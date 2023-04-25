154
Watchlist April 25

The FPL Watchlist: Saka, White + Martinelli fall

154 Comments
The Watchlist takes a look at the stand-out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options over a four-to-six-week lookahead, rather than concentrating on just the upcoming Gameweek as the Scout Picks does.

In the latter’s case, that takes us right through until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

We’ve recently had our weekly refresh, with the main changes explained below.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

FPL friendlies round-up: Odegaard and Doherty looking sharp as White returns 1

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as form, club injuries, forthcoming fixtures, Rate My Team’s points projections and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

We typically toe the line with FPL’s definition of ‘form’ (average points accrued in matches played over the last 30 days) but allowances are sometimes made for players missing because of/coming back from injury.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

The main changes to our goalkeeping pecking order sees Ederson (£5.4m) and David de Gea (£5.0m) rise to the number one and two spots respectively.

That means Brighton and Hove Albion shot-stopper Jason Steele (£3.9m) drops to fourth. The 32-year-old returned to the matchday squad for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final after a minor injury, but in his absence, Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) has impressed, so the situation is unclear heading into Gameweek 33.

What is worth noting, however, is that all three of these goalkeepers and their respective teams have more fixtures and Double Gameweeks than anyone else still to come, which is why their assets feature so prominently throughout the Watchlist.

TeamRemaining fixturesRemaining Double Gameweeks
Brighton93
Man City, Man Utd82
Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham71
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds, Leicester, Nott’m Forest, Southampton, Spurs, Wolves60

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

There’s not much movement at the top, where fixture-proof Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) remains despite Newcastle United only keeping one clean sheet in 11 appearances. The 32-year-old is again joined by Fabian Schar (£5.1m), should he shake off a hamstring issue from Sunday’s 6-1 thrashing of Spurs.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) picked up his seventh post-World Cup assist on Saturday when no other defender has more than three. He stays ahead of risers Luke Shaw (£5.1m) – now back from injury – and Ben Chilwell (£5.8m), who has no Champions League rotation to worry about and a Double Gameweek 37 still to come.

Moving down is Ben White (£5.0m), as Arsenal are about to enter a tough four-game period that is without a double. They’ve also conceded at least twice in each of their last three outings.

Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) is on two successive clean sheets, whilst Timothy Castagne‘s (£4.3m) weekend goal brought a double-digit return.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

Plenty of green arrows appear on the midfield list, with Brighton, Manchester City and Manchester United all back in league action. Marcus Rashford (£7.1m) quickly recovered from a groin injury, although we won’t find out if teammate Bruno Fernandes‘ (£9.5m) ankle issue is problematic until after the deadline passes. He stays put as a result.

Both Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m) and Solly March (£5.2m) rise but Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) stays still now that head coach Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte (£4.5m) will start at Nottingham Forest. It hints that Mac Allister may sit deeper, diminishing his goal threat from open play.

Ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium, there are contrasting directions for Man City and Arsenal midfielders. Both Jack Grealish (£7.2m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) are on the up, with Bukayo Saka (£8.4m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m) moving down.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

Normality is resumed now that Erling Haaland (£12.2m) is back on top.

Third and fourth place goes to Alexander Isak (£6.8m) and Diogo Jota (£8.8m), both of whom bagged a 13-point haul in Gameweek 32. The latter preceded this with 16 points at Leeds, something which Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to rotate away from at such a crucial stage of the season.

Harry Kane (£11.5m) remains ahead of them both, with the very real threat of rotation at Newcastle and Liverpool meaning that the Spurs striker will very likely end up making as many (maybe even more) starts than the ‘doubling’ Isak and Jota over the run-in.

Off the list completely is Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m) with the tricky fixture run ahead, with Anthony Martial (£6.3m) and Odsonne Edouard (£5.0m) offering some differential potential for managers needing a late push during these final weeks.

Evan Ferguson (£4.6m) remains in place despite likely missing out in Gameweek 33, as he should return thereafter in time for Brighton’s three remaining Double Gameweeks.

  1. tim
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best keeper for this week? 4.5m

    Currently have Ederson but thinkin bout benching him, think Arsenal will score.

  2. bobbyg
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Watkins or Jota on WC please guys?

    1. abcdef3
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Why not both?

  3. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sooo here goes..

    Start?

    A) Eduoard

    B) Odegaard

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

  4. Wheato182
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Macalister to Mitoma for a hit?

    1. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not for me

  5. CABAYE4
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    RMWCT please

    Steele (DDG)
    TAA Trippier Mings (Dias Shaw)
    Salah Rashford Grealish Mitoma McA
    Haaland Watkins (Greenwood)

    Running the Steele risk as I think he’s worth a gamble over Iversen at that price and if I have to play DDG every game it’s no disaster.

    Any clangers/advice?

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Only one Liverpool attacker would slightly worry me - I know they'll be rotation but on a wildcard I'd risk 2 of them with good bench cover

  6. Keane There Dunne That
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Akanji Martial (start March this week over Martial…2DGW next week)

    B) Botman Isak (bench March this week for Isak)

    Last wildcard decision, A or B please ?

  7. BantasyFootball
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Start March or Solanke?

    Leaning towards the latter since March just played a gruelling 120 mins

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      March

  8. abcdef3
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is getting to this in DGW34 with no hits good enough to justify no Salah?

    Raya
    Trent*, Shaw*, Estupinan*
    Rashford*, Mahrez*, Grealish*, Mitoma*, March*
    Haaland (C)*, Jota*

  9. ceerus
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play
    A)Iversen + Saka
    B)Ederson + Toney

    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  10. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    G2G?

    DDG
    Chilwell Trippier Dunk
    Salah March Mitoma Grealish
    Haaland Isak Watkins

    Raya Saka Shaw Henry

  11. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Who to start

    Kepa
    Leno

    Any ideas would be welcomed

  12. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    What to do here please? Thanks

    A...save ft...play march if bruno out

    B....Bruno and kane to salah and isak - 4

    Raya (ederson)
    Chilwell shaw trippier (estu botman)
    Bruno rashford martinelli mitoma (march)
    Haaland kane watkins

  13. jimmyharte
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane to Jota for free?

    1. RICICLE
      just now

      Yep, I did that very move fwiw

  14. RICICLE
    1 min ago

    Sorry for RP guys

    Raya
    Moreno - Trippier - Shaw
    Saka - Salah - Mitoma - Martinelli
    Watkins - Haaland - Jota
    ____________________________
    Kepa: March: White: Tarkowski

    Would you bench Saka/Martinelli for March?

    Cheers

  15. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Benching Rashford is madness right?

    But if not, who?

    Mitoma, Martinelli or Saka? Definitely not Grealish, Haaland, Kane or Watkins.

  16. Chipmunk
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Who to Bench
    Pick 1

    A, Mitoma
    B. March
    C. Grealish
    D. Saka
    E. Marti
    F. Kane

  17. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Would you play Mac10 or Saka?

    Kepa
    Chilwell - Trippier - Botman
    Saka - Grealish - Rash - Mitoma
    Kane - Watkins - Haaland

    Raya - Mac10 - Shaw - Zinchenko

  18. LeytonOrient
    • 8 Years
    just now

    WC Team for GW 33 with eyes on BB GW34

    Edersen, Steele
    Trippier*, Shaw, Estu, TAA, Moreno*
    Salah, Grealish, Rashford, Mitoma, Martinelli*
    Haaland, Martial, Isak*

    4* = single GW34
    G2G or any changes?

