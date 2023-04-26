439
Suspensions April 26

Can FPL players still get a ban for yellow card accumulation?

439 Comments
In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

And we bring you good news, for once: only one player can now pick up a two-match ban for collecting 10 bookings, and the risk is relatively low even for them.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

A total of 16 teams have now played their 32nd league fixture of the season, so anyone playing for those clubs has now avoided the threat of a two-match ban.

And of the four sides still below the 32-game threshold, it’s only one player from Brighton and Hove Albion who can still pick up a ban (see below).

WHEN IS BRIGHTON’S 32ND FIXTURE?

Team32nd fixture falls in…
BrightonGameweek 34 (2nd fixture)

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

The big news – Ivan Toney (£7.6m) is out of danger! The Brentford man made it six matches in a row without a caution when avoiding a yellow card in the Bees’ draw with Aston Villa in Gameweek 32.

Nelson Semedo (£5.0m), Cheick Doucoure (£5.0m), Fabinho (£5.2m) and Adam Smith (£4.3m), similarly on nine bookings, have also reached the ‘safe zone’.

Only Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) can still get banned for reaching 10 yellow cards but the Brighton midfielder would have to pick up two successive bookings to get a suspension.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 15 BOOKINGS

The next target to avoid for Premier League players is 15 bookings by the end of the campaign.

Three players are already into double figures for bookings but still have some way to go before they are seriously in danger.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

FPL suspensions: How many matches will Mitrovic miss?

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) won’t be available until Gameweek 36 as he serves an eight-match ban, while Mason Holgate (£4.2m) will sit out the midweek round of fixtures after his dismissal for two bookings on Saturday.

439 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bojam
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Straight shoot-out on WC:

    A) Grealish vs
    B) Rashford

    Full draft:

    DDG (Iverson)
    TAA; Botman; Dunk (Toti; Neco)
    Salah; KDB; Grealish; Mitoma (March)
    Haaland; Jota; Isak

    0.0 ITB

    Thanks

    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Grealish

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Rashford

      1. Bojam
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 12 hours ago

        I didn’t see the match yesterday. You think he’s fully fit and ready to fire again?

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 days, 12 hours ago

          He's the only player on that team that is an outright finisher. And yes, I think he should be back in the goals soon.

    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Rashford

  2. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Cap haaland this week?

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Definitely

    2. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Brighton mid

      1. Bojam
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 12 hours ago

        I wouldn’t. Forest have a decent record at home. And Brighton have just played 120 mins in a cup semi-final (which they lost).

        1. sulldaddy
          • 13 Years
          2 days, 12 hours ago

          Aaaannnnd

          March skied a PK. Could that have a mental impact on his game?

    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Yes

  3. hazza44
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Hey guys,
    Any suggested transfers this week? 1FT & 0.3mil in the bank.

    Thinking Kane downgrade and getting in Salah is the most logical?

    Raya (Kepa)
    Tripp Diaz Mings (Gabriel Shaw)
    Bruno Saka Mitoma March (Rashford)
    Haaland Kane Watkins

    Cheers guys

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      That’s what I’m doing

    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Yes

  4. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Ederson
    Trippier Chilwell Estu
    Bruno Rashford Mitoma March
    Kane Haaland Watkins

    (Kepa Odegaard Shaw Botman)

    A) Bruno ➡️ Grealish
    (Chilwell, Odegaard & Kane to TAA, Salah & Gwood -8 GW34)

    B) Bruno & Kane ➡️ Salah & Isak -4
    (Chilwell & Odegaard ➡️ TAA & Periera -4 GW34)

    C) Save FT
    (Chillwell, Odegaard & Kane to Robbo/Dias, Salah & Gwood -4 GW34)

    Basically can’t afford both TAA & Salah without selling both Bruno & Kane. So if I keep Bruno have to sacrifice TAA.
    Thoughts please?

    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Robertson also looking good option

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 days, 12 hours ago

        He's really not imo.

        In this new formation he plays deeper and you might as well buy Konate for 4.8m instead. It's either get TAA for the attacking returns or buy a City defender imo.

