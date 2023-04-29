38
The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“Slowly walkin’ down the hall, faster than a cannonball”

An oasis of calm as we fly through the final few weeks of the season, Gameweek 33 felt like a footnote in this hectic season with Harry Kane (£11.5m) leaving many teams on a high, Tyrone Mings (£4.7m) continuing his merciless run of returns and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) going large.

The timing of Kevin’s brace will be enough to tempt a few who are looking to swim up the ranks with the bright lights of Double Gameweek 34 just ahead. Expect minus fours, a sprinkling of Free Hits and plenty of debate over which midfield combination is best before the deadline.

Elsewhere, picking your team based on social media became popular again when a picture of Bruno Fernandes (£9.4m) relaxing at home with his feet up prompted some owners to sell before his miraculous Thursday night recovery.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more 31

Plenty of light greens amongst The Great and The Good this week, led by Fabio Borges and FPL General scoring 76 points. Kane, Marcus Rashford (£7.1m) and choosing the correct goalkeeper were their main successes, with David Raya (£4.9m) coming good for General and Jason Steele (£3.9m) helping Fabio.

Let’s Talk FPL continues his streak with ten green arrows in a row, will he remain undefeated until the end of the season? FPL Harry had the smallest of reds but remains on top, Mark Sutherns unfortunately sunk to the bottom and there is a midtable bulge where seven managers from Neale to Pras are separated by only 14 points.

TRANSFERS

The full list of transfers is below:

  • Az – Rashford (Martinelli)
  • LTFPL Andy – No transfer
  • Ben Crellin – Haaland, Grealish (Kane, Saka)
  • Fabio Borges – No transfer
  • Finn Sollie – No transfer
  • FPL Harry – No transfer
  • Joe Lepper – No transfer
  • Geoff Dance – Isak, Salah (Kane, Fernandes)
  • FPL General – No transfer
  • Magnus Carlsen – Haaland, Grealish (Saka, Kane)
  • Mark Sutherns – No transfer
  • FPL Matthew – No transfer
  • Neale Rigg – No transfer
  • Pras – No transfer
  • Suvansh – Salah, Lindelof (Fernandes, Henry)
  • Tom Freeman – No transfer
  • Tom Stephenson – No transfer
  • Zophar – No transfer

The majority held their nerve by rolling a transfer and having something up their sleeve for Double Gameweek 34. Geoff and Suvansh navigated a different path, taking minus fours to secure the services of Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) who immediately let them down – especially for Mr Dance, who stuck the armband on him.

Magnus Carlsen and Ben Crellin played copycat by both bringing in the Manchester City duo of Erling Haaland (£12.3m) and Jack Grealish (£7.3m). The two also have a Free Hit in hand, so it will be interesting to see if these moves were to clear the way for using the chip this week. In other news, Az kept it straightforward by purchasing in Rashford – sometimes keeping things simple is the best way.

TEMPLATE

After the kerfuffle of Blank Gameweek 32’s Free Hit, the template went back to normal and we lost the likes of Sam Johnstone (£4.4m), Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m). I suspect the Liverpool pair will be back amongst the pack next week.

The full details for The Great and The Good are as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Kepa (12), Raya (11)

Trippier (17), Botman (13), Shaw (13), Chilwell (9), Estupinan (7)

Rashford (16), Mitoma (14), March (14), Fernandes (13), Grealish (10)

Haaland (18), Watkins (18), Kane (11)

TOP OF THE POPS

Now for a look at the most popular picks of 2022/23 amongst The Great and The Good, with the table below showing the players who have starred most often for each manager during the season (up to Gameweek 32).

If anything, this demonstrates how template the choices have been this season, with little variety. Haaland and Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) are in everyone’s top five picks and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) features in the majority.

Salah topped last season’s equivalent but he’s had a drop in popularity this time, although Andy remains his biggest fan with the Egyptian appearing 25 times for him. He has only made two appearances in Suvansh’s team.

There’s even an appearance from Joao Cancelo, to remind us all of how quickly he went from being deemed essential to falling out with Pep Guardiola and joining Bayern Munich.

CONCLUSION

It’s a big weekend ahead with this bumper double. I suspect we will see a few swings in fortune with some preparing to take hits and some still trying to work out how to fit in Salah, Fernandes, De Bruyne, Rashford, Grealish and two Brighton and Hove Albion midfielders – I sense a bit of disappointment.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, but remember – don’t have FPL nightmares.

