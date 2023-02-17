183
FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) starting on Saturday, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Liverpool and Manchester City players, the forthcoming Blank and Double Gameweek 25 or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  CVP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    hi Tom! best 3 to play in def: Shaw, Martinez, Tripp, White, Bueno. I even consider using FT: Martinez > Tarkowski. Thoughts? (btw I went against your advice and bought double MU defence for DGW, didn't go well, so this time I will listen 🙂

    TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I don't rate bringing in either Everton or Wolves. DGW25 looks like two 2x 1pters to me

  Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Most likely save FT??

    Kepa
    Cucu/Trip/Shaw
    Bruno/Mahrez/Ode/Rash
    Haaland/Kane/Nketiah

    Ward/Andreas/White/Bueno

    TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      With that team certainly.

  TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Wilson not trained all week. Screams 1pter.

    I guess I should just make the move for Darwin one week early.

  4. Kantelele
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Play one :
    A) Martinelli
    B) Mbeumo

    TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Ooft tricky. I'd probably play Mbeumo

  CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Start Akanji or sell for FT?

    TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Probably a sell. Dias looks like he's back in the good books

      melvinmbabazi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        start

    melvinmbabazi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      start

    POTATO
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      For the rest of the season Man City defenders are a don't buy, for me. But I'd start Akanji hoping he gets 90 or 0 minutes.

  Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    GW 24 took a -8

    Out

    Gabriel
    Mahrez
    Schar

    In

    James
    Saka
    Tarkowski

    With 25 and 28 in mind

    Mad?

  HODGE
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is Gnoto for Leeds, a sure starter?

    POTATO
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      As a Leeds fan, I sure hope Gnonto always starts.

  POTATO
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start:
    a) Estupiñán (FUL)
    b) Mee (CRY)