        1. boc610
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 12 hours ago

          are their stats that back this up or is this just a fashionable thing to say on here right now? still saw loads of bombing runs from robbo in that forest game and he is now on free kicks on that side to

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 days, 12 hours ago

            There's a long quote on it from Klopp in post-match presser:

            "We cannot have one full-back in the centre of the field and the other one constantly high up on the left side. That’s difficult. So Robbo has to judge the situations when he can be involved, like, I don’t know which goal number at Leeds, but when Diogo passes the ball and then he overlaps and passes the ball to Cody, Mo, goal. These situations are still there. But in the first moment of the build-up, yes, his positioning has changed slightly. But he’s obviously a very experienced player, a very smart player and he knows when we need him there. Today it was a bit of a mix because we needed as well width and depth. That means from time to time he had to be high – but that just depends on the moment and the situation."

          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 days, 12 hours ago

            Average position heatmaps back it up.

  5. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    A) KDB + Greenwood (fodder)
    B) Grealish + Jota (March bench when not DGWs)

    1. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      B

    2. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      B

  6. Wheato182
    • 10 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Macalister > Mitoma for a hit? feels a bit sideways but noticed Macalister has dropped back a bit.

    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Mitoma’s minutes could be a concern

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Not for a hit

    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Should be back forward again with Veltman back.

      1. Wheato182
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 12 hours ago

        Thanks, didn't consider that!

    4. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Nah

    5. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Not worth it and could be playing further forward again now.

  7. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Which trio do you prefer to complete this team for GW34?

    A) Trippier, KDB, Jota
    B) Trent, KDB, Isak
    C) Trent, Rashford, Jota

    Rest:
    Raya
    Shaw Estupinan _
    Salah Grealish Mitoma March _
    Haaland _

    1. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      C

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      B

    3. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      B

    4. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      C

    5. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      C

    6. Chris_l25
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      I am on C, plan is to downgrade Jota to Isak for GW 36 DGW

    7. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      A - as I think you'll want Trippier for his upcoming double and he's got a good fixture in 34 - Southampton at home (I think). Your structure doesn't allow it but Trippier and TAA are nailed on for me to the end of the season

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 days, 12 hours ago

        Cheers. I wouldn't sell Trippier but he'd end up on the bench for 34 if I buy Trent

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 days, 12 hours ago

          I'm playing 10 doublers plus Trippier in 34 - actually will probably play Ake actually so 11 doublers with Trippier first on bench, but I doubt we'll see Ake for a few weeks

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 days, 12 hours ago

            Yeah A is the way I'm leaning right now. Would give Raya, Trippier + 9 DGWers.

        2. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 days, 12 hours ago

          I'd go "C" then

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 days, 12 hours ago

            Oh no, my only A has defected... 😀

            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 days, 12 hours ago

              Ha Ha - I don't believe KDB is a good fantasy asset this season - but I've been wrong many a time LOL

    8. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Thanks for the replies. Big decision! Still not sure...

  8. Traction Engine Foot
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    I am using my WC in 34 so need to use or lose a transfer this week. Probably selling Saka or Ake and have 0.2m in the bank. Who is the best option out of these? Any more exciting punts?

    A Grealish
    B Rashford
    C MacAllister/March
    D Estupinan
    E Moreno

    Steele
    TAA Botman Trippier
    Salah Saka Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins Isak

    Kepa Olise Gabriel Ake

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Think I'd wait a week on Rashford despite the Spurs fixture as he looked way off his best yesterday & racked up a lot of mins for first game back. C for me

    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      B

  9. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Bench one:

    A. Jesus (mci)
    B. Saka (mci)
    C. Maddison (lee)
    D. Mac Allister (nfo)

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      A

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      A/C

  10. boc610
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    cheslea assets might be more appealing now... if they know pocchetino watching and they are playing to save their careers could see a huge uptick in form aka 'human nature' will have more influence on this team than FLamps

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      I've been waiting for them to become appealing all season..

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      They are hopeless

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      I still own James & Chilwell, unfortunately. Would rather have the cash

    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      I think they'll get worse.

    5. Urban Cowboy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Owning Havertz was a dark period in my season.

  11. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Current wildcard team:

    Kepa (Iversen)
    Trent, Tripps, Estupinan, (Shaw, N.Williams)
    Salah, Grealish, Rashford, Mitoma (March)
    Jota, Isak, Haaland (c)

    0.5itb.

    Considering Kepa to DDG. Any other changes needed? Starting 11 right this week or should I start March?

