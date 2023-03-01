241
Members March 1

Why aren’t Man City keeping clean sheets?

241 Comments
Where have all the clean sheets gone?

That’s what Ederson‘s (£5.4m) owners will have been asking themselves recently, with only two arriving in the last 13 league matches.

Having averaged 19.5 shut-outs over the previous four seasons, Pep Guardiola’s side currently has just eight of those in 2022/23 – and there are only 13 games left of the campaign.

So are there reasons for this, or is it just bad luck?

Let’s delve deeper into this issue.

THE DATA

Using Premium Members Area statistics, we can compare this season to the last few, as well as break 2022/23 down into pre- and post-World Cup.

In several areas, only the 2019/20 campaign stands out as being worse. Yet despite their internal standards slipping, Man City still rank as the league’s best (per game) in all of the above categories.

Studying data since the winter restart, their per-match numbers have deteriorated only slightly from 0.81 to 0.91 for expected goals conceded (xGC) and from 7.29 to 8.27 for shots conceded.

But interestingly, their recent rate of conceding shots on target (1.82) is better than ever before.

FPL Gameweek 15 preview: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds

ISSUES WITH EDERSON

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    If FH28 is the strongest play why are people so keen to devise an alternative?

    Typically the FA Cup quarter final weekend is the big blank of the season and some of the teams playing are good for a one week punt.

    Plus you can rearrange your Arsenal assets etc.

    1. evilfish
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Is it the strongest though? I can already field 7. With a couple of transfers that is nine. Seems a waste of a FH for my situation.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Think FH in DGW37 will be more profitable (hard to prepare for with beach factor), so I'm glad to get a few extra BRE/LEI players for 28 & save it since I can now easily field 9-10

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      I think the answer involves a dash of liverpool flavoured regret, a touch of DGW fever and the underlying allure of being able to clean out the trash

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        fair enough

        I'm playing mine

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I agree. WC now is tempting, but if people load their teams with Bre assets, they are going to struggle to get rid of them without WC. They will get perhaps short term gains, but interesting to see how it works out long term.

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Strongest play?!? That has to be big doubt. I had 9 bgw 28 players, now one less because of injury. Upside of WC now is very limited imo. I have decent team for next gw and no intention to waste my WC. -4 or two of them should sort my team for bigger upside later.

    5. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      It can’t be the strongest play for a lot though? My 8 single game weekers all have good fixtures so makes most sense to use transfers to avoid using the FH. Probably just means I’ll get 2 Brentford and 1 Brighton when I’d prefer the opposite, but that’s no biggie

  2. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Would you WC this?

    1 FT 0.3 ITB
    Ward Kepa
    Shaw Tarkowski Bueno Trippier White
    Salah Saka Andreas Rashford Mahrez
    Haaland Nunez Nketiah

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      May be.. Monitor salah/nunez/nketiah tonight and may be white too, i think tomyasu may start vs bournemouth this weekend.
      Mahrez need to go too.

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      I have a very similar team (Kane for Nunez, Neves one-week punt instead of Mahrez) and wondering the same.

      Part of me thinks the doubles and blanks of 27-29 are not worth it, and that I don't want to be loaded up on mediocre teams without the option of wildcarding them out... and maybe FTs and the odd hit are enough.

      Another part of me wonders if this is as good a time as any and a chance to steal a march on a lot of the competition?

      I really don't know!

  3. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC draft?

    Kepa Raya
    Trppier Shaw Zinchenko James Dunk
    Saka Ode Rashford Maddison Mac
    Haaland Toney Watkins

    DGW27 - 4 doublers
    BGW28 - 8 players + 2 FTs (will sell Toney most likely for Felix if banned)
    DGW29BB - 13 doublers + Haaland & Saka (will sell Zinchecko & Ode for a defender & Bruno)

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      I like most of it!

      Is Zinc in there cos funds? If not, I think there are better Arsenal defenders you could include. I'm not sure about Kepa: the fixtures do look good, but CHE def really suspect at the mo - maybe even more so with T. Silva out for a while now.

