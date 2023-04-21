429
Rate My Team April 21

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

429 Comments
Share

With Blank Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost upon us, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Arsenal and Liverpool players, differentials, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

429 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GC123
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Who scores more this week? Saka or Son or should I try and find room for both on a FH?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Saka.
      Why so much interest in Son?
      Overpriced for value this season.
      Better cheaper MF all over the place

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        just now

        FH so money doesn’t come in to it. Just thought he might be a differential

        Open Controls
  2. Bubbles1985
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Sorry, bottomed!

    FH team [like most others] hinges on Jesus. Surely he starts, they must win every game!

    Ok -
    FH with Jesus > Eze and Jesus 0.1m itb
    FH without Jesus > Odegaard and Antonio 0.2m itb

    Johnstone [Iversen]
    TAA Tripp White [Dawson Moreno]
    Salah Gakpo Marti *** [Andreas]
    Kane Watkins ***

    Any advice please...?

    Open Controls
  3. Tribecca
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Sell for a hit - Rashford, Chilwell and Haaland
    Buy - Salah, White and Watkins

    Is this good? Will use wildcard to bring Haaland back and reset the team for DGW

    Open Controls
  4. Mika-eel
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Klopp confirmed Bobby is out. Less concern bringing in Gakpo then.

    https://twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1649392163589947392?t=MZpkxdDpzcrOIM246H22pg&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gakpo it is then

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        could easily be jota nunez mo

        Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Klopp: "There will be changes [against Forest], everybody will play, everybody is super important for us.”

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Argh

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Minefield

      Open Controls
  6. paul_catt
    34 mins ago

    HELP! Not FH (saving until 34) so for a -4... OUT: Chilwell, Rashford and Kane. Definitely IN: Salah. Then either TAA + Greenwood OR Solanki + Moreno/Guehi/similar. I'd like TAA and Solanki obviously so not sure what to do!

    Open Controls
  7. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Going with double Liv def, howz this draft looking plz?

    Johnstone
    TAA Robbo Tripps
    Salah Bowen Saka Martinelli
    Jesus Watkins Isak
    - Eze Andersen Castagne

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm not convinced by Bowen myself but otherwise looks good

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just feel that this particular game may suit him, Bou don't sit back especially at home and westham love to counter.

        Who else would you prefer?

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Ha, not sure there.

          I don't think West Ham have all that about them away from home, and Bournemouth are somewhat resurgent

          Open Controls
          1. Eleven Hag
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Back to Gapko, Moreno then

            Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Play Eze or Bowen, couple of different to the norm?

    Johnson,
    Trent, Moreno, White,
    Salah, Son, Martineli, Eze
    Jesus, Watkins, Jota

    Leno, Bowen, Guehi, Ream

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Eze

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Easy Eze.

      Open Controls
  9. Nomoredoubt
    33 mins ago

    Johnstone
    alex moreno - TAA - White
    Saka - Martinelli - Salah (c) - Gakpo
    Isak - Watkins - Toney

    Should I change Moreno to Tripper and Isak to Solanke? 🙂

    Open Controls
  10. Catfish and the Tottenham
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is Grealish > Gakpo (-4) worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      He might not even start

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Is that to field 11 players?

      More context please. I might do it.you are likely getting 2 of the -4 back on appearance alone

      Open Controls
  11. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Okay that’s me staying away from pool attack then…

    Klopp: "There will be changes, everybody will play, everybody is super important for us. But that ticket will be desire."

    https://twitter.com/anfieldwatch/status/1649392645209309184?s=46&t=-lvEupr38DtPuTPziJGTmw

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why? He said everyone will play - so you're 100% sure someone will play 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      sounds like a nunez or even bobby start so one of gakpo or jota drop out

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        just now

        oh just seen bobby out

        Open Controls
      2. Gunnerssss
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Bobby is out

        Open Controls
  12. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Klopp on picking between front 5/6..."ticket into the team is counter pressing....if you do it in the game you play, you have a good chance to start again".

    Open Controls
    1. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      wtfff

      Open Controls
  13. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Anyone taking a punt on Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Maybe next season, depending on where he moves.

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Someone had Maddison and Bowen on here just now. I wouldn't go with either

      Open Controls
  14. Minty1337
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    G2G?

    Johnstone (iverson)
    Taa, trippier, castagne (young, toti)
    Salah, saka, martinelli, gakpo (ramsey)
    Watkins, Kane, Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. revelc
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      nearly same team, have alex moreno and dawson instead of tripp and castagne

      Open Controls
  15. southernrocker1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Eze, kane, toney or Solanke?

    Unconvinced by moreno as thur defender, any advances? Have trip and taa.

    Open Controls
    1. MHG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Depends who you have in goal possibly.
      Palace defender ?
      Palace are 3rd favourite for a clean sheet

      Open Controls
  16. the pharoah
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    almiron or eze or olise for -4 , i have only 10 players and i don't have any players from Crystal palace or New castle starting

    Open Controls
  17. boc610
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    klopps just drop kicked some FH teams straight in the face.

    Open Controls
    1. French Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      what did he say in his presser ?

      Open Controls
      1. Boz
        • 10 Years
        just now

        See some quotes in other comments

        Open Controls
  18. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Think I might get Pope instead of Johnstone. Haven't got Trippier so that covers him bit too

    Got a feeling Everton score.

    Open Controls
  19. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    What did silva say?

    Open Controls
  20. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which Fulham mid to get for 1st sub on FH?

    a) Willian
    b) Andreas
    c) Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      B. FKs and Pens

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Willian for me (matchup v Ayling/Kristensen)

      Open Controls
    3. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Id actually go Willian as differential

      Open Controls
  21. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Love some input here guys. 500k rank. 1FT. 0.4 ITB

    A. Chilwell, Maddison, Kane >> Trent, Salah, Solanke (exact money) - 8
    B. Maddison Kane >> Salah Solanke (-4)
    C. Maddison >> Gakpo (gives me 10 players)
    D. Chilwell >> Moreno (gives me 11 players)

    Open Controls
  22. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Nice late curveball from klopp then, but I'm sticking with Jota.

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      You think he still starts? I want him so much over Solanke

      Open Controls
    2. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 12 Years
      just now

      yeah - I want to bring him in - think I'm still going to do it

      Open Controls
  23. MHG
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who to Bench?
    I have Johnstone in goal and TAA

    Guehi
    Trippier
    Moreno

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  24. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    This is the last chance for me to go with some differentials, my current rank is about 3k , so I am thinking get into the top 500 this week or go home.

    What differentials would you suggest on FH?

    Open Controls
    1. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Maddison, Isak, Andreas

      Open Controls
    2. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm considering Jacob Ramsey

      Open Controls
  25. Henning
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    1 or 2?

    1. Gapko and Solanke
    2. Bowen and Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Mutherfunken Dude
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Option 1

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Prefer Solanke over Bowen. So, 1

      Open Controls
    3. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      1 for sure

      Open Controls
  26. GC123
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Any Ben White owners reluctant to get rid on the FH? Just feels wrong after he’s delivered in every game but Liverpool for the last 8 GW’s but I guess Jesus offers huge ceiling?

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm in a similar boat except I'd get rid of Saka

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I don’t have Saka but general consensus seems to be that he’s essential despite recent blanks

        Open Controls
    2. Mutherfunken Dude
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keep Ben White Jesus plays 60 minutes max with Trossard coming on

      Open Controls
    3. Bubbles1985
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I have ditched Saka and going White, Marti, Jesus

      Open Controls
  27. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Do I sacrifice Jesus points as he's not guaranteed to last the 90 for Ben White who probably will or lose Saka instead?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      I dropped Jesus for White

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gabriel scored against saints last season in a 3-0 win.

        Open Controls
        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Southampton are real bad on set pieces as well apparently

          Open Controls
      2. Belli2007
        • 12 Years
        just now

        also done this

        Open Controls
        1. Belli2007
          • 12 Years
          just now

          as in gone White over Jesus

          Open Controls
  28. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Guys,

    Is it worth taking a -4 to bring maybe Jota or someone in for, say, Haaland? And reverse the transfer next GW? Only have 9 plus Zinchenko this GW.

    Thank you.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.