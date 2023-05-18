The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 37

For the penultimate time this season, our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale debate the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players they think should make the Scout Picks cut.

With the caveat that Thursday’s match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion could alter the thinking, the panel each select an 18-man longlist for Gameweek 37.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 37

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.