  1. Sal8
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    1. Saka/kane -> salah/jota -4 play both
    2. Saka/watkins -> salah/4m play kane

    Ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    En route to my worst season ever 🙁

    Thoughts on this FH team?

    Steele
    TAA VVD Estu Stones
    Salah KdB Bruno Rashford Mitoma Haaland

    Subs Iversen Lindelof fodder

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Best ever
      I have same player but Robbo & Lindelof instead of
      VVD & Estupinan

      Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was contemplating VVD over Robbo on mine. Can you not afford A.R. or just prefer the nailedness of VVD?

      Open Controls
  3. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you start-
    1. Schar (SOU).
    2. Watkins (mun)

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anyone has a better FH that me?

    Steel
    Dalot stones vvd taa
    Salah bruno rash march kdb
    Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes Me
      Steele
      Robbo TAA Lindelof Stones
      Salah KDB Rashford Mitoma Bruno
      Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Steele
      TAA Stones Dalot
      KDB Salah Mitoma Rashford
      Haaland Jota Enciso

      Open Controls
    3. TheOneAndOnly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Currently on this..

      Allison
      TAA Stones Dunk Estu
      Salah KDB Bruno Rash March
      Haaland

      Can't decide between Allison+Stones or Ederson+Shaw ?

      Open Controls
    4. LegendMoon
      • 6 Years
      just now

      For me, Optimus’ just nicks it !

      Open Controls
  5. Sid07
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    which option for (-8)
    1) bruno + chilwell + saka + toney to salah + TAA + andreas + isak
    2) chilwell saka bruno toney to stones salah jota andreas

    andreas will be benched and will play tripper

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      3 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  6. DagheMunegu
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Guys G2G or Watkins to someone (Isak, Martial, Alvarez) and bench Andreas -4?

    Raya
    TAA Shaw Estupinan
    Salah Rashford March Mitoma Andreas
    Haaland Jota

    Kepa Watkins Trippier Botman

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      2 mins ago

      Start Trippier over Andreas, GTG.

      Open Controls
      1. LegendMoon
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  7. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    2 quick questions, please.

    Solanke or Mbeumo?

    Should I do Mahrez to Bruno for -8?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Solanke
      No

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      2 mins ago

      Solanke, no need for -8.

      Open Controls
  8. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    1. Play Isak
    2. Play jota with a hit

    A. Play Martinelli
    B. Play Grealish with a hit

    Open Controls
    1. Nightf0x
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      1 B

      Open Controls
    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      just now

      1, B

      Open Controls
  9. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Most nailed mancity def.?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      just now

      On current form, Stones.

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Dias statistically, but Stones

      Open Controls
  10. TheOneAndOnly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Last choice...

    A) Ederson + Shaw
    B) Allison + Stones

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C) DDG & Stones

      Open Controls
  11. Alessioa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Play one:
    A.) Trippier
    B.) Toney
    C.) Solanke
    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Toney

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      just now

      Toney

      Open Controls
  12. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Literal bottom post... G2G?

    Steele²
    Stones², Estu², Burn
    Salah², Rashford², Grealish², Mitoma²
    Haaland-C², Kane, Watkins

    Kepa, Andreas², White, Young

    0FT, 1.4ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Do I do;

      A) Young > Shaw (-4)
      B) Young & Watkins > Trent & 5.8 FWD (-8) unsure who I play though as my 11th?
      C) Other?

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    35 predicted risers and fallers on FPLstats! Huge activity

    Open Controls
  14. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Grealish

    Or

    B) KDB (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  15. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    what do you guys think.........took an 8 point hit:

    kane --> greenwood
    saka --> salah
    bueno --> trent
    raya --> iversen

    leaves me with this:

    iversen
    trent, shaw, estup, trippier
    salah, rashford, bruno, mitoma, march
    haaland
    (kepa, botman, watkins, greenwood)

    0.1 itb

    plan:

    35: roll (start kepa at bou)
    36: watkins --> isak (start kepa home v nfo)
    37: kepa --> ederson, salah --> kdb
    38: ?!?!?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      just now

      Looks good.

      Open Controls

