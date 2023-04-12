FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 30

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 30, a fairly uneventful one as far as changes in league leadership were concerned.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Chris Webster leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and is still seventh overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He’s also on top for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This one is open to anyone who has an FFS account and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 30 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 55 after hits, with 53 teams to be removed and 156 going through to Gameweek 31.

Adam Warner (Bury94) was the top scorer with 78 points. He finished 9,034th in 2018/19 and 236th in 2019/20, sitting at 690th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame when it was last updated.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail remains League 1 leader for MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

Rich Fox in League 9 Division 7 and Dai Thomas in League 9 Division 175 are now the joint-highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 74 points out of a possible 90.

MODS & CONS

On top for nine weeks, Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) has a big lead in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is now 1,041st overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also leads for a 12th week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

It’s six weeks on top for Jon Ballantyne in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and his global rank is now 96th.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Meanwhile, Jan Kępski leads for a second week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Sat in 102nd place overall, Jan is also ahead for a seventh week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Alongside a fourth week on top of PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg).

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Plus a 12th pace-setting week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Apart from an ineligible first-place marauder, Jono Sumner leads for a ninth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and has risen to 2,768th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson has now reached 20 weeks atop Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Whilst Tom Carroll leads for a sixth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

The top spot has switched again in my December to May League (league code 02vm22), with Ian Darlington rising from 431k to 4,947th overall in the 14 post-World Cup gameweeks. Tilaye Muluneh is level on points but has made more transfers during this period.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, the second week of The Last Ten (league code mukrgt) has Yahi Khaled in front after following a Bench Boost with a Gameweek 30 Wildcard. He has risen from 609k to 253k in the last two rounds.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.