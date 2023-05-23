70
Dugout Discussion May 23

FPL notes: Win or bust for Leicester, Howe’s Gameweek 38 plans

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Monday’s clash at St James’ Park are covered in our Scout Notes.

TOP FOUR SECURE, TOP-FLIGHT SURVIVAL NOT

Newcastle United booked their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League with a point against Leicester City on Monday evening.

It means that the Gameweek 38 trip to Chelsea is now effectively a dead rubber, as finishing third or fourth won’t alter their seeding in the 2023/24 Champions League.

Leicester’s final-day clash with West Ham United is anything but.

Only a win will do for the Foxes but they will still require Bournemouth to stop Everton from winning at Goodison Park.

Will we get a gung-ho Leicester side taking to the field at the King Power Stadium, then? Dean Smith suggests not.

“No, because if you chuck everything [at West Ham], they have got good enough players [to punish us]. They’ve just qualified for a European final. They could open some doors against us and we can’t allow that. We have to make sure that we play a balanced performance, to make sure we don’t give big chances away but go and create some.” – Dean Smith

Eddie Howe meanwhile hinted that he may make a few changes at Stamford Bridge with nothing meaningful riding on the game, although said that existing injuries might be the primary motivation to do so.

Joelinton (£6.1m) pulled out of the starting XI in the warm-up, while Sean Longstaff (£4.3m) and Elliot Anderson (£4.3m) started despite a lack of training and a knock respectively.

“I’ll have a look. I think there’s been a few players that have been playing with injuries, naturally at this stage of the season.

“We haven’t got a huge squad, what you saw today is what we have fit and available, senior professionals plus one or two younger players.

“I imagine there might be changes because there are one or two players, as I said, struggling with injuries.” – Eddie Howe when asked if he would select soon-to-depart or younger players in Gameweek 38

OPERATION ‘GET BEHIND THE VARDY’

Whatever the opposite of gung-ho is – that’s what Leicester were on Tyneside.

Setting up in a 3-5-2, Smith saw his side cede 77% of the possession and fail to have a single shot until the 92nd minute when Timothy Castagne (£4.3m) almost made the ultra-conservative game plan look like a tactical masterstroke.

Leicester were much better defensively en route to their first clean sheet in six months but had to ride their luck all the same, their hosts hitting the woodwork on three occasions and Alexander Isak (£7.0m) blazing high and wide from 10 yards.

James Maddison (£7.8m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.6m) were jettisoned from Smith’s starting XI to accommodate the new shape, both making second-half appearances off the bench.

While Smith downplayed the suggestion that it’ll be an all-out attack approach against West Ham, both players surely come back into the thinking in Gameweek 38 with at least one goal needed.

“I make no apologies for the way we set up today, we haven’t kept a clean sheet for too long. The reason we are where we are is because of that.

“My mind was made up when I watched Newcastle play Brighton on Thursday, one of the best footballing teams in the Premier League this year, and in the first 20-25 minutes, they steamrolled them.

“We had to make sacrifices with the teamsheet today and hope then we’re still in the game. It almost worked exactly to plan but their goalkeeper made a good save in the 90th minute, which was our only shot.

“If it’s too little, too late, who knows? But we have taken it to Sunday.” – Dean Smith

TRIPPIER TWO AWAY FROM 200

Newcastle United’s first clean sheet in 10 games duly arrived in a Gameweek in which Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) had been benched by over a million of his owners, his ‘effective ownership’ down at 38% in the top 10k.

Trippier scooped maximum bonus points to go with the shut-out and is now just two points away from a double-century, the 200-club being one that few other Fantasy defenders are part of.

Callum Wilson‘s (£7.2m) golden touch deserted him for once but he was still a threat in parts, three chances – including two in the same move – going begging from inside the six-yard box.

Isak was once again farmed out to the left flank but moved centrally upon Wilson’s withdrawal midway through the second half, although all four of his shots came before that change; Newcastle gradually becoming more content with a point and throwing fewer bodies forward.

The two may still end up sharing the same pitch at Chelsea this Sunday but the central striker job-share will surely return in 2023/24, with midweek European jaunts necessitating a division of the workload up top.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

70 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Name me mahrez replacement for final day. Have grealish and haaland so can go for other mid

    Open Controls
    1. French Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Rashford
      Foden
      Gakpo
      Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. BENOIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Reckon Gakpo plays?