      Is Dunk also a funds inclusion or cos Estupiñán is flagged? I'm waiting to see what happens there too. You could get Sanchez instead of Kepa and Dunk --> Mee?

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        I could get Gabriel instead of Zinc not an issue as I anyways plan to sell the Arsenal defender for DGW29.

        Yes Dunk is there because of the flag on Estu. I don’t mind those moves Kepa & Dunk to Sanchez & Mee but just done want to load up too much Brighton or Brentford definitely not 6 players.

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Yer, that's a fair point re: over-investment in two teams. I'm massively chasing and taking punts so happy to load up, but is a risk for sure.

    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Good plan.

  4. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    What do we think Maddison's xFlaggrf delta minutes are for the next few weeks?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      Was passed fit for last weekend before illness ruled him out. On Monday Rodgers said:
      "He [Maddison] is feeling much better. We’ll see how he looks tomorrow but, if not, it’ll be the weekend."

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Oh, I totally missed that. Tak!

        I'm more than happy to keep him in my WC team then. Was getting a bit antsy with all those yellow flags looking back at me.

  5. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Thoughts on TAA ➡ James this gw? Gives me -

    Pickford
    James - White - Tarkowski
    Salah - Saka - Odegaard - Mitoma
    Haaland - Darwin - Toney

    Raya - McNeil - Trippier - Kilman

    Plan is Darwin + Mitoma ➡ Watkins + Madisson in gw 28 after saving FT in 27.

    Gives me Toney + Mitoma + Raya in gw 27 and full playing eleven 28

    1. Nazz
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Hey mate how's the WC going do you regret your decision?

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Going great

        I will be saving -20 on hits from gw 25 to 32

        Got 10 players to go tonight and string on 42 points atm

        3 DGWers in 27
        Full eleven in 28 without a hit
        11 DGWers in 29
        Full eleven in 32 without a hit

        What else could I ask for 🙂

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Just don’t get James

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Why?

        Fixtures are so juicy

    3. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Why would anyone even consider James. Such a bad FPL pick

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Umm

        Great FPL pick but bad team form imo

        But fixtures about to swing

  6. Jässi
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Am I the only one thinking FH28 is a bit of a waste if you still have WC?

    By wildcarding in 27 you could get a good squad for both DGW 27 and 29, but also could manage BGW28 decently with 7-8 players.

    For example, a squad like this would have a total of 9 probably 60+ minutes playing players in BGW28 (in brackets says which fixture they have in BGW28) plus a lot of DGWers:

    Raya (LEI) - Ward
    Gabriel (CRY) - Dunk - Mee (LEI) - Trippier (nfo) - Chillwell/James (EVE)
    Saka (CRY) - Rashford - Mac Allister - Mitoma - Odegaard (CRY)
    Watkins (BOU) - Toney (LEI) - Haaland

    And after 28 you can also easily upgrade Odegaard to Bruno or Salah for their doubles.

    This way you would still have FH available for big DGWs later in the season?

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Agree

    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      or you can FH29 and avoid wasting WC on below average DGWers.

    3. abaalan
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Agree think there is limited benefit for 28 FH with most people having similar players.

    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Not convinced on FH28 regardless of whether still have WC or not.

      Fixtures and teams involved in GW28 are pretty meh and I think the optimal FH team might only get an extra 10-15 points more than getting out 9-10 players with FT.

      Depending on FA Cup draw, GW32 might also be a pain to navigate without FH too (e.g. if United, City, Spurs and Brighton get to the semi-finals)

    5. scubasmithy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Agree, but if you wildcard THIS week, potentially even better. I've put through my current team on FPL.team including transfers then looked at my wildcard

      week 26 = 59 (WC) vs 51 (1 transfer)
      week 27 = 81 (Roll) vs 70 (1 transfer)
      week 28 = 42+(transfer tbc) vs 46 (roll transfer)
      week 29 = 89 (1 transfer) vs 79 (2 ft)

      So overall (and yes, I know predicted points do not equal actual points) = about 25 point uplift

      Also sets me up for Bench Boost in 29 - again this is modelled as 22 points for a free hit (which is more than reasonable, but I dont HAVE to play it)

      Means I would have 2ft rolling into 30, with hopefully 2 brighton and 2 newcastle AT LEAST for probably double gameweek in 31. Plus free hit in hand for later.

