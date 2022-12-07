The FPL half-term report: Brentford

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Brentford, who defeated Manchester City in the final round of matches thanks to an Ivan Toney (£7.4m) double.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 23 10th Shots 156 18th Shots in the box 115 11th Shots on target 62 11th Big chances 42 4th Expected goals (xG) 20.59 9th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 17.44 9th

Thomas Frank’s side is currently tenth in the Premier League and there’s a mid-table theme to their attacking stats, ranking between ninth and 11th for goals scored, shots on target and expected goals (xG) amongst others.

A curious contradiction is seeing the Bees rank badly for total shots (18th) yet come fourth for big chances.

It suggests that they’re being instructed not to waste shots, as only Bournemouth have taken fewer from outside the box than their 41.

The graph below shows a slow xG start, where their opening three matches saw eight goals far exceed an expected 4.18. This was summed up by Josh Dasilva (£4.2m) netting in Gameweeks 1 and 2 with just 0.07 xG.

Above: How Brentford compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR