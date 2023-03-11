FPL Gameweek 27: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.
As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
The usual Scout Notes articles will follow this piece.
SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:
|Crystal Palace
|0 – 1
|Manchester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3 – 1
|Nottingham Forest
|Leicester City
|1 – 3
|Chelsea
|Leeds United
|2 – 2
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Everton
|1 – 0
|Brentford
|Bournemouth
|1 – 0
|Liverpool
