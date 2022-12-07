10
FPL December 7

The FPL half-term report: Brentford

10 Comments
Share

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Brentford, who defeated Manchester City in the final round of matches thanks to an Ivan Toney (£7.4m) double.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals scored2310th
Shots 15618th
Shots in the box11511th
Shots on target 6211th
Big chances 424th
Expected goals (xG)20.599th
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)17.449th

Thomas Frank’s side is currently tenth in the Premier League and there’s a mid-table theme to their attacking stats, ranking between ninth and 11th for goals scored, shots on target and expected goals (xG) amongst others.

A curious contradiction is seeing the Bees rank badly for total shots (18th) yet come fourth for big chances.

It suggests that they’re being instructed not to waste shots, as only Bournemouth have taken fewer from outside the box than their 41.

The graph below shows a slow xG start, where their opening three matches saw eight goals far exceed an expected 4.18. This was summed up by Josh Dasilva (£4.2m) netting in Gameweeks 1 and 2 with just 0.07 xG.

Above: How Brentford compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR

World Cup qualifying team and data stats now available!

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

10 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Are posters finding that tick notification still not working and you are not getting notified of replies?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Never used it before but I'll test it out on this post for you. Is it supposed to be an email notification?

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks- yes you get e mail when someone responds. Still not working…..

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Nope. Nothing from FFS in my inbox at the mo

          Open Controls
  2. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Who you expect to have biggest score in QFs?

    A) Paqueta
    B) Di Maria
    C) Ziyech

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      A of those

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    So now we're assuming Toney will be fine? Not that long ago, I thought a season-long ban was imminent

    Open Controls
    1. Mee Cancelo Targett Ings
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good question. What's the news?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        He's been charged by the FA but I don't know if the outcome has been determined yet

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.