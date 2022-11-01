World Cup Fantasy 2022: When will the squads be announced?

We’ll have all 32 competing World Cup nations’ final squads on this page as and when they’re announced.

Countries have until Sunday 13 November to submit their final 26-man lists, although many of the nations will be cementing plans before this date.

Japan were the first nation to announce their final squad on Tuesday 1 November.

Head coaches were required to have their provisional roster (featuring up to 55 players) submitted by Friday 21 October but most teams have not made these lists public.

Appearance, goal and club information comes from Wikipedia, while the Fantasy position and prices will be taken from the official World Cup Fantasy game when it launches.

GROUP A

GROUP B

GROUP C

GROUP D

GROUP E

JAPAN

Fantasy position Fantasy price Player Age (at start of World Cup) Caps Goals Club Eiji Kawashima 39 95 0 Strasbourg Shūichi Gonda 33 33 0 Shimizu S-Pulse Daniel Schmidt 30 11 0 Sint-Truiden Yuto Nagatomo 36 137 4 FC Tokyo Maya Yoshida 34 121 12 Schalke 04 Hiroki Sakai 32 71 1 Urawa Red Diamonds Takehiro Tomiyasu 24 29 1 Arsenal Yuta Nakayama 25 17 0 Huddersfield Town Miki Yamane 28 14 2 Kawasaki Frontale Shogo Taniguchi 31 13 0 Kawasaki Frontale Ko Itakura 25 12 1 Borussia Mönchengladbach Hiroki Ito 23 5 0 VfB Stuttgart Gaku Shibasaki 30 59 3 Leganés Wataru Endo 29 43 2 VfB Stuttgart Takumi Minamino 27 43 17 Monaco Junya Ito 29 38 9 Reims Ritsu Dōan 24 28 3 SC Freiburg Daichi Kamada 26 21 6 Eintracht Frankfurt Takefusa Kubo 21 19 1 Real Sociedad Hidemasa Morita 27 17 2 Sporting CP Ao Tanaka 24 14 2 Fortuna Düsseldorf Kaoru Mitoma 25 9 5 Brighton & Hove Albion Yuki Soma 25 7 3 Nagoya Grampus Takuma Asano 28 36 7 VfL Bochum Ayase Ueda 24 10 0 Cercle Brugge Daizen Maeda 25 8 1 Celtic

GROUP F

GROUP G

GROUP H