FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Another Double Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost here, with four teams in action twice.

What to do with Manchester City assets, whether or not to Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£12.2m), is Harry Kane (£11.6m) worth a hit: there’s plenty for Fantasy managers to chew on ahead of Friday’s deadline.

And five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-Gameweek 20 dilemmas for the next hour.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in our Premium Members Area.