        Open Controls
        1. French Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Not 100% sure but Liverpool have the most favorable match up

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Manchester United could be done by tomorrow night too.

        Open Controls
    2. LC1
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      You confident Mahrez doesn't play then?

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Eze.

      Or someone from Leicester City?

      West Ham and Bowen could be a good call.

      Or even Everton but probably not Bournemouth's midfield.

      Open Controls
  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    It's going to be tougher for Newcastle to handle the passion of a European night alongside League and Cup football next season.

    They've got a slight advantage in the transfer market now and who they can bid for. Money talks.

    But it still has to be used in the right way. In some senses Chelsea v Newcastle is a good look at where the game has gone.

    Wrong many would say, but fans of each club wouldn't accept it when challenging for trophies. It's plain to see that the money, TV and image rights has shifted it into a global pecking order.

    Open Controls
    1. Tsssst
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      you reckon? they'll go full on Forest this transfer window.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah, a 'slight advantage' but they still have to piece it all together and Howe looks like his prefers a core group of players to work with.

        So they'll add but may not go mad.

        Open Controls
    2. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A Real Madrid left winger might become available - to add to ASM and Isak.

      Open Controls
  3. boc610
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    how did bruno G escape a red? didnt see it in real time but looks horrendous, that could have swung it foxes way.

    Open Controls
  4. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Looking at a punt for 38... Best option?

    A) KDB ---> Son (lee)
    B) Trippier --> Tierney (WOL)
    C) Gakpo --> Bowen (lei) or Eze (NFO)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    2. JELLYFISH
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Quite liking Son as a 1 week punt

      Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Chances of Grealish, Alvarez and Haaland starting GW38? Only Grealish and Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      I guess it depends on how minutes they clock up tomorrow pep will not want them to be going cold into the cup games..

      Open Controls
  6. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    GW 38 changes -

    Wilson - Kane
    Bruno F - Mcneil (-4) / Eze/Olize

    Chasing so sounds reasonable?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Looks good till we start getting leaks closer to deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Which of the key teams are we likely to get leaks from though? Maybe Liverpool and City? Clearly not Newcastle based on the last few weeks, and I know in the past there’s been less info around outside the big 6/7

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          GW38 is quite different to rest of the gameweeks though.

          Open Controls
          1. DropkickMurphys
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Why are there more leaks before 38?

            Open Controls
    3. Smokey_Lowkey
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Looks good, with Eze.

      Open Controls
  7. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Foden, Mahrez, Haaland mins projections gw38?

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      90, 70, 65

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      10-15, 10-15, 60-70

      Most unsure on Mahrez though, could see him getting a start possibly

      Open Controls
  8. Nozzer7474
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Suspect by the end of this week I'll be about 10 or so points of top spot in my works league. Current set up is:
    Kepa
    Shaw / Trippier / TAA
    Fernandes / Mitoma / Rashford / Odegaard
    Haaland / Wilson / Kane
    Bench - Raya / Bruno G / Estupinian / Mee

    Got 1 FT and £0 in the bank. Need to try find a differential and take a gamble on them. Any recommendations from maybe Leics or Everton in midfield to take a punt on?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Mitoma to McNeil or Eze perhaps.

      Open Controls
  9. PØTÅTØ
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Just the one FT and captainy to decide this week.

    DdG
    Estupiñán Stones Trippier
    Salah MacAllister Gündogan Rashford*
    Haaland Kane Watkins

    Kepa Mitoma Guéhi Botman
    £0 1FT

    Open Controls
  10. CheesyGonzalez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Worth taking a punt on Castagne for final gw? Lei looked a lot better defensively and he does have some goal threat

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      The difference is that they'll still have to go for it at some stage v West Ham, sitting back for 90+ minutes isn't going to happen especially at home. They were quite lucky too with Newcastle hitting the woodwork so many times (especially that Guimaraes chance from next to the post)

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Didn't see the game, but were Leicester playing a back 3 with Castagne wingback?

      Noticed 3 CBs started...

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        They played a back 10

        Open Controls
    3. balint84
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      I would get someone from Everton or Leeds

      Open Controls
  11. balint84
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Mbeumo vs City
    or
    Mitrovic vs MU
    ?

    Open Controls
  12. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Was there any update on Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nothing yet, imagine ETH will have a presser today or tomorrow probably

      Open Controls
  13. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Looking forward to this season ending (and a complete break from FPL for a while) but also starting to think ahead to next season.

