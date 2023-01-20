174
Members January 20

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

174 Comments
Share

With another Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Man City assets, Mitoma v March or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

174 Comments Post a Comment
  1. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    If the dgw goes ahead Leeds and Utd will play each other twice in the space of five days?

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Awkward,, top of page with what could be a silly question.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  2. undersarmy
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier/Gabriel/Castagne
    Rashford/Martinelli/Almiron/KDB
    Halaand/Kane/Mitrovic
    Ward/Shaw/Casemiro*/Patterson*

    Save FT and Roll or sort out my bench??

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Roll

      Open Controls
  3. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bamford an option for DGW22 or Gnonto?

    Open Controls
    1. Rash
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Double confirmed?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Provisional

        Open Controls
  4. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who are we getting from Leeds United for the double?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      An attacker for sure

      Open Controls
    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      With Arsenal and City doubling the week after it won't be easy get more than one. Gnonto will be popular.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Haven't looked at my own plans yet & I don't love the fixtures. But my recommendation would be Gnonto and/or Rodrigo

      Open Controls
  5. iL PiStOlErO
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah+Andreas to Saka+Bruno for -4? Would take one of the City guys but Pep annoys me....

    Ward Iversen
    Cancelo Shaw Tripp White Bueno
    Salah Rash Bukayo Almiron Andreas
    Kane Braut Green

    1ft, 1m itb

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
  6. HD7
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    One transfer only - who to sell first from Cancelo Martial and Mitro?

    Kepa   
    Cancelo Shaw Trippier   
    Salah Rashford Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Mitro Martial

    Ward Andreas Bueno Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Vlad Tepes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Martial every day of the week, the guy is made of glass.

      Open Controls
  7. JY84
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Gabriel Cancelo
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Ward Andreas Shaw Bueno

    (A) Save FT
    (B) Just ignore the potential blank gameweeks ahead n transfer in Schar for Cancelo

    Open Controls
  8. Rash
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play white or shaw this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      White

      Open Controls
  9. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Not only has Martial been a terrible pick but having him in my squad now means I have to take a hit if I want to do KDB to Bruno for DGW22.

    Fellow Martial owners do we now just keep him for DGW22 if fit? Benching this week for Mitoma so not an immediate concern.

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same here. Bench him this gw and probably wait till further news then.

      Open Controls
  10. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start Ward or Iversen?

    Open Controls
  11. Espanyolie
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    What do we think? Is Martinelli an issue with Trossard joining? Safer to switch to Ode?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.