2pm team news: Isak starts, Almiron + Wilson subs

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion on Sunday with Bournemouth v West Ham United and Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur.

Fantasy interest is mainly focused on Kieran Trippier, Harry Kane and Dominic Solanke, all of whom are owned by over 25% of managers inside the top 10k.

Both matches kick-off at 14:00 BST.

At St James’ Park, Eddie Howe makes just one change from the side that lost 3-0 at Aston Villa, as Sean Longstaff returns to the starting XI. He replaces Anthony Gordon, who drops to the bench alongside Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson.

Spurs also make just one change, with Pape Sarr coming in for Clement Lenglet. It means Cristian Stellini is either asking one of his midfielders to drop in at centre-back, or they are starting with a back-four system. If the latter scenario materialises, it’ll be the first time they have used a back four in a Premier League game all season.

It’s one alteration apiece at Bournemouth, too. Adam Smith comes in for Matias Vina for the hosts, while Nayef Aguerd starts at centre-back for West Ham in place of Thilo Kehrer.

GAMEWEEK 32 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Mepham, Stephens, Kelly, Smith, Rothwell, Lerma, Tavernier, Christie, Billing, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Cook, Ouattara, Vina, Moore, Semenyo, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Anthony

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Joelinton, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Porro, Romero, Dier, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Skipp, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Sanchez, Danjuma, Richarlison, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Devine, Mundle

