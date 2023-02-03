195
FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Double Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost upon us, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on triple captaining Marcus Rashford (£7.2m), Leeds United players, how to navigate Blank Gameweek 25 or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Mitro to Bamford worth a hit?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Might not even start either game

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        True, just DGW fever!!!

    2. Mufc202020
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      He’s played 77 mins on the weekend, assisted two. Scored 2 in the cup before and his direct competition is injured.

      I think it’s worth a go. Maybe not for a hit

  2. The Swan
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    KDB

    Pep saying KDB will play less against low block teams so he can get an extra man in the box.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Alvarez could start again for KDB against Spurs

    2. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have him and don't know what to do with him this week.
      A) Start him
      B) Bench and play Mitrovic instead

    3. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Am considering one to bench between him and Nunez

  3. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Correct to play Schar or start White and spread the risk?

    Kepa
    Trippier Schar Shaw
    Bruno Rashford Odegaard Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Ederson Andreas White Bueno

    1. The EJJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      i'm playing both my Newcastle defenders and benching White

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Same situation with Botman. Leaving towards benching White

    3. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Play Schar. Home game and more attacking than White.

    4. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Cheers all

    5. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      100% chance of failure is bad.

      2x 50% chance is better.

      This is spreading the risk. It doesn't apply to FPL because the opposite potential also exists to completely balance it out.

      100% chance of success is good.

      2x 50% chance of success is worse.

      Pick the player you think will score the most points

  4. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Kane to Gnonto then to Nketiah (-4) over 22/23
    or just do Kane to Nketiah with no hit this week?

    1. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      The later

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Agree wouldn't take the hit here.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      That's not close. Go Nketiah.

  5. Help Me!
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    What would you do here? I'm tempted to do Almirón to Ode, but I prefer to do Martial to Nketiah next week, so should I roll?

    Arrizabalaga
    Shaw - Trippier - Cucurella
    Martinelli - Salah (VC) - Almirón - Rashford (C)
    Haaland - Martial - Darwin

    Bench: Ward, White, Andreas, Bueno
    £3.6 ITB, 1 FT

  6. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which move is the best? 2 FTs

    Ward
    Shaw Trippier Botman
    KDB Bruno Rashford(TC) Almiron Martinelli
    Kane Haaland

    Iversen Bueno Patterson Archer

    A. Kane & Almiron to Nketiah & Saka. Upgrade Patterson to City defender next week.

    B. Kane & Patterson to Nketiah & Gabriel. Upgrade Almiron to Mahrez next week.

    C. Anything else?

    1. Help Me!
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      I like B

    2. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      B for me. Gabriel is underrated. I've had him most of season. And Saka could be hit or miss especially with other attackers in form. Also the City defender thing is a bit of a shambles at the minute and Arsenal's DGW looks better for possible CS.

      1. Paddy Gooner
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        I meant Arsenal's GW22 fixture

        1. RaptorRice86
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Im liking the Kane Out moves, as I am considering benching him this week and playing Solly March instead. Is that crazy?

          Ramsdale
          Tripper / Shaw / Estupinan / White
          Fernandes / Rashford / Saka / March
          Haaland / Toney

          Bench: Kane / Almiron / Rico

  7. Zinedine Kilbane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Deciding to play bench boost or Triple captain in a monthly league;

    Will Rashford outscore combined Kepa, White, Trent, Nketiah?

    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can you BB and TC Haaland next GW?

      1. Zinedine Kilbane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Wildcard next week so next week not option sadly

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably not but that's not what should make you decide to bench boost this week.

      You can't compare chips directly.

    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why not save Bench Boost for players when they'd double. There are so many bargains this year that its so easy to get a bench that could score you at least 40 points. It's TC week.

      1. Zinedine Kilbane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Theres a prize for the February manager of the month and my league not going so going to go all out this month

  8. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bench Mitro over White?

    1. Gon Freecss
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I'm doing this

    2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yep me too

  9. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    TC on and off, and on and off...

  10. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    GTG ?
    Ramsdale
    Mee Shaw Tripper
    Ødegaard Mahrez Mitoma Bruno Rashford (TC)
    Kane Haaland
    Ward ( Mitro White Patterson)
    3.2 itb No FT

  11. ludaslol
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Can't make my mind up

    A) Almiron, KDB to Odegaard, Mahrez for free

    B) Martial, Almiron, KDB to Odegaard, Bruno, Gnonto -4 (plan is to do Andreas to Mahrez next week for free)

    Kepa
    White Trippier Shaw
    Rashford Saka Almiron KDB
    Kane Haaland Martial

    R. James, Bueno, Andreas

    1. ludaslol
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Don't think Martial will get more than 90mins tops, and reckon Bruno will get close to 180

  12. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thats AWB off the menu

  13. Starvaiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    If you had to captain on of these, who?;
    A) Martinez - CTY H + LEE H
    B) Toney - SOU H
    C) Nketiah - EVE A

    Thanks,

  14. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Mitoma or Odegaard this gw?

    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mitoma (I have neither at the moment)

  15. Better Call Raul
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Should I try to get Bruno somehow despite already having 3 United in De Gea, Shaw and Rashford?

    Would need a -4 as only 1FT

    1. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No. the 3 you have are the best IMO. Wish I had De Gea TBH

  16. ExpressoMySonny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Harrison or Bailey as a 1 week punt in draft?

  17. Paddy Gooner
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Mitro > Bamford or Gnonto and -4 ???

    Yay or Nay, and if Yay, which one???

    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not worth a hit to sell him. Hes nailed unlike those two.

  18. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    G2G or something worth a hit here?

    Ederson
    Trippier, Shaw, Gabriel
    KDB, Odegaard, Martinelli, Rashford(c)
    Kane, Haaland, Toney

    Ward, Amartey, Andreas, Bueno

