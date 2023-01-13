350
FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Another Double Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost here, with four teams in action twice.

What to do with Manchester City assets, whether or not to Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£12.2m), is Harry Kane (£11.6m) worth a hit: there’s plenty for Fantasy managers to chew on ahead of Friday’s deadline.

And five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-Gameweek 20 dilemmas for the next hour.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in our Premium Members Area.

  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    So we have plenty of DGW’s now and in the future to choose our TC. The Free Hit I am assuming you will be saving that for a heavy BGW.

    That leaves our WC and Bench Boost. When are you considering playing your WC? And when you do will you be picking the strongest 15 players so you are in the best position to activate your BB?

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Looks like 25 will be a small blank so should be able to navigate that ok. 28 and 32 are the other blanks so could dead end the team into 28 and then WC 29 and use FH in 32. BB in 34 or 37

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Excellent, sounds like a solid strategy. Will consider something similar also.

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          22 mins ago

          This is very rough thoughts on it and lots will change depending on when doubles are etc

    2. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      That's the plan, WC to upgrade bench for BB but will likely leave it as late as possible in the season

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        WC if your team really needs it as well. BB is an overrated chip IMO and not worth planning your WC round

        1. Razor Ramon
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Indeed. I usually WC when the team needs it but I like my squad. That's why I'm leaving the BB as late as possible to minimise the disruption to the team and save planning headaches.

          1. Razor Ramon
            • 6 Years
            just now

            My bench is currently full of cheap fodders (Iversen, White, Bueno, Archer) and don't plan to waste funds and transfers upgrading until I'm ready to BB.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      52 mins ago

      Haven't really planned the WC yet. Deadend 28, WC29 is a (distant) possibility. I have quite a deep squad (benching Mitro & Gabriel this week) so the BB is more on my mind already. GW23 looks pretty strong (virtually impossible to decide which of my front 8 to bench). But the value/pricing this year makes me think the BB is easier & more valuable than ever (in my 1.5yr FPL history...) so I'm also tempted to save it for a bigger DGW & cram some extra fixtures in there

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That is a strong bench for you to leave those two out and worth considering soon then. My bench is all bargain basement so I will be leaving mine for after my WC but like you say we are not there for a while yet. Thanks

  2. Feyzi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Given that United, City and Spurs play with one another, this is not the ideal DGW; how many players or who would be essential or reasonable if you believe you already have an OK (or good) team?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      4-5 players, Haaland, kdb, Kane, Rashford, Shaw

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I only have Haaland, KDB and Rashford. I want to get Kane but not too fussed about getting any more particularly since it would cost -4

  3. ebb2sparky
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I want to get Kane. Who to sell, Mitro or Wilson? Although fixtures are better for Newcastle I’m thinking to sell Wilson since Mitro is more reliable.

  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Who to replace Darwin with?

    Already have Kane and Haaland, 1 mill in the bank, 1 FT left

    1. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      I like Mbeumo and Nketiah

    2. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Toney (if feeling risky) or Mbeumo now, Mitro after newcastle

    3. abaalan
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      No martial love?

    4. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Could you bench?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes, for Andreas

    5. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Toney or Martial

  5. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Bottomed p. 1

    How to use my 2FT here?

    Kepa
    Cancelo - Trippier - Shaw
    KDB - Saka - Rashford - Almiron
    Haaland - Darwin - Martial

    Ward - White - Andreas - Patterson

    I am waiting for Klopp presser. Wait and see concerning Darwin. I prefer to stay away from Kane. Will 100% get booked if I buy him. Might do Cancelo to a Brentford DEF. I like their fixtures.
    Would like to avoid Pep lottery but would consider Stones. Don’t want double Newcastle defence. It’s template but it’s not for me. I am probably getting Mitoma in GW21.

    Thoughts?

  6. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    2FT, 2.2M ITB. Advice greatly appreciated.

    Kepa
    Trippier, Gabriel, Shaw
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Kane, Haaland, Mitrovic

    (Ward, Andreas, Bueno, Patterson*).

