8
Scout Squad May 18

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 37

For the penultimate time this season, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale debate the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players they think should make the Scout Picks cut.

With the caveat that Thursday’s match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion could alter the thinking, the panel each select an 18-man longlist for Gameweek 37.

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 37

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

8 Comments
  1. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    No one responded last article (get your tiny violins out) so what about on this one? Pending presser, I feel confident keeping Rashford, so Martinelli to Bruno leaves me this:

    Kepa (Raya)
    Trent, Shaw, Estupinan (Trippier, Botman)
    Salah, Rashford, Bruno, Mitoma, Grealish
    Isak, Haaland (Greenwood)

    What to do with the next FT?

    a. Roll into 38
    b. Raya out to max £5.2m GK (Ramsdale? Steele? Johnstone?)
    c. Trippier to Stones/Laporte (bench who?)

    Probably on A simply because none of the options with B or C.scream major gains.

    1. LC1
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Definitely A. Team looks great and going into 38 with 2 FTs will be a dream.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks - really want DDG as the GK option but would mean forgoing Bruno and gambling on a City mid in for Martinelli so could end in tears.

    2. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A or Grealish to Mahrez maybe

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I don't think Mahrez starting / Grealish not is as certain as people think - I don't see enough upside to use a FT on it myself

  2. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Wilson injured? Saw some speculation about him missing training on twitter

  3. antis0cial
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Can't really see a way to get in United Mid, so prob go for one of the below, thoughts? Any better options?

    A) Raya to De Gea
    B) Zinchenko to Shaw

    Kepa
    Estupinan Trippier Schar
    Salah Foden Mitoma MacAllister
    Haaland Kane Wilson

    Raya Pinnock Zinchenko Andreas

  4. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you lose any of these for a -4 to get Bruno(other move being Jota -> Alvarez)?

    A: Rashford
    B: Mahrez
    C: Salah

    *FH in 38

  5. FootballRookie
    just now

    How's this FH look?

    DDG
    Estu, TAA, Shaw
    Fernandes, Salah, Mahrez, Mitoma, Eze
    Wilson, Haaland

    Bench: Steele, Trippier, Kilman, Greenwood

