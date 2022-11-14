109
109 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GW16 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 16.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Rough:
      Sold Foden (9) for Maddison (6).
      I suspected that he would probably start if Haaland also started, but there was still a possibility that Haaland might not start either. I would have kept him if I had known he was going to start, but I didn't want to risk him being benched again or the system going down again after a late leak.
      Still outside the top million.

      Smooth:
      I did get a small green arrow.
      And I have a fairly healthy TV, so I should be able to afford a dream first eleven and strong bench after the Unlimited Transfers.

      Open Controls
    2. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Second green on the spin and up to 430k. Having been at 6.2m after GW1 I’m more than happy! GW2 early wildcard paid off!

      Smooth; Ward, wow put him in GW12 and sold Sanchez when Brighton had Liverpool. He’s been superb! Foden came in at last. Trippier, Saliba and Martinelli all chipping in. 48 points.

      Rough; Haaland(cap). Salah blank. So the captaincy made no odds really. Brought Martial in for Mitrovic as I couldn’t get to Darwin. My daughter got him in to her delight!

      Open Controls
    3. chunk
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Took In Kane and captained
      Swapped rashford for Almiron
      Green arrow 66 points

      Open Controls
      1. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Kane (C) was a good call and pretty ballsy. Well played.

        Open Controls
    4. TM44
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Smooth: 54 points and a small green arrow to just inside the top 100k.

      Rough: captain haaland and cancelo 3 points between them. Bailey not starting and getting zero points. Salah blanking.

      Open Controls
    5. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Rough: Ward bit me again and went with Guaita. Zaha did his usual Zaha tings.
      Smooth: Green arrow after 4 straight reds gives me a 106k OR which is OK at this point.

      Looking forward to the WC!!!

      Open Controls
    6. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Rough:
      Ward on the bench
      Shipped out Trippier on WC 4 ago to enable Iversen to Pickford which bites in this GW as well from both sides since Cresswell was the replacement
      Would not really complain about the blanks by Haaland, Salah, Saka, and Cancelo

      Smooth:
      Got Nunez using 2 FTs
      Kept faith with Foden
      Solanke, Martinelli, Saliba returned
      Green arrow, OR is still in bad shape

      Open Controls
    7. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Smooth: got in Odegaard and Darwin with my 2 free transfers (which I had because of the server crash that stopped me making a dud move).

      Open Controls
    8. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Smooth: Didn't panic Haaland back in. Kane returned nicely again, kept Foden for his return. Small green arrow.
      Rough: Ward on the bench AGAIN (played Guaita, which was probably sensible, but a 9-point swing FFS!). Zaha missed the pen, didn't do Wilson->Nunez for -4 as I considered. Still stuck below 2M and just can't climb.

      Open Controls
    9. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Rough - Zaha nil points plus only 5 points Cancelo, Salah and Erling.

      Smooth - 80 points after bringing in Darwin (C), Southampton are always an obvious defence to target.

      Open Controls
    10. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Rough: Captained Haaland, Ward on the bench

      Smooth: Everyone else capped him too, 66 points, green arrow and pushing for top 100k

      Open Controls
    11. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Smooth: One-week Nunez gamble paid off, sold Toney so avoided his points being stuck on my bench, Foden, Kane, Ward, 63 points and a nice green arrow.

      Rough: Zaha missing that penalty. Rashford blank.

      Open Controls
  2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    The previous article had 6 comments

    Open Controls
    1. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Pages flying

      Open Controls
  3. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Who are the best 4 premium players for the world cup fantasy?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'm focussing largely on premium or at least very attacking defenders (some of them actually bargains like Mæhle). Only have 3 mid/fwd premiums at the moment - Sané, Messi, Mbappé

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Thanks
        Maehle is great value
        Somehow I managed 5 premiums
        Messi Mbappe Sane KDB and Vinicius J
        Surely I'm making mistakes elsewhere

        Open Controls
    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      As he alludes to, depends on the fixtures.

      Depay against Qatar will probably score more than Mbappe vs. Denmark.

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Thanks
        We get 2 FTs every matchday in the group stage
        Depay will play Qatar on the third matchday

        Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      KDB, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Thanks
        Got Vinicius J without much thoughts, now moved to Neymar

        Open Controls
    4. lugs
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      all the best premiums are forwards and defenders, midfield is a bit of a wasteland because they were so lazy assigning positions, Saka is still a mid but Raphina and Vini jr are forwards thus making them almost a no go when Neymar is the clear pick for Brazil up front

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Thanks
        KDB and Sane come to mind in the midfield
        Would you go for them?

        Open Controls
  4. Jässi
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    How's she looking for FPL after world cup (0.0 ITB)?

    Sanchez - Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - Robertson - Amartey - Bueno/any other 3.9 def
    Salah - Martinelli - Trossard - Almiron - Andreas
    Haaland - Darwin - Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Come back after 40 days mate

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Normally good advice, but for example I broke up with my girlfriend and soon after that I broke my knee (patella). Since fpl is on a break and many things are broken, I don't think it's a bad idea to create bus team now, many nuances may be forgotten during WC.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Compare to mine (which I naturally prefer):

      Ward / Kepa

      Trippier, Schärr, Castagne, White, Bueno
      KdB, Foden, Martinelli, Almiron, Andreas
      Haaland, Kane, Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Wow - can you afford that? I'd be 1.7M short! I like the forward 3 very much - that's what I was thinking of having. Possibly with Saka and Maddison over KDB and Foden and I fancy a Villa defender - maybe Digne. Anyway, lots of planning to do before a proper draft...

        Open Controls
  5. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    The problem with world cup fantasy is that it is over complicated. Winning it massively involves fixture rotation planning and being there to make captaincy changes, rather than just picking the right players and committing to a captain.

    It is a complete turn off.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Feels like less rotation planning than FPL to me. In a way, its a lot simpler: just have to choose your group stage fixtures to attack & think of it more like 2 FHs for the first 3 matchdays

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yes have been playing world cup fantasy since long
        It's a lot simpler
        Different formats, so one has to really come out of FPL especially when it's too indulging
        FPL to world cup is to what test match is to T20 in cricket (hope I picked analogy order correctly lol)

        Open Controls
  6. Radzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    When can we expect Sunday's matches to be added to Members Area?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      just now

      It's still being worked on.

      Open Controls
  7. WALOR
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Am I foolish to go with Lautaro Martinez over Messi?
    In WC qualifyers,
    10.5 m Messi had 16 appearances, 7 goals, 0 assists, 59 Shots, 16 Shots on Target
    8.0 m Lautaro had 15 appearances, 7 goals, 3 assists, 36 Shots, 16 Shots on Target
    That's a lot of cash for similar results - what am I missing?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      It's too much a gamble keeping in view Messi ownership

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Plus 11 goals in 2 and a half friendlies for Messi. I'm going with both initially

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      You're comparing club form and goalscoring opportunities rather than Argentina form and opportunities.

      Open Controls
    4. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I think the takeaway here should be to have both

      Open Controls
  8. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    3 hours ago

    Are we having a league of ffs members in the world cup fantasy?
    Code?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      there is one, go over to where it says scout leagues, then click on fifa World Cup Fantasy, the link will bring you to the Fifa site where you can join the league

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Thanks
        Will try doing this way

        Open Controls
      2. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Is that for paid members only?
        Couldn't find it

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          its there, don't know if you're using mobile or browser, but its the same place as where you find the FPL league code, on browser its under where the captain poll is, not sure where on mobile but its probably under some drop down menu

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks again
            Will retry
            I'm using mobile

            Open Controls
  9. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Cancelo or Dumfries?
    Reasons?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Dumfries just got injured apparently so that makes it easy. Not sure of timeline for return

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Oh! That's sad
        Hope he gets well soon

        Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I’d want both ideally. If Dumfries out it’s a p straight swap for frimpong who is also super threatening

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Helpful
        Thanks a bunch

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Frimpong looks a really enticing replacement. Thanks for the suggestion

        Open Controls
  10. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    World Cup draft - 0.5ITB

    Cillessen
    Cancelo VVD Shaw Telles
    KdB Foden Pulisic
    Messi(C) Mbappe Richarlison

    Ward Parades Mejbri Sosa

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      We're still trying to figure out if you can move captaincy every day or every match, but you can definitely move it so try to plan a chain - e.g. Shaw - Messi - KDB - Cancelo

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        You can move captaincy before the daily deadline to a player who has not played yet

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Once per day? Yeah that is what I thought (and how I've planned) but then I couldn't actually find it in the rules just now

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Let me find it out
            Have been playing since long so know these nitty gritties

            Open Controls
          2. Mozumbus
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            After reading the rule, I'm confused now lol
            Can live with the confusion though

            Open Controls
          3. Siva Mohan
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Matchday 1 - 16 games

            captain can be changed to the player unlimited amount of times who hasn't played yet
            player can be subbed to a bench player unlimited amount of times who hasn't played yet

            Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          You can change captain after every game:

          'You can change your captain an unlimited amount of times, as long as the new selected captain is yet to play in the current matchday.

