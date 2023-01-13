FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Another Double Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost here, with four teams in action twice.
What to do with Manchester City assets, whether or not to Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£12.2m), is Harry Kane (£11.6m) worth a hit: there’s plenty for Fantasy managers to chew on ahead of Friday’s deadline.
And five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-Gameweek 20 dilemmas for the next hour.
Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.
If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.
Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in our Premium Members Area.
So we have plenty of DGW’s now and in the future to choose our TC. The Free Hit I am assuming you will be saving that for a heavy BGW.
That leaves our WC and Bench Boost. When are you considering playing your WC? And when you do will you be picking the strongest 15 players so you are in the best position to activate your BB?