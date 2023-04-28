33
Scout Notes April 28

FPL notes: Hauls for Rashford + Kane, sub Isak denied, Newcastle concede

We end our analysis of the Gameweek 33 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on three Thursday night matches – Everton v Newcastle United, Southampton v Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United.

WILSON ROTATION DENTS ISAK APPEAL

In a match of contrasting moods, Everton look in deep trouble as they try to prevent their first relegation since 1951. A spirited start turned into a 4-1 defeat against this jubilant Newcastle side now on the verge of returning to the Champions League.

One popular route for purchasing Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) continues to be the downgrade of Harry Kane (£11.5m) to Alexander Isak (£6.8m). Not only did the Spurs forward bag 11 points in his match – taking him to eight returns from seven matches – but the Swedish superstar is sharing game time with Callum Wilson (£6.9m).

It’s a luxurious position for Newcastle to be in, having two in-form forwards to pick from, not that it helps FPL managers at all. Wilson’s brace probably won’t stop Isak from starting at home to Southampton this weekend but Double Gameweek 36 could easily see Eddie Howe repeat the rotation of both tonight and Double Gameweek 29.

Adding to the frustration, Isak’s cameo produced a breathtaking solo run that seemed to assist Jacob Murphy’s (£4.1m) tap-in. However, it was ruled that his diverted pass was intended for Wilson and therefore he ended on one point.

JOY FOR RASHFORD AND FERNANDES

Seeing Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) start for Man United felt superhuman, considering Monday’s photo of him in a protective boot. Subsequently ditched or benched by many owners, the Portuguese playmaker set up Marcus Rashford’s (£7.1m) goal and later hit the crossbar.

Recently back from his own injury, Rashford excelled as the forward at Spurs and infuriated the near-two million managers that recently sold him by assisting Jadon Sancho (£7.1m) before his own strike.

Double Gameweek 34 looks tricky on paper versus Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion but our Season Ticker rates Man United as having the second-best fixture run over these final weeks and a lot of late transfers will look to get at least one of this elite attacking pair.

STILL NO NEWCASTLE CLEAN SHEET

Ultimately, Man United threw away their 2-0 lead in the second half, denying a clean sheet for Luke Shaw (£5.1m) and David De Gea (£5.0m). As for Spurs, the main defensive positive was that this time they weren’t 5-0 down after 21 minutes, with new interim boss Ryan Mason returning them to a wing-back system that was rewarded by Pedro Porro’s (£4.8m) goal.

Meanwhile, once again, Newcastle somehow found a way to lose a secure-looking clean sheet. They’re still the season’s best defence for total number of goals conceded but they have just one successful shut-out from their last 12 matches.

A warning came late in the first half when Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s (£7.9m) goal was deemed offside but owners of Kieran Trippier (£6.2m), Nick Pope (£5.4m), Sven Botman (£4.5m) and Fabian Schar (£5.1m) will be furious that, when coasting 3-0, they allowed Dwight McNeil’s (£5.1m) corner kick to somehow go straight past the goalkeeper.

Trippier’s FPL ownership is almost unanimous but his freakish streak of returning in 17 of this season’s first 20 matches has been followed by ten blanks from the latest 12. He was denied an assist when a corner led to Schar’s attempt being cleared off the line, before his Swiss teammate saw a beautiful long-range curler ruled out in the 90th minute. A bad night for the owners of both Schar and Isak.

BITS AND PIECES

Adding to the Isak problem is that anyone looking towards an alternative differential like Anthony Martial (£6.3m) will notice his minutes are also being managed. Named as a substitute tonight, he witnessed Rashford be excellent up front and it’s hard to have confidence that the Frenchman will start twice in either of Man United’s upcoming double gameweeks.

Let’s also mention the night’s third encounter, pitting south coast sides Southampton and Bournemouth against each other in a crucial basement battle. Cheap forward Dominic Solanke (£5.6m) had an earlier assist taken away for offside reasons but succeeded when setting up the game’s only goal.

It’s the Cherries’ fifth win from eight league matches and their third successive away success. They’ve reached 36 points and will be confident of securing survival at home to Leeds United on Sunday.

Making things even worse for Southampton is that captain James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m) was taken off at half-time because of illness.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gana (Garner 83′), Onana (Maupay 73′), McNeil; Calvert-Lewin (Simms 83′)

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 68′); Longstaff (Isak 74′), Guimaraes, Willock (Anderson 87′); Almiron (Murphy 68′), Wilson (Gordon 87′), Joelinton

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Perraud (Maitland-Niles 36′); Elyounoussi (S Armstrong 61′), Ward-Prowse (Lyanco 46′), Lavia, Alcaraz; Walcott (Adams 61′), A Armstrong (Sulemana 76′)

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Kelly, Mepham, Senesi (Zabarnyi 68′), Vina; Lerma, Rothwell; Christie, Billing (Ouattara 90′), Tavernier (Smith 78′); Solanke (Moore 90′)

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro (Danjuma 77′), Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic (Davies 77′); Richarlison (Kulusevski 61′), Kane, Son (Tanganga 87′)

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Malacia 71′), Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 61′); Antony (Weghorst 71′), Fernandes, Sancho (Martial 61′); Rashford

  1. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Strugging this week as I've been priced out of my initial plan, now 0.1 short... current options are:

    1. Kane Odegaard Ake >> Greenwood KDB TAA (-4)
    2. Kane Odegaard Shaw >> Greenwood Salah TAA (-4)
    3. Kane Odegaard Ake Watkins >> Greenwood Salah TAA Isak (-8)

    Which one, or any other ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'm looking at similar moves. My question with 3: Why include the Watkins to Isak part? Is Isak really going to be a huge upgrade over your 10th outfield player this year? If not, just wait until closer to their double and do that move for free.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Oh, I just realized that it's to raise the funds so that you can keep Shaw over Ake. Fair enough.