          Once your captain has played in the matchday, you are able to change your captain once more for another player who is yet to play. If you choose to change your previous captain, you will lose their double points and your new captain will score double instead.'

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Yes, just read that, and your interpretation makes more sense

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              It's fairly ambiguous though so I'm not sure in any way.. For some reason I can't remember much about the game in 2018 but in 2014 could change captains and make subs between games. It was a pain in the a$$!

              Open Controls
              1. Mozumbus
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Somehow I remember it was once a day, but looks like my memory started misguiding me lol

                Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Telles will not be Tite's first option, mate. He plays Alex Sandro.

      Open Controls
  11. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Going to give myself a winter break by not playing WC fantasy.

    Open Controls
    1. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Same here. Gonna just enjoy the world cup

      Open Controls
    2. Sad Ken
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Same, no way can I be bothered playing another game on top of FPL.

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I don’t know how people have the time.

        Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Playing another fantasy game on top of FPL is like having an annoying wife, and to escape whom you start an affair, who turns out to be just as annoying as your wife. It's a headache I'll give a pass.

      Open Controls
    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Same. Not really fussed about the world cup. Definitely not with how it is this time

      Open Controls
  12. The Wayfarer
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    At this checkpoint in the season, what do you consider to be your best and worst transfers to date?

    Best: Trippier ahead of GW6 for Robertson. Got on Trippier a little before the masses and haven't looked back. He's got me 4 assists, 7 clean sheets, and 15 bonus points. Even captained him for 18 points in that tricky GW12.

    Worst: There are a few contenders here. Going to have to say Foden for the impact it had on my team. Brought him in for GW13 which saw him benched 3 games in a row (rank fell from 247,000 to 816,000 in those weeks). Redeemed himself somewhat in GW16.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Best: mainly just starting Haaland, Trippier, Martinelli (and Darwin, despite the RC hassle...). Since then I haven't made any killer moves except maybe Almiron 3 GWs back.

      Worst: undoubtedly KDB - Foden across the blank, with a special mention for Zaha

      Open Controls
  13. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Saka a good option for the World Cup Fantasy?

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      ENG defender/goalie for GW1 .. don't trust Southgate attackers in 3-4-3 format

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Even then I’m only going trippier. Not that I’m not confident but I have no idea where the points will come from in that team

        Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Modric/Eriksen probably slightly better shouts due to pens and how midfielders can get points for key passes and that

      Open Controls
  14. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Did not realise Odegaard is now Arsenal's top scorer, and only Jesus and Saka have more goal involvements than him. Think I've gone off the idea of keeping Saka but will be interesting to see if many are tempted by moving Martinelli to him over this period. I assume most won't given they'll have a fair bit of value built up in Martinelli, but for those that haven't (like myself) it's something to think about

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I think I'd have him over Saka. Issue is, Martinelli, Saliba, White seem too good value to me. White would be the to drop out for him. But, then there's all the other mids I want.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I moved Saliba to White before his rise, had Saliba since GW1 but think White is the better pick now, he's looked better and better as the weeks have gone on. I actually was thinking of going from triple Arsenal to just one mid initially, some tricky ties early on like Spurs, Newcastle and ManUtd and i don't think I see lots of goals in a lot of those early fixtures. Defensively they're still performing really well so I'll certainly keep White but I can see myself benching him a fair few times

        Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Probably Martinelli and Odegaard (to replace Saka as no World Cup for him) for me in a 3-5-2

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Hadn't clocked that either. I'm pretty sure I'll stick with Martinelli as some of the upcoming fixtures (bha NEW tot MUN) might favour him tactically. Have a feeling Odegaard is more effective against the bottom teams who sit deeper but will check up on that comparison sometime

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        Interesting, will have to look into that myself

        Open Controls
  15. mookie
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Help me understand this guys:
    "The Wildcard chip can be used twice a season. The first wildcard will be available from the start of the season until Sat 12 Nov 12:00"

    Well, I forgot. On the transfer page I have this message:
    "You can make unlimited free transfers before the Gameweek 17 deadline"

    I think I should have lost the WC, but instead it just got automatically activated now. Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      We all have unlimited FTs during the World Cup. Your 1st wildcard is void now

      Open Controls
      1. mookie
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thanks! Thought they were giving a hand out to casuals.

