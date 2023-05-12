273
FPL Gameweek 36: The Arsenal and Leeds weaknesses to target

In Double Gameweek 36, Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United meet Arsenal and Leeds United respectively, before facing off against each other at St James’ Park next Thursday.

As the only two teams playing twice, there is lots of interest in their assets, but which of their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players have the best chance of hauling?

Here, we take a look at two weaknesses Brighton and Newcastle will be hoping to exploit in Double Gameweek 36.

ARSENAL: LEFT FLANK

Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) is an excellent player who offers a lot offensively, but his hybrid role between midfield and left-back can sometimes see him get caught out of position.

You can see how he moves around the pitch in his touch heatmap below, from Gameweeks 32-35.

Above: Oleksandr Zinchenko’s touch heatmap Gameweeks 32-35

This weakness showed against Newcastle United last time out, when Zinchenko offered a lot on the ball but defensively, left Arsenal exposed, so it wasn’t necessarily surprising when he was taken off after an hour.

In that match, right winger Jacob Murphy (£4.2m) hit the post in the opening minutes and created some good chances, while in Gameweek 34, Zinchenko completely lost track of Noni Madueke (£5.4m) – another right-sided player – for Chelsea’s only goal.

He also got caught out of position for Southampton’s second goal in Gameweek 32, with William Gallas later saying “Defending is not his strength. One versus one is often a problem”.

Now, we’ve since found out Zinchenko will miss the remainder of the season, having picked up a calf problem last weekend. His replacement will, in all likelihood, be Kieran Tierney (£4.6m), who is more of a conventional left-back who tends to overlap his winger.

However, in his last league start against West Ham United in Gameweek 31, he was asked to try and replicate Zinchenko’s inverted role but didn’t look entirely comfortable. As you can see below, he often stepped inside, but in doing so, allowed Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) – who netted the equaliser in the second half – to play with more freedom.

Above: Kieran Tierney’s touch heatmap v West Ham in Gameweek 31

If Tierney tucks into midfield against Brighton and the Seagulls transition quickly, the visitor’s right winger can take advantage. That would usually be Solly March (£5.3m), so it’s a shame he’s probably out, but in his absence, Facundo Buonanotte (£4.5m) and/or Julio Enciso (£4.6m) could step up.

The pair could even combine down Albion’s right if one is deployed as a no. 10, with Pascal Gross (£5.4m) in support from right-back if Joel Veltman (£4.6m) is ruled out.

Added to that, left-back Dan Burn (£4.5m) is generally regarded as the weakest link in Newcastle’s back four, who Brighton will be up against in the second part of their Gameweek 36 double-header.

It is, of course, difficult to predict how Roberto De Zerbi will line up, given that he often changes his system to exploit opposition weaknesses, but if he does hint at a start for Buonanotte/Enciso in Friday’s pre-match presser, as he has done before, they might just be worth a punt.

At this stage, we should probably remind ourselves that Arsenal and Newcastle are two of the best defences in the league. Even after a wobble, the Gunners have looked a lot more assured of late, with Jacob Kiwior (£4.0m) partnering Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) at the back, so these will undoubtedly be very difficult games for Brighton.

LEEDS: MIDFIELD POSITIONING

  1. paulb130774
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Rarely look for advice but getting to end of a season and money leagues are so tight, I'm 4 points behind.

    Any tips appreciated, I'm thinking changing Grealish for a Newcastle midfielder costing -4 and then to get a Man U player in for their DGW in 37.

    Ederson
    Botman, TAA, Dunk
    Salah, Mitoma, Odegaard, Rashford
    Ferguson, Isak (c), Haaland

    Subs - Alisson, Pinnock, Mings, Grealish

    Would be really thankful for any help

    
    1. Reece’s Pieces
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Grealish to Newcastle midfield punt looks good this week. You could always go back to Grealish or another City mid for 37 if you wanted.

      not sure on Bruno but Shaw or DDG worth it from now to the end of the season imo

      
      1. paulb130774
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks a million mate

        
    2. Rhysd007
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I was also looking to get Grealish out but others have talked me into the fact it's OK to bench him and just expect 100 minutes in the DGW.

      That sounds like it's 4 points you don't want to spend unnecessarily. Can't comment more unless I know your £ ITB.

      
      1. paulb130774
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        only 0.5

        
    3. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      If you do grealish to willock are you benching rash?

      Maybe not ideal

      
  2. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which would you play this GW?

    a. Martinelli v BHA

    b. Jota v LEI

    Cheers

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      a

      
    2. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      b

      
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bottomed - This will affect a few Newcastle options this GW.

