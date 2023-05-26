FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 37

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Double Gameweek 37.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

For the second week in a row, Ng Wesley leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and is now eighth overall, only 35 points behind world number one Ali Jahangirov.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Sebastien Goeuriot has regained the top spot from Chris Webster in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 18th globally after playing his Bench Boost chip.

He had previously led after Gameweek 26. This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The 2022/23 winner of TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) is Swagat Satpathy, as reported in this hot topic. He came 241st in the 2009/10 game, with a further two top 10k finishes since then. Currently 6,109th, he’s almost secured another.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail is still top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and is up to 4,026th overall.

Slavcho Zdravkov (League 8 Division 41), Nikhil Narang (League 9 Division 15) and Dai Thomas (League 9 Division 175) are now the joint highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues, each with 90 points out of a possible 111.

MODS & CONS

It’s now 16 consecutive weeks where Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) sits on top of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, ranked 408th throughout all of FPL.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He’s also ahead in the FFScout Family mini-league for the 16th week in a row, making it 19 over the whole season.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Meanwhile, Belum Makan leads for the second week in a row in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx) and is 127th overall. This mini-league is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Stephen Devlin tops PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) for the fourth successive week and eighth time this season, getting a green arrow up to 52nd.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Jan Kępski has snatched the lead back from Martin Hurst (Jarvish) in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and is 466th overall. He had previously led during Gameweeks 16 to 19 and again between Gameweeks 31 to 33, now being 15th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 35 update.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

He has also regained control from Paul Godson in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which he recently led until Gameweek 35. This mini-league is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

And he’s done the same to Paul in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns) too, where he’s previously had several periods on top.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, Jono Sumner sets the pace for a 16th consecutive week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and has risen to 1,327th.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson has reached 27 weeks atop Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Whilst Tom Carroll tops Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for the tenth successive week and 14th time in the season. He enters the final weekend in 6,252nd place.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Dave Dolman (DerbyDreamers) leads for the second week in a row in my December to May League (league code 02vm22). Post-World Cup, he has risen from 1,146,617th in the world to 3,524th.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Shreyas Birajdar leads for a second week in my The Last Ten mini-league (league code mukrgt), moving from 1,557,209th to 273k in these latest nine Gameweeks. Although Kristian Stokholm is level on points, he has made more transfers during the period.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.