        Open Controls
    2. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      You lost the WC. Until the next GW, we all have unlimited free transfers.

      Open Controls
    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yep, you've lost the first WC, you'll get a new one on boxing day. In the meantime you can do free unlimited transfers, but the more you do the lower your rank will become compared to people with the same points as you.

      Open Controls
    4. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      It's not a WC. Everyone gets unlimited transfers until GW17 deadline. If you haven't already played your 1st WC, you have lost it.

      Open Controls
    5. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      1st WC before GW16
      2nd WC between GW16 - GW17 (World Cup break period)
      3rd WC after GW17

      Open Controls
    6. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    7. mookie
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Cheers everyone!

      Open Controls
  16. fenixri
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Mboop or Kane for WC Fantasy? Other 2 are Messi and Neymar.

    Didn't really watch England play. How is NT Kane compared to Spurs Kane?

    Also afraid of all French drama, too much strikers upfront, 0 creativity in middle and Mbappe is not on pens for NT unless Deschamp is forced by Qatar emperor to give him that too.

    With 12th man chip seems reasonable to have Kane in team and play 12th man Mbappe which has tough MD2 plus I wont C him when he play same day as Messi against Saudi.

    Input appreciated, thx.

    Open Controls
    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Sound logic, I agree with Kane with Mbappe as 12 man

      Open Controls
  17. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Hello gents.
    How does one go about activating 12th man and if you use it can it be cancelled before the 1st game starts.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Can't find a button for chips yet either. Maybe due a big update when final player list is ready?

      Open Controls
      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. Thinking of using 12th man MD1

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Likewise. Best fixtures to attack in MDs 1 & 3 I think, and will WC in 3.

          Open Controls
  18. boc610
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    "you can do one ron ron you can do one one"

    my chant for United fans 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. MANUANDNEWCASTLE4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Don’t overwhelm them. They’re still learning the lines to Glory, Glory Man Utd.

      Open Controls
  19. Float
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Very quick first draft with a plan to attack weeks 1&2 then wildcard:

    Armani / Pope
    Dumfries / Trippier / Maehle / Sosa / Schar
    Di Maria / Eriksen / Shaqiri / Bergwijn / Plata
    Kane / Messi / Neymar

    1.0 in bank, will probably upgrade GKs and Schar/Sosa before the deadline

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think neither one of your keepers start, so it's a good use of your money itb indeed.

      Open Controls
      1. Float
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        I know, I want the Argentina keeper whoever it is, but Armani is the only in their player list currently. Pope is pretty much a placeholder right now, trying to figure out who the best 4.0 is

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Rochet. Uruguay keeper.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Was gonna get Emi Martinez but prob get Rochet now and frees up a nice few quid.

            https://thepeninsulaqatar.com/article/20/10/2022/uruguay-hungry-for-success-at-qatar-2022-says-rochet

            Open Controls
  20. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    First WC draft. Any thoughts welcome.

    Alisson / Rochet
    Dumfries (or VVD) / Trippier / Davies / Maehle / Sosa
    KDB / Eriksen / Kimmich / Zielínski / Kamada
    Messi / Neymar / Gakpo

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Seen much of Gakpo? I'm tempted by him but not too sure, may leave him/Depay for MD2 transfer in.

      Keepers play the same day but that's actually fine isnt it? Subs anytime also, not daily? Think that was just a mistaken assumption on my part maybe.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Hmmm. It's actually a very good point. I might downgrade Alisson eventually if it comes to having to play different-day players.

        Gakpo: eye test telling me he's amazing!

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          I'm not too keen on premium keepers really. Feel like I can get away with 2x 4.5 GKs playing the fixtures in this format

          Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think you can do better than Bavies but other than that I like it. I don’t find Kimmich a super attractive pick but should be good for tackles and key passes

      Open Controls
  21. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Fairly up-to-date. Sorted by groups. Can search on player names.

    https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/International/FIFA+World+Cup

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.