Play Scout’s World Cup Predictor game for a chance to win £500

The 2022 World Cup is just days away but there is still time to sign-up for FanTeam, Sky Sports and FIFA‘s Fantasy games.

On top of that, Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members now have a chance to win £500 via our World Cup Predictor game.

Here is the scoring system that will determine which Premium Member will walk away with the prize money.

Group game: Correct result1Group game: Correct score2
Team qualifies for Round of 16 (R16)1Team qualifies for Quarter-Final (QF)3
Team qualifies for Semi-Final (SF)4Team qualifies for Third Place Playoff4
Team qualifies for Final5Winner of the Final6
R16: Correct teams and score3QF: Correct teams and score4
SF: Correct teams and score5Playoff: Correct teams and score5
Final: Correct teams and score6
Golden Boot winner10Player of the tournament10
Most team goals10

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER

Whether you back favourites Brazil to win a sixth world title, France to retain theirs or Lionel Messi to guide Argentina to glory, this is the place to confidently guess such a scenario.

An even tougher guess is to predict which individuals will win the Golden Boot (top scorer) and Golden Ball (best player), which is why ten points are up for grabs.

The likes of James Rodriguez, Toto Schillaci and Davor Suker have claimed the former, whilst the latter’s last three winners were Luka Modric, Messi and Diego Forlan.

Simply click on the link below to open the sign-up form, which will soon lead to a spreadsheet link that enables you to enter predictions.

  I Member
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Use all 3 chips in the group stage seems like the best strategy for WC fantasy then?

    Ask Yourself
      6 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Mine is this:
      GW1: Extra player (probs Mbappe vs Oz)
      GW3: WC

      Then use the highest scoring captain one in the quarters/semis where there are fewer games to get it right.

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      My first thought was to play the captaincy chip in the SF or even final, since in the earlier rounds you get to move it so many times anyway and this is only negated later on. Plus its particularly hard to get right in a cagey final where something like a keeper pen save / CB goal is the only haul.

      The flipside is that the final could be quite low scoring all around, compared to playing in, say, MD2.

      WC & 12th man I'm definitely playing in group stage

  JJO
    10 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Anyone else annoyed cause they already have really good team for next gw or too and this WC WC looks like waste?

    lilmessipran
      10 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Which team? Fpl or wc fantasy?

      JJO
        10 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Hahha fpl ofcourse
        Cant bother with wc fantasy 🙂
        Is this the wrong article for my post 🙂 ?

    Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      7 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      May feel a lot different in 6 weeks

      JJO
        10 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Yeah thats true

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Not quite. I could have easily rolled last week but my defence really needs an overhaul, will probably use 5-6 transfers

  lilmessipran
    10 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Fpl is like a day job and these 6 weeks feel like a sabbatical...so sit back, relax and take on some gig work by playing wc fantasy

    Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Agree

  Alcapaul
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Rochet Costa
    Trippier Shaw Maehle Dumfries Cash
    KDB Bergwijn Di Maria Zielinski De Paul
    Neymar Richarlison Messi

    Current draft, probably use 12th man boost for Mbappe.

    Milk, 1 Šuker
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Dumfries a doubt with injury

      Alcapaul
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Cheers. Will keep an eye on it.

      GreennRed
        11 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        What's his injury? Apparently Van Gaal has said that Depay won't start v Senegal,

    I Member
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Seeing a lot with the Rochet + Costa combo but I don't get it. They play on the same day.

      Alcapaul
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        My understanding was you can make subs within the matchday. Might be wrong though!

        GreennRed
          11 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          I think it's only captains that can be changed in same day but it's definitely confusing.

  It's gonna Ben Mee
    8 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    https://youtu.be/RM_5tJncHww

    On this day 10 years ago this happened. Feels like a few months ago.

    Freshy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      The only goat
      just ask him

      NorCal Villan
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        FIGJAM

  Milk, 1 Šuker
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    I think Croatia might top their group with Belgium and Denmark winning their group with France. Just saying...

    Dynamic Duos
      9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Both top teams

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    FAO mods do you know when we're getting the stats from the last 2 games of gameweek 16, please?

    https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/matches/

    RedLightning
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      12 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      We’ve made a request to Opta to re-send the match feeds/data from the games played on Sunday. Hopefully that can be resolved tomorrow at some point.

  Atimis
    6 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Are you able to play WC fantasy in the FIFA app? If I choose Fantasy inside the app on iPhone it just leads me to the website with the game…

    GreennRed
      11 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Can't figure out how to stay in app. Same as yourself it opens up in browser, Samsung Android.

  Freshy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    get in Fifa World Cup leagues

    MichuAkeDeGeaBa
    RL4A0IQY

    DontMissThatPenMyFriendPassItOverToMe
    251TAFPY

  Jafooli
    10 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Just watched the Ronnie interview in full. What a plonker.

    Zimo
      4 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I feel for Bruno and Dalot. They'll have to be with him for over a month. Probably gonna be so awkward.

      NateDog
        2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        At least they know they probably won't have to put up with him for too much longer, for club or country

  Jafooli
    10 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Group A - Netherlands & Senegal
    Group B - England & Wales
    Group C - Argentina & Mexico
    Group D - France & Denmark
    Group E - Spain & Germany
    Group F - Belgium & Croatia
    Group G - Brazil & Switzerland
    Group H - Portugal & Uruguay

    After that it’s all a bit of a lottery….wish Italy had qualified and at least one from Sweden, Norway, Iceland or Finland

  World Cup tournament predictions!
Az
    Az
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    13 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Really proud of this Predictor sheet, hope you all enjoy it. Big thanks to Will and Rob for making it happen.
    Get your predictions in!

  The_FF_King
    9 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Can prices still change between now and next gameweek after World Cup?

    Dynamic Duos
      9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic

  OverTinker
    4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Will there will be a price rise/fall during the WC break?

    Dynamic Duos
      9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic

      OverTinker
        4 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        whats this? I am asking something about FPL

        Dynamic Duos
          9 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Fpl is over until Dec 26th it is world cup time

          OverTinker
            4 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            I don't know what your problem

    Dynamic Duos
      9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      FYI last price changes were Sunday morning, no more changes until after 17 deadline

    PartyTime
      1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      No

  Dynamic Duos
    9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Pick 2

    Foden
    Eriksen
    Modric

    The Senate
      4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Eriksen
      Modric

