and could come into contention against Crystal Palace.

“Romeo is today first time in the session and it was a pleasure to see him playing. Would like to have him in the squad at the weekend but I think I don’t have the OK so far from the physios, so we have to wait. It’s normal because he was out for so long and now he’s the first day in the session so we must pay attention. It’s good to see immediately his quality on the pitch which is fantastic to watch.

“With Armel, it also looks good. It can be next week that he starts to train with the team. He wants to try from next week on. Could be an option for the Newcastle game.

“With Kyle it’s not that good I think, it can be that he doesn’t make it to the last game [before the break] against Liverpool. So we’ll see if it’s possible or not. Low chance, I think.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Jonny Evans (calf) is still being assessed ahead of the weekend but Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) is back in training and will be available for the game against Manchester City

“In terms of the squad, we’ll monitor Jonny Evans over the next few days, see how Jonny is. Wilf Ndidi has been back training with the squad.

“The most important thing is that [Ndidi] is back training in the squad. He’s looked fine with the players. I think availability is more important, and thankfully he’s available.” – Brendan Rodgers

