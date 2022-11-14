Play Scout’s World Cup Predictor game for a chance to win £500

The 2022 World Cup is just days away but there is still time to sign-up for FanTeam, Sky Sports and FIFA‘s Fantasy games.

On top of that, Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members now have a chance to win £500 via our World Cup Predictor game.

Here is the scoring system that will determine which Premium Member will walk away with the prize money.

Prediction Points Prediction Points Group game: Correct result 1 Group game: Correct score 2 Team qualifies for Round of 16 (R16) 1 Team qualifies for Quarter-Final (QF) 3 Team qualifies for Semi-Final (SF) 4 Team qualifies for Third Place Playoff 4 Team qualifies for Final 5 Winner of the Final 6 R16: Correct teams and score 3 QF: Correct teams and score 4 SF: Correct teams and score 5 Playoff: Correct teams and score 5 Final: Correct teams and score 6 Golden Boot winner 10 Player of the tournament 10 Most team goals 10

Whether you back favourites Brazil to win a sixth world title, France to retain theirs or Lionel Messi to guide Argentina to glory, this is the place to confidently guess such a scenario.

An even tougher guess is to predict which individuals will win the Golden Boot (top scorer) and Golden Ball (best player), which is why ten points are up for grabs.

The likes of James Rodriguez, Toto Schillaci and Davor Suker have claimed the former, whilst the latter’s last three winners were Luka Modric, Messi and Diego Forlan.

