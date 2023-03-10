289
Rate My Team March 10

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

289 Comments
Share

With Double Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) just around the corner, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on players from Brighton and Brentford, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

289 Comments Post a Comment
  1. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Anyone with first hand knowledge regarding possible postponements of Brighton and Brentford games due to the snow storm?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      mother nature

      It's fine and will be fine

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Is that official?

        Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Any meteorologists about?

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Has been sunny here in Leeds since it stopped snowing mid morning. Roads are fine. Still lying snow and expected to freeze overnight. Brighton game should be fine.

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!

        Open Controls
  2. A Pillow of Winds
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Rp

    Which seems better?

    A: Nketiah -> Mbeumo
    B: Nketiah + Maddison -> Toney + Martinelli (-4)
    C: Nketiah + TAA -> Toney + Chillwell (-4)

    *Can get 11 in 28 for a hit if A and B, for FT if C
    * Will FH in 29

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A for me
      Trent great option for this week

      Open Controls
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    I just said they're ganging up on Gary Lineker

    my 6 year old said

    "because he poo'd on the pitch? '

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Surprised he can recall that

      Open Controls
  4. Big Weng
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    1FT 0.0 ITB

    Kepa
    Tark | White | Trips
    Maddison | Rash | Salah | Martinelli
    Kane | Toney | Haaland

    Ward, Andreas, Shaw, Bueno

    A) Mart & Tark > Mitoma(C) & Estu - 4 and FH/WC next week
    B) WC this week

    Open Controls
  5. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    A. Play Kepa

    B. Ward to Steele -4

    Open Controls
  6. Not again Shirley
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)

    Trippier | Zinchenko | TAA (Gabriel, Mings)

    Salah | Saka | MacAllister | Rash (Andreas)

    Haaland | Toney | Iheanacho

    Options are either:

    A: Kane for Haaland or
    B: March for Andreas and leave Nacho on bench this week

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      just now

      BBB

      Open Controls
  7. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    How's it looking, WC this week, 10 for next week, 13 doublers for GW29 (BB) and then FH 32, any changes you would make here? 2.8m in the bank too just in-case I need to get anyone else.

    Raya
    Henry - Estup - Trippier
    Rashford - Saka - Salah - Mitoma - March
    Toney - Kane

    Ward - Watkins - Zinchenko - Botman

    Open Controls
  8. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    I’m reckon Mark “Mark Chapman” Chapman is weighing up his options right now.

    Open Controls
  9. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    I still have all my chips and two free transfers. Would you wildcard this team?

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier, Walker, White, Shaw, Tarkowski
    Rashford, Salah, Odegaard, Saka, Mahrez
    Haaland, Watkins, Mitrovic

    Thank you!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.