Scoreboard March 12

FPL Gameweek 27: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL's rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day's FPL action, we're bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes articles will follow this piece.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
Newcastle United19
Southampton17
West Ham United17
Arsenal 15
Aston Villa12
Fulham12
Manchester United10
Wolverhampton Wanderers7
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
Arsenal2.38
West Ham United2.22
Newcastle United1.98
Aston Villa1.58
Southampton1.14
Wolverhampton Wanderers1.12
Fulham0.84
Manchester United0.84
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Newcastle United2 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United1 – 1Aston Villa
Manchester United0 – 0Southampton
Fulham0 – 3Arsenal

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

348 Comments
  1. Assisting the assister
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Mee>Chilwell - have exact money 1FT.

    a. Yes
    b. no

    Will mean -4 if I do anything with Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Why? Mee plays

      Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Nomo Fomo Brobro

      Open Controls
  2. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Would you Freehit this?

    Kepa (Steele)
    White Trippier Neco Tarwkowski (Shaw)
    Saka (Rashford Salah Mitoma Andreas)
    Toney Kane (Haaland)

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Probably

      Open Controls
  3. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Anyone see the handball incident just now- Juve v samp?

    Open Controls
  4. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Wildcard Team for 28 with a view to BBing 29

    9 players in 28
    10 singles 5 doubles in 29

    Pope / Kepa
    Chill Estu Tripp Mings Zinchenko
    Mitoma MacAllister Rashy Saka Marti
    Kane Havertz Haaland

    Any improvements to be made? I’d like another doubler for maybe Zinchenko but cant see any obvious one.

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      *10 doubles/5 singles I meant to say…

      Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Don't like it much - I will have 10 starters this week and 10 doublers next using only a FT each week. Surely you can do better with a WC.

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I am one of the guys that doesn’t believe your WC needs to be s complete change from the team you have. Most of the Villa/Chelsea picks are fringe players for me which i turned my squad players into for BB. The core 11 is more or less the same as what I had.

        Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’d find a way to get Madds over one of the Brighton mids, which could be part-funded by choosing Steele over Pope although you‘d need to downgrade somewhere else too

      Open Controls
  5. Mork calling Orson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Rate my FreeHit team if you would please ?
    Kepa
    Chilwell Zinchenko Mings
    Saka Sterling Son(c) Martinelli
    Kane Watkins Toney
    (Forster, 3.8, Alt-Nouri, Bailey)

    If Sterling is injured, would switch to Maddison
    Much obliged

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      Decent. Could bring in a lot of points. Should easily get you +20 on the average I would imagine.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Son cap is a big gamble obviously as he has been shocking this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Mork calling Orson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Yes I’m a bit worried it’s a bit 2022 with Son & Sterling, & neither will be in my permanent team this season - but it’s literally a one off freehit with nothing to lose, & we know from previous seasons they have hauls in them & both scored in their last game, so there’s a hint of form in them.

        Open Controls
        1. F_Ivanovic
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          1 goal in last game is hardly a hint of form. I think Son is a good option on FH but as a Spurs fan I do think captaining him is a bit too much of a risk. Would have to be serously far behind your rivals to be worth it.

          Open Controls
          1. Mork calling Orson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            Cheers that’s great advice.
            I’m 2nd in my ML but 40pts off top - he’ll captain Kane which is why I need to look elsewhere.
            Unless I captain Kane too & let the rest of my team be the differential

            Open Controls
            1. F_Ivanovic
              • 7 Years
              just now

              I think Saka is a better C option than Kane anyway so I'd probably do that

              Open Controls
  6. F_Ivanovic
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    So am either FH or WC this week... am I correct if I click WC I'm locked into WC but if I click FH I can change my mind and still play WC instead?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      The Free Hit chip can be used once a season, is played when confirming your transfers and can't be cancelled after confirmed.

      The Wildcard chip can be used twice a season. The first wildcard will be available from the start of the season until Sat 12 Nov 03:00. The second wildcard will be available after Mon 26 Dec 03:00 in readiness for the January transfer window opening and remain available until the end of the season. The Wildcard chip is played when confirming transfers that cost points and can't be cancelled once played.

      Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers will be lost. You will be back to the usual 1 free transfer the following Gameweek

      Open Controls
      1. F_Ivanovic
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Ah OK thanks. So best to just make the transfers and then only press the button once I'm sure which chip I'm using.

        Open Controls
  7. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    man i HATE bench points. 6 blankers and 24 points on the bench

    Open Controls
    1. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      if i didnt have Bueno on my bench i would have BB this week

      Open Controls
  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Bench Boost GW29

    Kepa** Neto**

    Trippier** Chilwell** Shaw** Mee** Estupiñian**

    Rashford** Maddison** Mitoma** MacAllister** Benrahma**

    Havertz** Toney** Watkins**

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Neto or Raya?

      Mee or Martinez?

      Johnson instead of Havertz/Toney/Watkins?

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      BGW28?

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        9 starters. Will have Saka + Kane and then -4 for 15 doublers.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Ok, good luck.

          Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      neto
      mee (playing 28)
      no johnson imo

      Open Controls
  9. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    whats everyone doing with Arsenal players?

    i have White, Odegaard and Martinelli and everytime I think "i will sell them next GW as they dont have a DGW" they keep delivering me points....

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      They have a game when others don't.

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        for the DGW do you keep or move?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Depends on Man Utd/Liverpool.

          Open Controls
          1. OneDennisBergkamp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            gonna need this one spelled out to me sir..

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              59 mins ago

              If it's worth getting their DGW players. Could get other DGWers if you want.

              Open Controls
              1. OneDennisBergkamp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                cheers 🙂

                Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Keeping on the basis that they play 28 and could do unspeakable things to Leeds in 29

      Open Controls
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    as a 5th mid for bb gw29

    a billing
    b jensen
    c march

    c means I only have 10 players for gw28

    thanks

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Let midweek decide.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        which one would you prefer now though?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          37 mins ago

          Need your team for context 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            kepa neto
            trippier chilwell mee estu mings
            saka marti mitoma rashford 5TH SPOT
            watkins toney kane

            cheets

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 8 Years
              31 mins ago

              cheers 🙂

              Open Controls
            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              26 mins ago

              March or MacAllister on form.

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Cheers

                Open Controls
    2. F_Ivanovic
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
  11. Jump in Micah
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Almiron likely to start next game? Best

    Open Controls
    1. Jump in Micah
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Cut off my message ‘best

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        38 mins ago

        Use the word under.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Doesn´t really matter tbh

      Open Controls
  12. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Selling Estupinan or March for Mac Allister a goer?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 7 Years
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
    2. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      no need for sideways moves at this juncture

      Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bit of context

      2 FTs

      9 players

      3 x BRI, Rashford, Haaland blanking

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        may as well post your team for a better context 🙂

        Open Controls
  13. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    -4 for TAA & Mac Allister > Chilwell & Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      maybe
      how many starters do you have?

      Open Controls
      1. The Wheeler Dealer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        9 starters, and do not want to sell Haaland. Other blankers are Rashford and Mitoma.

        Open Controls
        1. F_Ivanovic
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Just sell Haaland. You want Mac A for 29 more than you want Haaland for 29

          Open Controls
        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          would that be 9 with chillwell and maddison? if yes then I would do the moves. otherwise just do taa imo. by the way i kept taa this gw as well and expected a much better outcome...

          care to answer my question above please, could do with some advice 🙂

          Open Controls
  14. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Sorry for being out of topic, but yesterday here was chat about B-52 flying over England and it was considered something that is not regular. Today we had one here closer to Russia:

    "On Mar. 12, 2023, one of the four B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to 5th Bomb Wing from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, deployed to Moron Air Base, Spain, to support the latest Bomber Task Force (BTF), carried out a pretty interesting mission.

    Using callsign NOBLE 61, the B-52 #60-0026, first flew towards Norway, then headed south, overflew Denmark and once over Poland, it was refueled by a KC-135, and then headed northeast. Flying over the Baltic Sea towards the Gulf of Finland, the bomber, always tracking online on Flightradar24.com and other flight tracking apps, flew off Kaliningrad Oblast, then turned east pointing more or less towards Saint Petersburg.

    While remaining in international airspace, the BUFF entered Saint Petersburg’s FIR (Flight Information Region) towards the Russian island of Gogland, then turned south, overflew Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania."

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      That "Russian island of Gogland" is by the way called Suursaari and used to belong to Finland before last russian invasion here.

      Open Controls
  15. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Ichynacho not playing so well lately...

    Likely to be dropped for Vardy, or has he been equally crap ?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Does it matter from fpl perspective of view?

      Open Controls
      1. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Eh yeah, I have him

        He supposed to have game in 28, then dgw 29

        If he's not playing would consider selling him, instead of Haaland

        Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      they have good fixtures but id drop the idea of a foxes fwd

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Maddison is still good asset. He created "98% certain goal" for example mo.

        Open Controls
        1. Steve Stiffler
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Didnt see the leicester game, would he be a good option bringing in this week for Salah?

          Open Controls
        2. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          yeah i meant a fwd not a mid

          Open Controls
  16. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Last puzzles will be Watkins vs Havertz as Haaland replacement and Kane vs Mart vs Chilwell for captaincy. May have some good week finally.

    Kepa
    Zin/Trip/Botman/Chill
    Madd/Saka/Martinelli
    Haaland*/Kane/Toney

    Raya/Est/March/Rash

    Open Controls
    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Id go Watkins and Kane(C)

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sounds reasonable

        Open Controls
  17. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    52(-4) so far with Toney(C), Mee and Mitoma left. Hope Toney pays off over the next 3 GWs, feels like a fat L so far this week.

    Open Controls
  18. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Anyone watching match of the day?
    Is it as lively as yesterday?

    Open Controls
  19. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    To make a 11 team players for this coming, I require to take a hit -4.
    For this would have 9.2 in the bank to spend on a midfield player
    But which one?
    Have ArsenL coverage and no stand out players but maybe Maddison, or some else
    In short would need someone to score more than 4 points, to make it worthwhile.

    Plan to free hit in the following week.

    Still have the wild card and Bench boast

    Open Controls
  20. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Haaland estupian > Kane chilwell for free to field 11?

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      might work out

      Open Controls
  21. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    With current rank of 49k and 6 players still to go this gw (including Toney C), what do you think is the best possible rank at the end of the season?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      1st

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ah when I left out ''realistic'' you should troll me...

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          Someone behind you with the same chips will finish in the top 50. It could be you depending on how different you go.

          Open Controls
          1. Dušan Citizen
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            You are probably right. The problem is I played my wc this gw, tried to rocket up in rank with double Brentford defence, no Haaland and it let me down. Now I am stuck with some bad players and out of form Saka. But I still have BB and FH, so hopefully I can get it right.

            Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Humble brag

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I am not fully satisfied, to be honest. Made really stupid mistakes often and lost 5-10 points almost every gw. Everything indicates that I should be in top 10k right now if I may say 😀

        Open Controls
    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      49k

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Knowing me it will be 149k rather

        Open Controls
  22. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Watkins or Havertz?

    Open Controls
  23. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Blimey. In 10 GW’s I jumped to 78K from 1m OR.

    Just pay my own back

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pat even

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      You have done really well.
      See you on the 1st page in LMS a bit recently.

      Open Controls
  24. moz_1983
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    My current starting XI for next week is...

    Raya
    Trippier - Gabriel - Castagne - Neco*
    Salah
    Toney - Nketiah*

    * = lol

    Time to WC right?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Correct

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's worse than that Salah doesn't have a fixtures this GW. Yes WC

      Open Controls
  25. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    I’m one of the few that haven’t used WC it seems.
    I can BB in 29 with Ward Gabriel Saka Kane.
    Am I doing it or keeping for 34?
    Mci,Mun,Liv,Bha,Whu,Ful will probably double there

    Open Controls
  26. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Current team for next GW:

    Kepa
    Trippier Mee White Tarkowski
    Martinelli Saka
    Kane Toney

    Subs: Ward Greenwood Salah* Mitoma*, 5.5itb, 1ft

    Thinking Salah + Greenwood > Maddison + Watkins(-4)?

    Any help would be appreciated, thanks.

    Open Controls
  27. Victor6359
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    If not playing FT GW28, when’s a good time to play it?

    Cheers

    Open Controls

