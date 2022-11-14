Our World Cup Fantasy content will be ramping up this week, with just six days to go before the big kick-off in Qatar.

Here, FPL Milanista (aka Obay) shares some expert tips on the official FIFA game.

The most prestigious sporting event is now just six days away, so it’s time to switch our attention from Fantasy Premier League (FPL) and start preparing for the official World Cup 2022 Fantasy game. If you are playing UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy then it won’t take long to learn the basics as it implements a very similar structure. However, it does have some key rule differences that we will be covering in this article, whilst focusing on a couple of strategies that may prove pivotal along the way and allow you to capture a great rank in this year’s competition.

STRATEGY

First of all, you need to know that the World Cup is based on seven Matchdays only, unlike 38 Gameweeks in FPL & 13 in UCL Fantasy. That means you need to be aggressive in managing your side. An optimistic person would see this short-based Fantasy game as a great opportunity to excel given that it’ll need just a few good/lucky picks and you’ll be ahead of the crowd. On the other hand, someone may see it as a difficult ask given the fact that one mistake and one bad Matchday could mean your game is almost over, and that is unfortunately true to an extent.

Let’s take the positive mindset and start by defining “aggressiveness”. By aggressive, I mean you have to put enough study in and play the fixtures, maximise the explosive potential of applying chips (not like FPL when it’s preferable to use chips when needed), as well as not fearing any triple-ups on teams early on.

In my strategy article on UCL Fantasy earlier this season, I identified how important it is to play the fixtures in such Fantasy platforms, and it’s no different here. The gap between teams across the world is highly apparent in the first round and this offers us great opportunities that can be properly utilised to maximise our points haul in the first three rounds. Remember that three rounds in this game is more than 40% of the whole competition – plus the fact a strong template will start to appear later on – so it’s your chance to attack those juicy fixtures early on.

CHIPS

I won’t make this piece any longer, and I hope that you find the above tips helpful in planning your team for the opener next Sunday. Good luck everyone and I’ll be back with more World Cup Fantasy content over the coming week.