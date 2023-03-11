425
Scoreboard March 11

FPL Gameweek 27: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

425 Comments
The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes articles will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Crystal Palace0 – 1Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur3 – 1Nottingham Forest
Leicester City1 – 3Chelsea
Leeds United2 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion
Everton1 – 0Brentford
Bournemouth1 – 0Liverpool

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

425 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BUZZBOMB
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Why is Joe Hart not in contention for another England call up? History shows that goalies find their best form later in their career.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Because you assume they pick the England team based on form. Classic mistake

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        If I was an International manager, I'd have no loyalty and always pick form players. 8 out of 11. Joe Hart has recovered the right way from the pummeling he took. I would say right now he is better than Pickford, Pope or Ramsdale and Im not talkingFpl points. He deserves another call up.

        Open Controls
        1. Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Where is he playing now , last time I remember was when he was at Birmingham:)

          Open Controls
          1. BUZZBOMB
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Well he isnt anymore. Celtic and Rangers have consistently batted above their average in Europe. Ridiculous gulf in tv revenue. Likewise, forced to sell lots of players with a sell-on fee to shitey English teams just because of Sky money. e.g. VVD.

            Id have Hart in my FPL team before Pickford for sure. Or my national team.

            Open Controls
        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          I totally agree. Nothing has frustrated me more than watching England manager after England manager shoe horn players into the team game after game when they're playing poorly for both club and country whilst players in the form of their lives don't get a look in. Yes I'm looking at you Raheem.

          Open Controls
  2. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Watkins, Havertz or BJ?

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      At this time of night, definitely BJ

      Open Controls
      1. Halftime Lemon
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Ooh yeah

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Probably, Possibly, Yes please

      Open Controls
  3. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    It's not fair Mr Havertz.

    I just sold him on WC last week after owning him for 10gws and now everyone looking to get him 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Told you to keep him

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        🙁

        Yeah I didn't listen

        Open Controls
      2. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        What was the basis for your advice? I would never have considered bringing him in.

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Sarcasm. I'm pretty sure I've spent the last 4-5 weeks telling Eleven Hag to get rid of useless Chelsea assets. There was a smiley which implied the sarcasm but I forgot all but the most basic emoji doesn't work round these parts

          Open Controls
  4. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Battle of the premiums!!

    Who goes first?

    A) HahaLand
    B) SaLol

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don't think Salah will get much in the dgw, at best one attacking return and no CS points 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      The one with middling and inconsistent form

      Open Controls
  5. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah or Bruno for double?

    Open Controls
  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Billing or march as a 5th mid? march better option probably but billing has an extra game gw28. thoughts? cheers

    Open Controls