      Its all team dependent of course, but it is a hard one to ignore for me, I think I'll go this week with the Wildcard.

    6. niaz1982
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I like this WC

  7. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    I’ll wait for this evening but think I’m a wildcard this week convert.

    First time in years I got a pen and paper out to look at next few weeks.

    Wildcard allows for navigation of the chaos that is the next few weeks completely (with Toney maybe the only issue)

    I have Nketiah and Mahrez so really does seem the right move

    (I have WC, BB, and FH left for those interested)

    Would allow me to bring in 3 Brighton, 2 or 3 Brentford, get Saka instead of Nketiah and prep for 29

    1. niaz1982
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I am in a similar boat with Nketiah and Mahrez - think a reboot is needed!

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    To aid any GK/DEF dilemmas

    GW26 clean sheet %

    ARS: 56%
    MCI: 44%
    CHE: 42%
    AVL: 42%
    BHA: 40%
    BRE: 36%
    EVE: 36%
    NOT: 36%
    TOT: 35%
    LEI: 29%
    SOU: 29%
    CPL: 27%
    LIV: 26%
    WOL: 26%
    FUL: 24%
    MUN: 23%
    WHU: 21%
    LEE: 18%
    NEW: 13%
    BOU: 9%

    https://twitter.com/FPL_Salah/status/1630912786782990336?t=A5WvXg_b-HGmCUnb9I3h9A&s=19

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Getting closer to that Digne over Trippier call.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I don't accept Liv cs to be more likely than MU cs, no matter what bookies odds say.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Yeah I always disagree with one or two of the bookies' odds (and it usually involves Liverpool). If I were a bettor, I'd quite like those odds for Man Utd and maybe Fulham

  9. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Best move here? Currently have 1DGWer for GW27 and 7 starters for GW28.

    A) Save FT
    B) Darwin -> Toney
    C) TAA & Mitro -> James & Toney (-4)
    D) Wildcard - 5/6 GW27 DGWers, 9 GW28 starters and 2FTs to get 11 in 28.

    Kepa
    TAA, Gabriel, Tark
    Salah, Rashford, Odegaard, Martinelli, Mitoma
    Haaland, Darwin

    Ederson, Mitrovic, Trippier, Bueno
    Bank 0.6m, 1FT, all chips except TC left

    WILDCARD would look something like:

    Raya, Kepa
    Trippier, James, Gabriel, Eustipian, Mee
    Saka, Maddison, Rashford, Odegaard, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

  10. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    I really wanna get Ward on my WC. Look at those fixtures! Plays in 28 and doubles well in 29. But Leicester haven't kept a clean sheet in the last 10 games. Will Tielemans being out have a similar negative impact à la Bruno G. and Casemiro? Or does he play a little bit more advanced for Lei?

    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Based on Tielemans' recent performances, it looks like his head is already elsewhere. So it probably wont have any impact on whether they do well or not. Regardless, I would try to rotate if you really want to go for Ward.

      I like Kristiansen more if you can get him.

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Thanks 🙂

        Reckon he's angling for a move?

        I've currently got Sanchez and Ward on the WC draft. Dependent on Estupiñán news/recovery, I might move my Bre and Bri GK/DEFS choices around. I'll add Kristiansen into the mix.

        1. Holmes
          • 9 Years
          just now

          He has decided to not sign new contract, will be free agent come summer. Maybe this injury can force his hands.

          Raya or Henry are worth a shot.

    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      I have him but I’d steer clear. Can’t see Lei getting many clean sheets. Raya now plays GW28 and DDG / Sanchez also look better than Ward for 27 & 29

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Cheers!

        I've got a back 7 of Sanchez. Ward. Saliba. Davies. Shaw. Mee. Trippier. Will mostly likely be picking three from Sanchez, Raya, Ward, Estupiñán, Mee depending on injury news and whether I wanna punt on Lei.