    A) Kepa & Patterson -> Ederson & Schar/Doherty
    B) Almiron & Patterson -> Mahrez & Botman/Doherty
    C) Mitrovic & Patterson -> Toney & Schar/Doherty
    D) Patterson -> Akanji/Ake
    E) Ward -> Ederson
    F) Mitrovic -> Martial

    Cheers.

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      If you do A, who would you bench for Schar/Doherty?

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Cheers. I'd bench Gabriel - fair chance of an attacking return but don't fancy CS. I could also ditch Ward instead of Kepa, but it means I'd be restricted to Botman or Doherty.

        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yeah, I don't mind that.

    2. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers. Which do you prefer please?

        A) Kepa & Patterson -> Ederson & Schar
        B) Kepa & Patterson -> Ederson & Doherty
        C) Ward & Patterson -> Ederson & Botman
        D) Ward & Patterson -> Ederson & Doherty

        1. BERGKOP
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          1. Catastrophe
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Thanks again.

    3. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      D

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  7. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Hey, what do you think is the best option here?
    Ederson
    Robbo Trippier White Castagne
    KDB Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Darwin Mitro
    (Ward Andreas Bueno Trossard)

    A) Castagne to Shaw
    B) Castagne and Trossard to Shaw and Odegaard (-4)
    C) Robbo and Darwin to Botman/Martinez and Kane (-4)
    D) Trossard and Darwin to DaSilva and Kane (-4)

    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hmm, wait for Darwin news. I'd say either A or C/D perhaps. I wouldn't go Martinez though, would you consider Doherty?

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Would love Doherty in C, but only have 4.5

    2. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      C probably. B if Darwin is fit

  8. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Anyone else considering WC this week? And if not, what are you saving it for?

    1. ILOVEBAPS
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      No. Saving for later DGW’s to use with a bench boost.

    2. noissimbus
      51 mins ago

      Not this week. Limited clear choices, tough games, many uncertainties. Could backfire. There'll be easier DGWs coming, I hope.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      Knew about the City/Spurs DGW since restart so I've been setup for that for a while now, and rapidly corrected my lack of Man Utd players buying Shaw in 18 & Rashford in 19. So don't need it myself. But if you feel like your team needs a lot of work then by all means, play it

  9. footballfreak
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Mitro to Toney or Andreas to Casemiro for a hit? Yes or no?

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      No

  10. ILOVEBAPS
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Cancelo + Mitro > Botman + Kane.
    This hit worth it?

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yeah

      1. ILOVEBAPS
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Tah.
        Cancelo definitely not worth keeping? Won’t play twice?

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Looks good. Not expecting Cancelo to play much, especially if Stones is declared fit

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Affirmative.

  11. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    KEPA (WARD)
    ROBERTSON - CANCELO - TRIPPER - SHAW (WHITE)
    RASHFORD - SALAH - ALMIRON - DE BRUYNE (ANDREAS)
    MITROVIC - HAALAND (GREENWOOD)

    £0.0m in the bank. 2FT available.

    Considering a third United player. I'm mid-table in all my leagues so happy to gamble. Perhaps Cancelo and Mitrovic out for Stones (if fit) and Martial. Or squeeze in Son somehow.

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Keep an eye on Martial new. Would go Cancelo down and roll.

  12. meule
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Ederson
    White Trippier Shaw (Patterson Bueno)
    KDB Rashford Almiron Martinelli (Andreas)
    Kane Haaland Darwin

    Should I play Andreas or get rid of Darwin for a hit ? 0ft and 1.5 in bank ?

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Play Andreas

  13. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Yesterday I thought about pulling the trigger on Arrizabalaga ➡ Pope to triple up on Newcastle defence. Perhaps I am a few weeks late, but is it really too late? They're rock solid at the back and I don't see that changing anytime soon, unless 2-3 players get injured.

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      A good move if you have nothing else urgent.

      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I have like 10 different ideas and combinations of transfers I could do. I've done Nunez to Kane already, which seemed urgent to me.

    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Mitro goal incoming

  14. YoungPretender
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Darwin, Salah, Cancelo & James > Kane, KDB, Shaw & Botman (-8)?