    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Same as my WC apart from

      Shaw > Akanji
      N.Williams > Coufal
      Kepa > DDG

  12. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    What are people's thoughts on City's schedule and players being rested? On a WC, thoughts are to get a defender, KDB and Haaland, but it's a lot of money to potentially have getting 1 pointers

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      I'm seriously considering KDB this week. Think he'd be fine to start 33 & 34, but 35 I'd be worried about as its only 3 days before Real Madrid (A)

    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      getting city assets means rotation is baked in.its the risk you take. cant avoid it.FWIW i think players like mahrez defo get more game time than people think and foden will be back to. and i also dont see the appeal of city defenders either. maybe stones for attacking returns but they basically concede every game even if its a stroll

    3. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Yes it's not great is it. Legomane chart:
      https://twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1649738212309442560?t=sIMniy5nnBAIs6rkAI92Ng&s=19
      I guess pep would want to use kdb and Grealish against Madrid which might mean minutes for Alvarez and foden

  13. Urban Cowboy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Whats the thinking on Ake for gw34 onwards? Likely to be start again?

    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      I'd like to know this as well

  14. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Have 1 FT with 0.3 in the bank before I WC in 34.

    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Watkins.

    Thinking of bringing in JWP for Martinelli.

    1. Riders of Yohan
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Surely there’s better options than JWP?

      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 12 hours ago

        Who though?

        Southampton play Bournemouth at home.

        1. Riders of Yohan
          • 4 Years
          2 days, 12 hours ago

          Another brighton mid or grealish or rash for Saka?

          1. 1justlookin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 days, 12 hours ago

            Actually, I could get Rashford for Martinelli!

            0.1 short for Grealish

    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      For a 1 week punt I like it.
      Could be tempted by billing too

  15. Riders of Yohan
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    I am going to FH in GW34, is it worth still getting Salah in?

    Kepa
    Trippier Botman TAA
    Saka Maddison Mitoma March
    Watkins Kane Haaland

    Raya. Martinelli Henry Toti

  16. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    If you were on a WC would you get March or Mac?

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      march

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 12 hours ago

        Cheers

    2. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      March

  17. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    DGW34 FH team -

    A. Jota + Lindelof

    Or

    B. Martial + Robertson

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      A

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Will Lindelof start all games now? I could so Shaw to Lindelöf and upgrade Solanke to Isak with the money. Worth it?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 12 hours ago

        *do

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      I'd only consider Jota out of the 4 options - sorry not helpful I know. Can you get DDG as your keeper then another defender?

  18. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    DDG
    Trippier Chilwell Estupinan
    Rashford Fernandes Grealish March Mitoma
    Haaland Kane

    Raya Isak Botman Henry - 1 FT, 1.7M ITB, no chips left

    Taking a really early look at my team, this is an easy save for GW33 right? 2 FTs look really valuable for DGW34 to bring in some Liverpool players.

    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      You could just ditch Chilwell now. Certainly wouldn't start him

  19. simong1
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Would you WC (only chip left) the below team this week or in GW34?

    DDG
    Trippier - Chilwell - Shaw
    Saka - Odegard - Mitoma - McAllister
    Kane - Watkins - Haaland

    Steele - Mahrez - James - White

  20. Kantelele
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Any ideas of FH team 34 ?

    1. Urban Cowboy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      Step 1 Salah and Haaland
      Step 2 ?
      Step 3 Profit.

    2. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Im actually FH on 34 too. Thinking a Ful player makes the team.
      Certainly some Brighton MF

  21. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Pick one:

    A. Shaw Solanke
    B. Lindelof Isak

  22. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    Is kane to salah worrh a hit this week - or wait till dgw34

    A.....save ft

    B.....kane and martinelli to salah and greenwood - 4 (play march at forest)

    Thanks

    Raya (ederson)
    Chilwell shaw trippier (estu botman)
    Bruno rashford martinelli mitoma (march)
    Haaland kane watkins

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 12 hours ago

      A

    2. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      Save

  23. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    2 days, 12 hours ago

    best site to monitor who will rise/drop and when? I've got exact funds for a gw34 move, worried i'll miss out by 0.1

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 11 hours ago

      fplstatistics.co.uk

      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        thanks mate, i'll owe you a % of my winnings if I make it top of my ML lol

      2. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        salah close to rising and maddison to drop.. argh!!!

      3. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 11 hours ago

        going to do kane maddison to jota rash now to avoir the maddison drop and hope salah doesnt rise until after tomorrow!

  24. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 days, 9 hours ago

    Which one to start?
    A. Schar (eve) if fit
    B. Chilwell (BRE)
    C. Shaw (tot)

