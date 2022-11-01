0
World Cup November 1

World Cup Fantasy 2022: When will the squads be announced?

We’ll have all 32 competing World Cup nations’ final squads on this page as and when they’re announced.

Countries have until Sunday 13 November to submit their final 26-man lists, although many of the nations will be cementing plans before this date.

Japan were the first nation to announce their final squad on Tuesday 1 November.

Head coaches were required to have their provisional roster (featuring up to 55 players) submitted by Friday 21 October but most teams have not made these lists public.

Appearance, goal and club information comes from Wikipedia, while the Fantasy position and prices will be taken from the official World Cup Fantasy game when it launches.

JAPAN
Fantasy positionFantasy pricePlayerAge (at start of World Cup)CapsGoalsClub
Eiji Kawashima39950Strasbourg
Shūichi Gonda33330Shimizu S-Pulse
Daniel Schmidt30110Sint-Truiden
Yuto Nagatomo361374FC Tokyo
Maya Yoshida3412112Schalke 04
Hiroki Sakai32711Urawa Red Diamonds
Takehiro Tomiyasu24291Arsenal
Yuta Nakayama25170Huddersfield Town
Miki Yamane28142Kawasaki Frontale
Shogo Taniguchi31130Kawasaki Frontale
Ko Itakura25121Borussia Mönchengladbach
Hiroki Ito2350VfB Stuttgart
Gaku Shibasaki30593Leganés
Wataru Endo29432VfB Stuttgart
Takumi Minamino274317Monaco
Junya Ito29389Reims
Ritsu Dōan24283SC Freiburg
Daichi Kamada26216Eintracht Frankfurt
Takefusa Kubo21191Real Sociedad
Hidemasa Morita27172Sporting CP
Ao Tanaka24142Fortuna Düsseldorf
Kaoru Mitoma2595Brighton & Hove Albion
Yuki Soma2573Nagoya Grampus
Takuma Asano28367VfL Bochum
Ayase Ueda24100Cercle Brugge
Daizen Maeda2581Celtic

