Scoreboard November 6

FPL Gameweek 15: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Sunday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
Southampton16
Crystal Palace15
Arsenal14
Tottenham Hotspur14
Liverpool13
Manchester United8
Newcastle United7
Aston Villa6
Chelsea5
West Ham United5
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
TeamTotal
Arsenal2.11
Southampton1.78
Tottenham Hotspur1.19
Liverpool1.07
Newcastle United0.83
Crystal Palace0.76
Aston Villa0.64
Manchester United0.44
Chelsea0.26
West Ham United0.19
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Tottenham Hotspur1 – 2Liverpool
West Ham United1 – 2Crystal Palace
Southampton1 – 4Newcastle United
Aston Villa3 – 1Manchester United
Chelsea0 – 1Arsenal

  1. GE
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Early thoughts.

    1) KDB -> Salah
    2) Mitro -> Jesus
    3) Neco -> Perisic
    4) Other?

    (1FT, 1.5 itb)

    Pope
    Cancelo/Trippier/Castagne
    KDB/Saka/Bowen/Zaha/Martinelli
    Haaland/Mitro

    Bench: Ward, Neco, Patterson, Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      1 - chasing last gw points
      2 - meh, Jesus was imo not worth 8 mil
      3 - yes, if u have bench covered but it’s spurs
      4 - Pope->Schanzechzzz

      Open Controls
    2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like 3, I am in a same boat like you. Will keep KDB now, the damage has been done and playing Perisic instead of Neco seems like the biggest upgrade

      Open Controls
  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Wilson > Darwin

    What say thee?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Are you expecting Wilson to miss out?

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        No just a one week punt against Southampton

        Open Controls
    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Tempted, later on wc

      Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Feels nice already having Haaland in place for next GW...

    What are non-owners planning doing?

    Not getting him, using FT to get him, taking a hit to get him?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      It's gonna be another round of 15 min deadline roulette for me.

      If Alvarez and KdB start I will not get Haaland.

      If either one misses out I'm taking a hit to bring him back in various permutations that I will have prepared.

      Open Controls
    2. No Need
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hit for Salah or KDB not a happy choice

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Could be hit for Cancelo ... KDB Alvarez Haaland ... if all start

      Open Controls
  4. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best Transfer in for max pts only gw 16 pls

    1.ft solanke EVE
    2.ft saka wol
    3.ft maddison whu
    4.ft jesus wol
    5.-4 kdw BRE + solanke EVE

    Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    One before WC?

    1) Mitro to Darwin
    2) Get Perisic and bench Mitro
    3) Mitro to Solanke

    Other picks you would consider?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Darwin!

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah been thinking about that one for weeks now

        Open Controls
  6. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Right now I feel like my only saving grace going into next GW is that I've got Haaland, KDB and kept Salah.

    Now to take a few days break from FPL!

    Open Controls
  7. adam wigan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    What do people think of this 4 premium draft for over the World Cup? I’ve got high team value so trying to work out a way of using it

    Ward (iversen)
    Cancelo, trippier, dalot (justin, Patterson)
    Salah, KDB, martinelli, almiron, Bailey or Summerville
    Haaland, Kane (greenwood)

    Other option would be to downgrade a premium to an 8 mil and upgrade my cheap midfielder to 8 mil

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      I like this team. Planning something similar myself.

      Open Controls
    2. adam wigan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Or upgrade greenwood to an 8 mil region striker

      Open Controls
    3. NorCal Villan
      3 mins ago

      That’s not bad, gotta say. Relative cheapies Almiron & Martinelli are big bargains. You could do a lot worse

      Open Controls
  8. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    100k to 1 mill in 2 weeks.

    10 pt lead to 60 pts behind in ML.

    See you next week.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      You’re not the only one 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'm going the other way... Bye!

      Open Controls
    3. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Similar here. Horrendous few GWs.

      Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who to bench & worth binning Bowen?

    Alisson,
    Trippier, Cancelo, Justin, Saliba
    Bowen, Almiron, Martineli, KDB
    Wilson, Hauland, Solanke

    Raya, Andreas, Gomez,

    3.5

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Tough decision with Andreas. Think I'll start him.

