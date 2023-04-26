FPL Double Gameweek 34 Wildcard drafts: From template to differential

Although 97% of the top 10k have already used their second Wildcard of this Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, this number is just 36% overall.

With time running out to use it, Double Gameweek 34 will be a popular time to activate amongst the FPL community, as six teams play twice.

There are also two more ‘doubles’ to plan for in Gameweeks 36 and 37.

Indeed, just short of 10% of early responders in our on-site poll are activating the chip this week.

Some managers will try to play it safe but others have lots of ground to quickly make up. Here are a few Wildcard drafts for those with different intentions.

DRAFT ONE: THE STRONG TEMPLATE

Players in this first squad will have high ownership percentages by Saturday’s deadline, with Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) the subject of more and more transfers in.

There is triple coverage of Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion but nobody from Arsenal. Future free transfers can bring Bukayo Saka (£8.4m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m) back into the equation but such a late Wildcard means prioritising the immediate short-term.

Also absent are Harry Kane (£11.5m) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m), with the squad already set to provide regular benching headaches.

DRAFT TWO: FOR BENCH BOOST 37