    Eddie Howe on Sean Longstaff:
    "He went to see a specialist and I think there was a few concerns that there's some structural damage in his foot but there wasn't which is good news. There is a bit of damage to one of the ligaments. He's being re-scanned today which we hope will show an improvement. It's unclear when he'll be back but it's not a long term issue."
    https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1656948189067464704?t=P721EIc8cLrTux73-uTMNw&s=19

    
  4. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    DDG
    Trippier - TAA - Zinchenko
    Mitoma - Mac - Salah - Rashford
    Isak - Haaland - Watkins**

    Raya - March - Botman** - Stones

    2 FT

    Looking at:
    A)
    Watkins -> Wilson
    Botman -> Shaw

    Would probably do Salah -> KDB next gw

    Or

    B)
    March -> Mahrez
    Watkins -> Enciso

    And do Salah -> Fernandes next gw

    Thanks

    
    1. ggfussball
      14 mins ago

      Zinchenko is out for the rest of the season

      
      1. MGD
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yelp.

        Would Probably not play him anyway.

        
    2. southernpacific
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      I have KDB and wish I had Salah...

      
      1. MGD
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes now but wb next gw?

        
  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    GTG here?

    Raya
    Trippier TAA Estupinan
    Rashford Macalister Mitoma Mahrez
    Haaland Isak(c) Wilson

    Kepa Shaw Grealiskowski

    
    1. southernpacific
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nice double attack. Not worried about no liverpool attack?

      
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        TAA will have to do

        
  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Can any paying FFS member tell me the predicted points for Ederson and Kepa this GW. Thanks

    
    1. LarryDuff
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      just pay

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Haha I'm ok thanks. Just seeing if any helpful member in the community can provide an answer

        
        1. LarryDuff
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Youtuber fplfocal has good vids full of stats including predicted points

          
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yup predicted points are from FPL Review. I wanted to compare it to other prediction models like FFS

            
    2. Rhysd007
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Play Kepa due to Ederson rotation risk. My actual points guess will be Ederson(0), Kepa(2).

      
  7. Atwood
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would appreciate some help. A few bad gameweeks and not sure what to do here. 2FT’s and 2.1 free.

    Kepa
    Trippier - Botman - Dunk
    Rashford - Mitoma - March - Salah
    Haaland - Isak - Watkins

    Raya - Grealish - Gabriel - Ake

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      March to Mac and save 2nd FT

      
    2. LarryDuff
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      March > Mac
      possibly Grealish > Mahrez if wanting a punt to play over Rashford

      
    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Watkins to Wilson and bench March and play Grealish or Ake..

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Already has triple Newcastle

        
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          missed that, March > MacAllister then?

          
  8. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Morning guys, Would you play Steele ( DGW ) I have Estupinan.
    OR
    Kepa ( H ) Forrest ???

    
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Kepa

      
    2. southernpacific
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Same dilemma for me. I would say Steele even though its wrong.

      
      1. ratski
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        On first glance it seems like Kepa but Chelsea have just fallen apart and NFO fighting for their life so not surprised if they score.

        
  9. southernpacific
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you sell KDB for Salah this week

    I have Gakpo but can move to Bruno for free with exact cash which I am tempted to do

    
    1. LarryDuff
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Don't think Bruno is worth it this week playing Wolves. KDB might not start but Salah definitely will

      
  10. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best Captain

    Wilson or Isak?

    
    1. Rhysd007
      • 11 Years
      just now

      This site's poll says Isak. If you're playing catchup then you can decide to punt on Wilson.

      
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Isak

      
  11. ratski
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    If you already have Shaw who is the better bet for rest of season...
    A. DDG and macA
    B. Bruno and bench fodder

    
    1. Rhysd007
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B)

      
  12. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any pool supporters have any idea if jota is 100% fit and if he is likely to play in mid again?

    Chasing 35pts in my ML, 2 FT 0.5 ITB.. thinking of doing jota + veltman to Alvarez + TAA.. yay or nay?

    Would give me:
    Kepa
    TAA Shaw Trippier
    Rash salah mito mac
    isak haaland alvarez

    raya marti white mings

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’m benching.

      
  13. MFC86
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start Mahrez or jota?

    Neither guaranteed starts but both have haul potential if they do

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mahrez - lovely differential this week

      
  14. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    How's it looking, am I G2G? No hits taken, Grealish > Mahrez to cover a lead and will move back to Grealish for 37.

    Steele
    Taa - Botman - Trippier
    Mitoma - Salah - Rashford - Mac10 - Mahrez
    Haaland - Isak (c)

    Raya - Watkins - Shaw - Zinchenko

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not a huge fan of the use of 2FTs there

      
  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Eddie Howe on Isak and Wilson:

    "They were on the pitch together but they weren't a partnership as such. I saw enough from Alex, who played well I thought, to know he can play in that position and I know Callum in the number nine role is an outstanding player so it [playing both together] is something I'll definitely consider."
    https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1656951461455048708?t=V0J_UL_ZLO8LObxJlJ6ejg&s=19

    
  16. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Do you think Haaland starts this GW?

    I think he's on the bench and comes on if they can't score.

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes starts this GW.

      
  17. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Best captain?

    A. Isak
    B. Wilson
    C. Mitoma
    D. Salah
    E. Haland

    
    1. Boz
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      
  18. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Play DDG or Kepa?

    

