Scoreboard April 29

FPL Gameweek 34: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one page.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Brighton and Hove Albion6 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford2 – 1Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace4 – 3West Ham United

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  CroatianHammer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    My FFS H2H opponent took a hit (3 moves) but seems they then failed to set their team fully. Both Grealish and Shaw on the bench. I'll take the win if it happens, but feel sorry for someone who planned out the weekend, then made a mistake.

    Nomar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Been there.

      Sometimes you just forget to press save and have too many other important things to do to check back in on your team until it's too late.

  Nomar
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Now that we are officially safe I can say that I'm looking forward to playing Southampton and Everton next season!

U RRRRRRRR's!

    U RRRRRRRR’s!

    notlob legin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      LOL loving it

    notlob legin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I think we're the only QPR supporters on this site so don't expect many other replies

  Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Anyone else buy Estupinan in GW24 and waited 10 GWs for him to finally get an assist?!

