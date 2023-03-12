FPL Gameweek 27: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes articles will follow this piece.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Newcastle United 19 Southampton 17 West Ham United 17 Arsenal 15 Aston Villa 12 Fulham 12 Manchester United 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Arsenal 2.38 West Ham United 2.22 Newcastle United 1.98 Aston Villa 1.58 Southampton 1.14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.12 Fulham 0.84 Manchester United 0.84

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre: