176
Members April 7

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 30 preview and team reveal

176 Comments
Share

Mark Sutherns is back alongside Andy North for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

After missing Gameweeks 28 and 29, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (£12.0m) has been declared fit and available by Pep Guardiola. But will Fantasy Football Scout’s founder bring him back in, or dare to be different?

They will be live from 20:00 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

176 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BenMoran25
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Evening all, I'm at a bit of a loss as to what to do with my team. Conscious of trying to get Haaland back in and Havertz is the obvious candidate to get rid of, but lack of money itb means a big downgrade elsewhere and I'm struggling to see where; Madison to fodder, Bruno to march/Macallister... Very interested in any ideas:

    Raya/Kepa
    Trippier, Chilwell, Pinnock, Mings, Estupinan
    Bruno, Saka, Rashford, Maddison, Mitoma
    Kane, Toney, Havertz

    1ft, 0.4m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Assuming you don't have BB anymore:

      You can downgrade Havertz to a Ferguson or Greenwood, then Toney to Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. Snake Juice
        • 6 Years
        just now

        My bad, the money isn't enough.

        Does to Maddison to March and Havertz to Haaland work?

        Open Controls
  2. Rash
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sell 1 for Haaland

    A. Toney (good form, no double, 9yc)
    B. Ings (poor form, doubles 34)

    Open Controls
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    RIP if you can't afford

    https://twitter.com/ErlingHaaland/status/1644429519099682817

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Kane to Haaland it is

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.