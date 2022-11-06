FPL Gameweek 15: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Sunday’s matches on one screen.
As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.
SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Team
|Total
|Southampton
|16
|Crystal Palace
|15
|Arsenal
|14
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|Liverpool
|13
|Manchester United
|8
|Newcastle United
|7
|Aston Villa
|6
|Chelsea
|5
|West Ham United
|5
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Team
|Total
|Arsenal
|2.11
|Southampton
|1.78
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1.19
|Liverpool
|1.07
|Newcastle United
|0.83
|Crystal Palace
|0.76
|Aston Villa
|0.64
|Manchester United
|0.44
|Chelsea
|0.26
|West Ham United
|0.19
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 – 2
|Liverpool
|West Ham United
|1 – 2
|Crystal Palace
|Southampton
|1 – 4
|Newcastle United
|Aston Villa
|3 – 1
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|0 – 1
|Arsenal
