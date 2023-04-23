732
Dugout Discussion April 23

2pm team news: Isak starts, Almiron + Wilson subs

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion on Sunday with Bournemouth v West Ham United and Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur.

Fantasy interest is mainly focused on Kieran Trippier, Harry Kane and Dominic Solanke, all of whom are owned by over 25% of managers inside the top 10k.

Both matches kick-off at 14:00 BST.

At St James’ Park, Eddie Howe makes just one change from the side that lost 3-0 at Aston Villa, as Sean Longstaff returns to the starting XI. He replaces Anthony Gordon, who drops to the bench alongside Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson.

Spurs also make just one change, with Pape Sarr coming in for Clement Lenglet. It means Cristian Stellini is either asking one of his midfielders to drop in at centre-back, or they are starting with a back-four system. If the latter scenario materialises, it’ll be the first time they have used a back four in a Premier League game all season.

It’s one alteration apiece at Bournemouth, too. Adam Smith comes in for Matias Vina for the hosts, while Nayef Aguerd starts at centre-back for West Ham in place of Thilo Kehrer.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Mepham, Stephens, Kelly, Smith, Rothwell, Lerma, Tavernier, Christie, Billing, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Cook, Ouattara, Vina, Moore, Semenyo, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Anthony

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Joelinton, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Porro, Romero, Dier, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Skipp, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Sanchez, Danjuma, Richarlison, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Devine, Mundle

732 Comments
  g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Of course Bowen gets an assist

    Open Controls
    Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      that was my hardest decision, bowen or gakpo. of course I picked the wrong one...

      Open Controls
  Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    You know Newcastle would really be taking the p*ss if Matt Ritchie came on...

    Open Controls
  Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Shaw owners, happy to keep for now with DGW34 coming? Do you think United will finish their season strong?

    Open Controls
  gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Amazing how many goals Kane scores for a midfielder

    Open Controls
  SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Had it touched rice head before fornals scored?

    Open Controls
  Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    On a -0.29% red as it stands after missing the deadline and having the C(VC from last GW) from Kane. Life be like that sometimes.

    Open Controls
  Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Having an absolute stinker of a gw and a dreadful end of the season. Just as well it's just a game 😉

    Open Controls
  BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    STING!

    Open Controls
    fantasist
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Thought he would've supported the Bees or Hornets

      Open Controls
  jimbe4mXL
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Need money, so getting rid of Kane, who to pick - Isak or Jota? I will be playing FH in 34 anyways, so maybe get Isak now, and play Jota on FH?

    Open Controls
  BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Damn! More!

    Open Controls

