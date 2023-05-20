33
Scoreboard May 20

FPL Gameweek 37: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one page.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Nottingham Forest1 – 0Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 1Everton
Liverpool1 – 1Aston Villa
Fulham2 – 2Crystal Palace
Bournemouth0 – 1Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur1 – 3Brentford

33 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Arsenal were 8 points clear of City with 9 games remaining (City had a game in hand).

    City have won the league with THREE games left to play.

    Captain Arteta, pass me the bottle.

    
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      I seem to remember them collapsing last season too, at least they are consistent

      
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        Regressed to the mean, basically. Second half of the season they have pretty much been a mid table team at best.

        And if you can’t beat this current incarnation of Southampton and concede 3 goals in the process then, frankly, you have absolutely no business winning the Premier League.

        
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          just now

          They did well for 3/4 of the season. Worst Premier League standard ever. Took City to last 3 games.

          
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Arsenal can finish 13 points behind the leaders.

      History won't remember this as a title challenge.

      
    3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      U ok, hun?

      
    4. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Potentially they could end up 13 points behind City

      
  2. ggfussball
    40 mins ago

    Will this change Peps lineup?

    
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      big guns out for chelsea most likely then massive rotation last 2 games

      
    2. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Alvarez captain here.

      Exciting times

      
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        Capped Mahrez this GW.

        Hopefully City will play free and easy tomorrow and bag a load of goals.

        
      2. Pulpkinhead
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        When he's sat on the bench tomorrow it will be an exciting last 20 mins for you

        
      3. jacob1989
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        I still think haaland starts to beat premier league goal records when it was 22 teams. Players like kdb grealish more likely to be rested

        
    3. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Doubt it . They will have spent all week training tactics for this game. Doubt they make 2 many changes the day before.

      
    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      It’s still their last home match

      
    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Big celebration match at home culminating in them lifting the trophy at the end.

      Afterwards, probably.

      
    6. JELLYFISH
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Probably, just to screw us all over

      
    7. mdm
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Depends how much they drink tonight. Grealish big doubt now

      
    8. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Last home game do think will be strong team

      
    9. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      --------------------Ortega-----------------
      Rico-----Akanji------Laporte-----Gomez
      ------------------K.Philips-------------------
      -----------Alvarez---------Foden----------
      Mahrez--------Wright-Phillips---------Palmer

      
  3. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Arsenal lost the league but hasn't lost the respect. Winning the league was far fetched even though there was a period when we thought maybe the chance is real. If these young gunners put all their disappointment away and add 2/3 world class players to the squad I am sure they can push on for the title next season, and the experience would have not done anything bad.

    
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Thats a big IF you put in there...

      
  4. Bad Lieutenant
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Key departures from underwhelming clubs this summer:

    Any predictions?

    Maddison, Trent, Son?

    
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Kane
      Maddison
      Barnes

      And a ton at Chelsea, but that is forced.

      
    2. mdm
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kane, MacA, Watkins

      
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Villa hardly underwhelming

        
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Or Brighton. Watkins be better to stay with Emery another season to keep improving.

          
        2. JELLYFISH
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          They are if you’re a football pundit

          
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Loads!
      Kane, Barnes, Tielemans, Castagne, Bazunu, Pickford.

      
    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      JWP

      
    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kane? I like Spurs, but he deservers to win some accolades

      
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Precisely why he should leave such a poor Spurs next season. Been carrying them too long.

        
  5. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Tyler Adams, Lavia, JWP, Jeff Hendrick

    