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Would take a -4. Cancelo, James, Darwin to Botman, Shaw and Kane possible?

      1. YoungPretender
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yes that’s possible, thanks

        1. Bucket Man
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Best of luck!

  15. Trovsmash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Are either of these worth a -4?

    A. Ward to Ederson

    B. Almiron to Mahrez

    1. ILOVEBAPS
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nah

      1. Trovsmash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        ta

  16. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Who do you think scores more in the DGW?

    A) Mahrez
    B) KDB

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

    2. ILOVEBAPS
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      A. Kevvy seems a little off his groove and Mahrez is having his moment.

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B - Check out KDB's record against the so called "Big 6", big game player. Mahrez looks like only one start for me and a risk of been subbed on 59 minutes too.

  17. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    I can’t decide between Rashford or Haaland (c) this week? Any help appreciated.

    1. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Depends how much of a risk you want to take.

    2. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haaland easy

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Haaland. Rashford's form is decent, Haaland's has dipped since his 3x3 in home games, but possibly opposition getting gains by kicking, jibing, harrassing him looking for a reaction. Picking up a few cards he didn't during 3x3 early season games.But hard to see Rashford getting more points than him in this DGW.

    4. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      No regrets. There's always the next gameweek to get it spectacularly right or wrong again

    5. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Flip a coin

  18. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    So who (like me) is going to spaff their TC on Haaland today?

    1. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I've not considered it, I feel like there'll be a better pair of games than Man Utd (a), Spurs (h). I've been wrong about these things before and I will be again.

    2. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      No. Going Rashford (C) and waiting for United’s other double to go TC on Rashford 😀

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I've gone TC. Confident Haaland starts both this week. So many times I've waited for the bigger DGW's only to be hit by rotation.

  19. Bavarian
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Will Salah be playing up top if Darwin is injured? or Firmino is back again?

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Could be Gakpo too

  20. Henning
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    1 ft and 3.2 m in bank.
    kepa to Ederson?
    Get rid off Patterson?
    Any suggestions what to do.

    Kepa Ward
    Shaw Trippier White Bueno Patterson
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Patterson to Stones if fit?

  21. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Kepa isn’t worth a hit out? Just need that Chelsea dross out my team.

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm seriously considering it.

      1. Make United Great Again
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Raya is calling my name.

        1. Arteta
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Somehow I missed that Raya is the second highest scoring GK right now. I started the season with him and Ward actually.

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I would keep for Palace at home and then move out for a keeper with a DGW the following week.

  22. Feyzi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    For a team who has invested in TAA, Salah, Mitroviç after the restart, (as opposed to and against Shaw, Rashford and Darwin) is it better to be consistent and keep or go to ManU now (although Liverpool will also have a DGW soon)?

  23. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Seriously considering Rashford (C), anyone else going for it or playing it safe with Haaland.

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Went with Rashford last week. Going with him again!

  24. Cookie Kid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Cancelo to Stones for a -4?

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Don't think its worth it. Two tough games and going forward rotation with Pep.

      1. Cookie Kid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Is Cancelo a sell? I still don't have Shaw..

        1. Bucket Man
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          That may be worth a -4 if it enables Kane of another good player to come in.

  25. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/13/fpl-gameweek-20-scout-picks-six-doublers-include-man-city-trio/

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Boo

  26. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Salah is due a haul...

    1. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      just now

      3 pointer

  27. Bucket Man
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    G2G? Can't decide on White or Cancelo. Suppose they will both get 1 or 2 so risk Cancelo?

    Kepa
    Cancelo, Trippier, Shaw
    KDB, Rashford, Mount, Martinelli, Almiron
    Kane, Haaland
    Ward, White, Greenwood, Patterson

  28. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/13/fpl-gameweek-20-scout-picks-six-doublers-include-man-city-trio/

  29. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pope
    Trippier Stones Shaw
    KDB Almiron Rashford Martinelli
    Kane Martial Haaland

    Took a -8 for Martial Stones out Cucurella and Mitro

    What you think?

