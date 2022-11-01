World Cup Fantasy 2022: When will the squads be announced?

We’ll have all 32 competing World Cup nations’ final squads on this page as and when they’re announced.
Countries have until Sunday 13 November to submit their final 26-man lists, although many of the nations will be cementing plans before this date.
Japan were the first nation to announce their final squad on Tuesday 1 November.
Head coaches were required to have their provisional roster (featuring up to 55 players) submitted by Friday 21 October but most teams have not made these lists public.
Appearance, goal and club information comes from Wikipedia, while the Fantasy position and prices will be taken from the official World Cup Fantasy game when it launches.
JAPAN
|Fantasy position
|Fantasy price
|Player
|Age (at start of World Cup)
|Caps
|Goals
|Club
|Eiji Kawashima
|39
|95
|0
|Strasbourg
|Shūichi Gonda
|33
|33
|0
|Shimizu S-Pulse
|Daniel Schmidt
|30
|11
|0
|Sint-Truiden
|Yuto Nagatomo
|36
|137
|4
|FC Tokyo
|Maya Yoshida
|34
|121
|12
|Schalke 04
|Hiroki Sakai
|32
|71
|1
|Urawa Red Diamonds
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|24
|29
|1
|Arsenal
|Yuta Nakayama
|25
|17
|0
|Huddersfield Town
|Miki Yamane
|28
|14
|2
|Kawasaki Frontale
|Shogo Taniguchi
|31
|13
|0
|Kawasaki Frontale
|Ko Itakura
|25
|12
|1
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Hiroki Ito
|23
|5
|0
|VfB Stuttgart
|Gaku Shibasaki
|30
|59
|3
|Leganés
|Wataru Endo
|29
|43
|2
|VfB Stuttgart
|Takumi Minamino
|27
|43
|17
|Monaco
|Junya Ito
|29
|38
|9
|Reims
|Ritsu Dōan
|24
|28
|3
|SC Freiburg
|Daichi Kamada
|26
|21
|6
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Takefusa Kubo
|21
|19
|1
|Real Sociedad
|Hidemasa Morita
|27
|17
|2
|Sporting CP
|Ao Tanaka
|24
|14
|2
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|Kaoru Mitoma
|25
|9
|5
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Yuki Soma
|25
|7
|3
|Nagoya Grampus
|Takuma Asano
|28
|36
|7
|VfL Bochum
|Ayase Ueda
|24
|10
|0
|Cercle Brugge
|Daizen Maeda
|25
|8
|1
|Celtic
