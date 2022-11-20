9
  1. mvtaylor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Game is totally broken yes? "Full" and daily versions? Half the players who should have scored haven't?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I don’t think it will fully update until opens for MD2 transfers in 5 hours

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not broken, just slow to update. First game so should be a bit quicker after subsequent games.

  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Even Wout Weghorst might score vs Qatar!

  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    That's wild that Qatar are the first tournament hosts to lose their opening game.

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's true what Thom Yorke sang, Anyone can play Qatar.

  4. Chandler Bing
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Has anyone checked whether the Kane to KdB tactic is actually doable

    1. Chandler Bing
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Testing on players who played in the first game

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yes, it is.

      But you forfeit your two transfers.