      Open Controls
  10. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Long way to go but planning for next week I’m thinking Scamacca is a liability and looking at Nunez, with Mitoma as an enabler. Any thoughts on Mitoma or is Bailey a safer bet?

    Open Controls
  11. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    I have 2FTs. Any ideas for exit of Alvarez:

    Pope
    Trippier, Saliba, Webster // Andersen, Struijk
    Salah, KDB, Saka, Martinelli // Andreas
    Haaland, Mitrovic, Alvarez

    I have a few ideas:
    A. Saka, Andreas ➝ Almiron, Trossard (bench Alvarez)
    B. Andreas, Alvarez ➝ Greenwood, Trossard
    C. Struijk, Alvarez ➝ Perisic, Solanke (BB? -- Ward (whu), Andreas (MUN), Webster (AVL), Andersen (nfo))
    D. Saka, Alvarez, Mitrovic ➝ Almiron, Kane, Greenwood (-4) (play Andersen / Andreas)
    E. Alvarez ➝ Watkins, burn the other FT.
    F. Saka, Alvarez ➝ Foden, Solanke (keep 3 City attackers)

    Open Controls
    1. Dosh
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Andreas Alvarez to Kulu fodder

      Open Controls
  12. Dunster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Posted a frustrated comment earlier about losing a mass of points due to site crash and suggesting that content creators like this site need to do more to encourage FPL Towers to sort out their affairs (may have used a four letter word that rhymes with sit), otherwise if engaged players fall out of love with the game then obviously we will not want to pay money to listen to expert comment.

    Comment was deleted albeit no communication from FFS as to why. My curse word was very minor, so suspect it can only be that I questioned their commitment to the cause. Either way, that’s my subscription finished. This game has annoyed me for the last time.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Read the site guidelines/rules. They can delete posts at their own discretion, don't need to tell you why.

      Open Controls
      1. Dunster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Shove it up your massive hole

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          What the hell man? I wasn't being rude to you. I was literally informing you why.

          Open Controls
        2. Vinyl78LP
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Go on, humour us with the full points breakdown you lost after wating 7 whole days to make a transfer.

          Open Controls
          1. Dunster
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Why - my score is irrelevant to you. Suffice to say the events had a negative impact as no doubt they did for many.

            Waiting for leaked Man City team news was a reasonable course of action adopted by a great many. I am far from the only one to be burned by it.

            Open Controls
        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/

          7.3. [...] Do not contest moderation in public. “Why was my thread deleted?” comments will, guess what, be deleted. See the guidelines for details on how to raise an issue.

          Guidelines are linked - https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/community-rules-guidelines/

          Open Controls
          1. Dunster
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Fine thank you for the clarity you provide. I withdraw my previous comment to you which was caused by frustration

            Open Controls
  13. Radzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Do we know if prices will be frozen during World Cup?

    I didn't see any offical information but my guess would be like during covid break - price changes could still happen (especially Saturday/Sunday night next week)?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Apparently they'll be frozen

      Open Controls
      1. Radzio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Any source? And if so I wonder when will be the last change, Friday?

        Open Controls
  14. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Early thoughts on best DCL replacement

    Jesus
    Darwin

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Dosh
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Darwin

      Open Controls
  15. tsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    A red card & a green arrow, wup wup!!

    Open Controls
  16. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Why isn't Cancelo flagged?

    Open Controls
    1. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cos cup game eats the one match ban

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Understood

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Do you follow football?

      Open Controls
  17. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Replace who for Haaland, have the funds.

    A) Mitrovic
    B) Wilson

    Open Controls
  18. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Think I’ll do Foden > Kulusevski for the final week.

    Can’t trust team news really because the game just crashes.

    Open Controls
  19. Dosh
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jesus Mbuemo Andreas -> Darwin Greenwood Kulu for a hit?
    Or Foden -> KdB?

    Open Controls
  20. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Assuming you have to use FTs this week or you lose them?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      yes imo

      Open Controls
  21. FATHER KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Nice surprise I thought I was 63 all out but turns out it’s 66

    Open Controls
  22. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    just now

    What to do with Foden?

    Lost all his hauls but got all his one pointers

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’m gonna keep him until he hauls, because I know the moment I sell he will!

      Open Controls

