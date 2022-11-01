FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 14

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 14.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Matt Johnston is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 160th overall, having taken a Free Hit in Reduced Gameweek 12. His best previous finish was 8,414th in 2011/12. Mihajlo Borozanov, who had led after Gameweeks 11 and 12, is level on points but has made more transfers.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Abayneh Dessalegn is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 44th overall, having also played his Free Hit in Gameweek 12. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin). New entries must have passed all the safety scores to date, as listed in LMS Update.

The safety score for Gameweek 14 was 49 after hits, with 150 teams to be removed and 1,283 going through to Gameweek 15.

Adesina Oluwatosin was the top scorer with 96, thanks to double-digit hauls from Wilson, Trippier and De Bruyne (who was promoted from vice-captain), despite leaving Guaita’s nine points on the bench.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail maintains his three point lead in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues despite losing to Cam Black in his latest match.

Nikhil Narang suffered his first defeat in League 9 Division 15, and the joint-highest scorers with 40 points out of a possible 42 are now Joe Clarkson in League 9 Division 27 and WF Smith in League 9 Division 191.

MODS & CONS

Chris Atkinson (RMT’s Professor) leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Callum Bushell (FPL_talk) leads for a second week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Chris Hill leads for a third week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, but he now shares that lead with Michael Giovanni, who has had two top 5k finishes in the past three seasons, is 38th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame, still leads Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league, and is also the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Ville Ronka (the feeder league for The Great and The Good). They are 2,879th overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris also leads for a sixth week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Benjamin Davis leads for an eleventh week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and is now 9,887th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for a fourth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Michael Giovanni (the new joint leader of Top 10k Any Season) also leads for a third week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7).

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Kerry McCarroll leads for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, and is now 8,562nd overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jarmo Savinainen is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns). He came 7,362nd in 2015/16, 713th in 2016/17 and 453rd in 2018/19.

FPL VETS

Anoop K has regained the lead from Eddy Blatt in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 4 to 7. He is 96th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

For one season only, the January to May League will become the December to May League and will start scoring in Gameweek 17 (immediately after the World Cup break and the unlimited transfers that go with it). The league code is 02vm22, and over 500 teams have already entered (many of them carried forward automatically from last season).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.