        I don't suppose you have a Saka to sell instead of Odegaard?

        Open Controls
        1. FCSB
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          No I don’t unfortunately, Ode is the only single GW midfielder I have…

          I’m kinda leaning towards 3 purely because I’d like Isak for 36 anyway…

          But -8 is a big hit

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            The other option, and it's not pretty, is Gakpo instead of Salah. Opens up a lot of possibilities.

            Open Controls
      2. FCSB
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thanks for your reply… so with 3 the Watkins >> Isak part allows me to do Ake >> TAA rather than using Shaw

        My preference would be 1 but with Salah over KDB but I’m 0.1 short…

        What would you go for?

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Would be tempted by 3..

      Open Controls
  2. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    When will Kane’s first “assist” be removed?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Never? It's a textbook FPL assist.

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      It won't because that's an fpl assist

      Open Controls
    3. MFC86
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Never

      If a shot at goal is blocked by an opposition player, is saved by a goalkeeper or hits the woodwork, and a goal is scored from the rebound, then an assist is awarded. The shot does not have to be on target to result in an assist.

      Open Controls
  3. Denver Omelette
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which one would you start:
    A. Martinelli vs chelsea(h)
    B. Watkins vs Man United (a)
    C. Botman vs Southampton (h)

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Probably Martinelli. Botman was really close to 8 points today though.

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. WATERMELONS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Its an annoying conundrum and I have the same. I think they all haul

        Open Controls
  4. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Rp, looking for suggestions, best option to start this gw-

    A Watkins
    B Burn
    C Henry
    D Watkins to Jota -4
    E Watkins to Isak -4

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      A or D I think.

      Open Controls
    2. Denver Omelette
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  5. WATERMELONS
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Not free hitting as generally happy with the below team. But I am fearful of not owning Rashford.

    What are your thoughts on Martinelli > Rashford until end of season?

    Still have FH left.

    Steele
    Trip Bot TAA
    Mitoma March Salah Grealish Martinelli
    Haaland Solanke

    Subs: Raya, Watkins, Mings, White

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      No brainer move if you can afford it. The 2 doubles alone make it easy.

      Open Controls
      1. WATERMELONS
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes can easily afford. Dont you see Martinelli hauling against a rubbish chelsea team? And probably in most games Arsenal score?

        The other option is March to Rashford but that seems a bit silly.

        Would you consider a defender upgrade here? Who am I missing?

        Open Controls
    2. Nightf0x
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Already did this transfer this gw and paid off

      Open Controls
      1. WATERMELONS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Fair

        Open Controls
    3. Denver Omelette
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rashford is a must imo

      Open Controls
  6. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Steele (raya)
    Malacia trip konate (guehi mings)
    March mitoma salah rash grealish
    Haland toney (kane)

    Which? (Itb 0.2)

    A) malacia to awb/4.4 def.
    B) konate to akanji
    C) kane malacia konate -8 to jota robbo akanji, bench toney/mitoma/march
    D) kane malacia

    Open Controls
  7. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Wrongly posted above

    Steele (raya)
    Malacia trip konate (guehi mings)
    March mitoma salah rash grealish
    Haland toney (kane)

    Which? (Itb 0.2)

    A) malacia to awb/4.4 def.
    B) konate to akanji, start guehi for malacia
    C) kane malacia konate -8 to jota robbo akanji, bench toney/mitoma/march
    D) kane malacia konate -8 to jota taa awb, bench toney/mitoma/march
    E) kane malacia konate -8 to isak taa/robbo akanji/stones

    Open Controls
  8. WATERMELONS
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    None of these mate. You cant bench Toney Mitoma and March for a minus 8 unless this is BB?

    I like your team. Roll.

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Mis replied to NIGHTFOX

      Open Controls
  9. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which move should I prioritized? 1FT...

    1) Henry to Estu
    2) Martinelli to Grealish
    3) Both for a hit

    Steele
    TAA Shaw Tripp Henry
    Salah Bruno Rashy Mitoma Martinelli
    Haaland

    Raya Watkins Mings Greenwood

    Open Controls
  10. WATERMELONS
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start:

    a) Watkins
    b) Solanke
    c) Mings

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Watkins + Mings vs Man U (a)
      Solanke vs Leeds (h)

      Open Controls
  11. yeahbuddy
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Chasing ML that's all Rashford
    Going Bruno instead, reasonable punt against the crowd?

    Open Controls