        1. GC123
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Sanchez, Saliba, Estupinan & Mee surely? I wouldn’t double up on Leicester’s defence. Spud had more chance of a clean sheet in Trainspotting

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Would recommend Raya or maybe Navas, especially if you will BB29.

      Don't think Tielemans has quite the same level of influence. They've looked pretty sound with KDH & Mendy from what I've seen lately (better than I perhaps expected from Mendy)

  11. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Tielmens out for 6 months, do you know it's iheanacho or Maddison will be on penos?

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Weeks *

    2. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Maddi id assume but not sure 100%

    3. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      They havent got any penalties when he was not on pitch, tough to say. Ihenacho took one last year but Maddison and Tielemans were already subbed off.

      Surprisingly, they have scored only 2 PKs last year, same for this year. Huge drop off since Vardy era where they scored more than 8-10 PKs. Probably not worth picking them based on PK takers.

    4. Juza
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      probably maddi

  12. JBG
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which striker for a hit this GW and going forward?

    A) Watkins
    B) Ihenacho

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Watkins.

    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Watkins and it’s not even a close call

    3. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Watkins

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      From the sound of things, Iheanacho is going to be my (our?) differential

  13. Cammick
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Pending any updates from tonight/city lineup leak if that happens

    De Gea
    Trippier Dawson Estupian
    Odegaard Saka Salah Rashford Mahrez
    Nketiah Haaland

    Martinez Mings Gnonto Dawson

    Mahrez/Nketiah -> Martinelli and Watkins - this gw for minus 4?
    Then I can do gnonto to toney/mbuemo for gw 27

    Sounds good or just side upgrades?

  14. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Final news on Estupinan and March during pressers on Friday?

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Gotta hope so!

  15. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    I'm so unsure of chip strategy currently but feel my team has been patched up and dragging itself the last couple of game weeks that I need a reset, see below, would you agree?

    £0.0 ITB 1FT

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw James
    Saka Odegaard Mahrez Salah
    Haaland Felix Nketiah

    Subs: Sanchez, Neco, Lewis & March

    I was thinking Mahrez to Rashford and possibly Felix to Mbuemo to cater for upcoming doubles for -4 but then think should I just hit the WC?

    Thoughts/suggestions?

  16. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Praying that Grimsby & Sheffield do it tonight

    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah, need them to lose. COYS!!!

      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Haha. Kane in GW28 would be the most lethal captain

  17. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hmmmm on second thoughts is anyone considering saving the WC for next week instead so we know about toney’s ban and whether chelsea stay in the UCL?

    My team doesn’t look too terrible for next week if I do maybe a 1 week punt on Salah > KDB

    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I always depends on your team, but I would wait for more info.

      1. Pino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        it*

  18. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    What to do with Nketiah and Mahrez? Sell this GW?

    1. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      im in limbo land atm in deciding - cant handle another double benching again

    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hold both

    3. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      We might get early City lineup this GW

  19. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Looking at my team, i can take 1 hit to get 4 doublers in 27, 1 more hit to field 11 in 28 (albeit including Bueno) and then 1FT to get 11 doublers + 3xArsenal + Haaland for BB29.

    Definitely saving that WC and, knowing i can have Brentford and Leicester for 28 and doubles in 29 as well, probably saving the FH

  20. Chris_l25
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    So my original plan was to WC gw 27 with gw 29 bench boost in mind, but I'm seeing a lot of people using the WC in gw 26. What's the benefit of hitting the button a week earlier?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Getting rid of Liverpool, rather than fielding them for Man United is probably the most likely reason

  21. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    When would you WC this team - 28 or 29

    Kepa Ward

    TAA Tarkowski Ake Trippier White

    Salah Saka Rashford Neves Peirera

    Toney Haaland Nketiah

    1.5 ITB No FH

    26 Roll
    27 Neves & Peirera > March/Brentford MF & Mitoma

    Any ideas would be welcomed

  22. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    How’s this - gw26 hold GW27

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Needs some work. And probably fewer 'less than' symbols