    Chelsea are a write-off right now but, with Poch coming in, no European football and probably lots of player price drops, anyone else think they could be a potentially interesting option for next season?

    What else are people thinking about next season? Other teams? Promoted clubs? Any particular player price changes?

    Open Controls
    1. balint84
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      the forward from a new promoted team always scores at gw1

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I could see Ndiaye starting the season with high ownership. Coventry or Luton could be fun - Gyokeres, Morris etc could start with very tempting prices

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Chelsea will be problematic because of the sheer size of their squad so it could be very difficult trying to find a player that will be nailed even if they manage to offload a few players. Don't forget you also have the likes of Lukaku coming back, Nkunku coming in, and more signings on the way seemingly

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        True. They’ll still be tricky to navigate at first but I think there could be some decent potential

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Only other real early thoughts I have are wanting Paqueta. Most are looking at Bowen (especially after his haul v Leeds) but Paqueta has excelled in his new role behind the forward and has better underlyings since that change

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Nice one, good shout

          Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Going to be an exciting window. Could even see Neymar joining.

      Vlahovic looks available given Juve's points deduction. He has said he wants UCL football next season, so looks like he's off. Could be good FPL player.

      If Liverpool tighten up their pressing, TAA could be a monster again.

      Chelsea are hard figure out. Probably best to wait and see with them. Might take a while for them to get back to pushing for a top 4 place.

      Hard to really speculate without seeing transfers, fixtures, and prices.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        All interesting thoughts. Wonder if Arsenal could go back in for Vlahovic after missing out before? Potential CL rotation risk but a quality striker

        Agree on Liverpool and Trent too. Europa / conference should be less of a rotation risk for Liv’s big hitters than the CL too

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          My gut says Liverpool will be a force again next season.

          They showed glimpses this season. I don't think they're far away. Just a couple of positions that need strengthening.

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Agree. They’re overdue an upgrade in midfield. That’s got to be the priority. They still look strong elsewhere

            Open Controls
  14. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    % likelihood these guys play the remaining games this GW, owner here and it will likely decide my cup semi final battle:

    1. Ederson
    2. Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Can’t see us getting a meaningful update for a little while.

      I have Schar’s clean sheet waiting for me on the bench but can’t see Rashford not featuring against Chelsea

      No insight on City from me but would be surprised if Ederson is benched twice in a row

      Open Controls
  15. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    The Wilson pain is still lingering.

    I would pay 3 times my membership if the Scout staff, who are massive Newcastle fans, had given the firm recommendation that Wilson was going to laugh in my face and fail to return a single attacking return in the best fixture he's had all season.

    Open Controls
    1. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Thank you for your input FPL MAGA Virgin

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Open Controls
        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Nerd emoji 😀

          Open Controls
          1. PØTÅTØ
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Why isn't this a hot topic already?

            Open Controls
  16. RamboRN
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who's gonna win..
    A. Steel and shaw
    B. De gea and Estupinan +2pts

    Open Controls
    1. Wheato182
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hopefully A.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. YOU DE ZER BE IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      DDG and Shaw

      Open Controls
  17. Wheato182
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Currently level with my ML rival who scores more for the remainder of this GW

    A) De Gea + Estupinan + Foden + Alvarez
    B) Steele + Lindeloff + Mahrez + Macalister

    Open Controls
  18. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best transfer to close a mini-gap in ML?

    A) March -> McNeil
    B) Haaland -> Kane
    C) Estupinan -> Mina
    D) Alvarez -> Iheanacho
    E) Haaland -> Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If capping, maybe B? Would prefer a Leicester mid if I had to

      Think it depends on what team Pep puts out tomorrow, will play full stregth for at least one of the last two league games you would think.

      Open Controls
  19. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is it worth to sell Estupinan for Robbo for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. YOU DE ZER BE IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        just now

        cheers.For free?

        Open Controls
  20. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anything worth taking a hit on the below team. IFT

    A. Mitoma > Eze
    B. Something Else (just not sure yet)

    Raya

    Estupinan / TAA / Shaw

    Odegaard / Mahrez / Salah / Mitoma / Rashford

    Haaland / Alvarez

    Kepa | Schar | Trippier | Solanke

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      just now

      a looks good, i guess it depends what you are playing for

      Open Controls
  21. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    just now

    decided to Captain Bruno rather than Halaand.. do we think haaland plays the full game tomororw?

    Open Controls

