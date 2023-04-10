164
Suspensions April 10

Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

164 Comments
Share

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

The initial focus is on who is nearing a ban for yellow card accumulation but we also round up which FPL assets are already suspended ahead of Gameweek 31.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

We have long since passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.

WHEN IS EVERY CLUB’S 32ND FIXTURE?

Team32nd fixture falls in…
ArsenalGameweek 32
Aston VillaGameweek 32
BournemouthGameweek 32
BrentfordGameweek 32
BrightonGameweek 34 (2nd fixture)
ChelseaGameweek 33
Crystal PalaceGameweek 32
EvertonGameweek 32
FulhamGameweek 33
LeedsGameweek 32
LeicesterGameweek 32
LiverpoolGameweek 33
Man CityGameweek 34 (1st fixture)
Man UtdGameweek 34 (1st fixture)
NewcastleGameweek 33
Nottm ForestGameweek 32
SouthamptonGameweek 32
SpursGameweek 32
West HamGameweek 33
WolvesGameweek 32

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There are four players at immediate risk of a suspension – and they still include Ivan Toney (£7.8m)!

He picked up his ninth booking of the season in Brentford’s win over Southampton in Gameweek 27, so is now one caution away from a two-match ban.

But he’s managed to escape a yellow card in his four subsequent appearances and now only has to get through the Bees’ next two games without a caution in order to avoid that fate.

Nelson Semedo (£5.0m) and Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m) remain on nine bookings, while Adam Smith (£4.3m) joined them at the weekend.

James Maddison (£8.3m) and Andreas Pereira (£4.3m) are among the cluster of players on eight cautions, meanwhile.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

FPL suspensions: How many matches will Mitrovic miss?

Ruben Neves (£5.2m) is one match through his own two-game ban, having already reached the unwanted 10 yellow card mark.

The other players red-flagged through suspension are unavailable because of red cards.

Jonny (£4.3m) – like Neves – won’t be back until Gameweek 32, while Lucas Moura (£5.8m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) are out until Gameweek 33.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m), however, won’t be available until Gameweek 36.

The Serb was sent off for shoving referee Chris Kavanagh in an FA Cup tie against Manchester United before the international break and, after intervention from the Football Association, had his ban increased from three matches to eight (including the two he’s already served).

Casemiro (£4.9m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) return from their bans in Gameweek 31, meanwhile.

164 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TOTHETASK
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Will Chilwell start the next PL game, or just ditch him for an Arsenal def?

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Wait until Madrid.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'm most likely getting rid for Trent

      Open Controls
    3. TOTHETASK
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      1FT 2.0M ITB
      Kepa (Ward)
      Trippier Moreno Chilwell Mee Estupinan
      Saka Grealish Mitoma (Maddison Rashford)
      Kane Haaland (Mbeumo)

      Current plan is Mitoma + Kepa -> Olise + Alisson (-4) or Chilwell + Kepa -> White + Alisson. But I think Chilwell will explode soon enough so keen to hold. Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I’ve got Chilwell and hoping he starts, surely wort Chelsea losing at the weekend with him being benched mean he will start

      Open Controls
      1. TOTHETASK
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Hopefully he does start. Cucurella was poor as well.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Yeah that should go in his favour too maté hopefully

          Open Controls
        2. Bluetiger1
          3 hours ago

          Cucurella how is playing with Chilwell & Badiashile on the bench - no idea utter madness!

          Open Controls
          1. TOTHETASK
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            Chelsea problems. Ill hold first then, hopefully Chilwell somehow gets benched for Madrid as well. Thanks all!

            Open Controls
          2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            Agreed mate!! I was shocked when I saw the lineup, chilwell has been in great form too

            Open Controls
            1. DLLM
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              I wont touch chelsea players as long as lampard is in charge

              Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Not clear why he was benched in the last game so wait and see how they lineup in UCL. Might be due to 4ATB and Lampard prefers one FB to be attacking.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        That makes sense mate, if James starts in midweek it would surely suggests he’s rested against Brighton as he would have started 4 in a row then

        Open Controls
    6. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Wasn't the suggestion made from Lampard that he needed to "protect players"? Thought I read that somewhere. Suspect it's just to give a bit of a rest ahead of the CL

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Yeah I read something on here about that too mate

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        I thought that was aimed at Kante

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          You might be right

          Open Controls
    7. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      As I was reminded by Hazz on the last page, Cucurella v March was an absolute s***show last time out, not sure if they'll risk that matchup again. I'm guessing maybe Chilwell plays & James gets his rest. If Shaw is out I have to start one & I think it'd be Chilwell

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Hope so mate!! Had James and chilwell and took James out this week to facilitate Toney to Haaland thinking James was the most likely to get a rest against wolves so that was really frustrating

        Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    March, Rashford and Shaw to Martinelli, Grealish and White-4?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Do you need players for BGW32?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Yeah

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          I think I consider a villa defender over White for the run in. We need more info on Rashford injury before selling. Not sure on selling Brighton players when they have 3 more doubles

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Yeah Mings could be the one cheers. I will wait and see on Rashford news, but the current plan is to get him back 34 if I sell

            Open Controls
  3. grooveymatt65
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Who are the best Liverpool players for gw 32 and 34 do we think?

    something like TAA, Salah and Firmino/ Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. TOTHETASK
      3 hours ago

      Jota / Firmino a bit iffy. Id stick with just Salah myself

      Open Controls
      1. grooveymatt65
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        what about TAA for 32?

        Open Controls
        1. TOTHETASK
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          If you can afford him - for me the price is too much and I believe there is better value elsewhere

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            I think this is it for me. Even with kind fixtures, he's nowhere near the level of form his price tag demands

            Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Salah 100%
      Unsure on others as good fixtures from now for Liverpool

      Open Controls
      1. DLLM
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Alisson

        Open Controls
  4. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Now most of us have spent the BB what are people's thoughts on the eighth attacker?

    Is holding a relatively cheap Brighton mid the sensible thing and just having a bit of a headache? Are you looking to downgrade to Andreas (or similar) to maximise the £ for the other 7?

    I think I'm heading towards Salah, but with players like Watkins, Saka, Maddison and Rashford it spreads a lot of funds about so it becomes difficult without losing Kane.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      If looking to downgrade 8th attacker, I think it would be the 3rd FWD spot. Plethora of midfield options makes it difficult to downgrade the 5th mid spot to bench option.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        I was thinking about Jesus, Kane, Haaland as a front three to then lose Saka but Doesn't really change where the funds are. Maybe Haaland and Watkins with a cheap forward is the way

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      At the moment, I'm kind of just muddling through, addressing injuries/underperforming mids (ie. Maddison & Rashford) first, which leaves the potential issues of Toney & Isak unresolved. I might bench Isak for Villa and then reevaluate his rotation status after my FH.

      Ideally though, I think I would be playing all 5 of my mids, including March & Mitoma, every week now (with plenty of options to buy if I need replacements), and so I'd be open to downgrading a forward spot & just having Haaland + one of Isak/Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I have the exact same midfield issues. But, for example, I could downgrade Rashford and play Maddi if it meant an easier route into Salah. Trying not to let immediate fires cloud the longer term aim

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          I have done a fair bit of idealistic tinkering as well (prior to this weekend & Rashford injury), just to figure out whether something like KDB, Salah, Saka/Rashford, Mitoma, March/Grealish, Haaland, Jesus is affordable - and in most cases for me, the long-term aim ends up being 352. In most cases I also end up wishing Ferguson was more nailed as that'd really open up the midfield options but I'm not really sure if I want to let go of March.

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.