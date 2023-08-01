32
  1. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    Son is a trap. I fell for it at the start of last season, and I'm still not over it.

    1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      He was injured all season, did you read the article? He's better and if Kane leaves, well, could be gold.

      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Conte was an idiot for playing him through that then. Regardless, unless I see marked improvement, I'm avoiding, seems far too risky.

        1. Dunster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Good point re Conte. This is not exactly a glowing reference for the Spurs medical staff and management.

    2. Adam Cole Bay Bay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Couldn't disagree more. For 9.0 he could easily achieve that value if he's fit all year. He's a lethal finisher when he's on song. Also its the first time Spurs are gonna have a gung ho attacking manager for a while.

  2. Pianoforte79
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    who will score more points this season?
    A TAA
    B Martinelli
    C Jesus

    1. TKC07
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is Elijah Adebayo nailed ?

    I'm trying to decide between a 4.5m defender rotation (Tark/Villa D), or a three-way rotation (Tark/Baldock/Adebayo) for my final starting sport, the latter would strengthen the beach which currently has two 4.5m attackers on it)

  4. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Nice article

  5. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Pickford
    Saliba - Cash - Udogie
    Salah - Saka (C) - Fernandes - Danjuma
    Haaland - Watkins - Darwin
    (Franchi - Pau - Kaboré - Nakamba)

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Very drafty in here isn’t it?

      1. adstomko
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Better out than in, that's what I always say

        1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Ahhh tis Sir Downwind the Flatulent! He always says that.

          1. tyiocoyg34
            • 6 Years
            just now

            hahaha. I like your team ...

  6. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Y’all forget about last season’s stats. No season is ever the same.

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      They're a good baseline to use. You can factor in new arrivals and departures as they happen. Better than going blind.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Who do you think will be top 5 goalscorers this season?

  7. Cheers Kane, Sons Crying
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    RMT please

    Pickford
    Gabriel - TAA - Chilwell
    Rashford - Saka - Foden - Enciso
    Haaland - Wise - Jesus

    Diaby, Beyer, Baldock

    Any thoughts or suggestions?
    I am debating over:
    Stones or Chilwell
    Enciso or Danjuma

    1. davidtbo
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I don't like Wisa and Enciso.
      Stones or Chilwell = first Stone and from GW3 both
      Enciso or Danjuma = None

      1. Cheers Kane, Sons Crying
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Would you want Mbuemo over Wissa?

        If your answer is yes, surely they're pretty interchangeable and you're saving .5m with Wissa

  8. Pies Have Come
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    What to do with the final piece of the jigsaw? Already have Haaland and Jesus.

    A) Salah + 4.5 striker
    B) Rashford + Nkunku/Darwin + 0.5 ITB

    Cheers

    1. davidtbo
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If you're going to bench one of the players in B, I'd go for Salah

  9. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any thoughts on where I could save some money in this team? I think I would like to turn Ensico into Mbeumo so need to find 1.0 but not sure how

    Steele
    Shaw Gabriel Porro
    Salah Saka Rashford Foden Ensico
    Haaland Wissa

    Areola Henry Baldock Archer

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland to Darwin

    2. Boly Would
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      You'd want both Wissa and Mbeumo?

      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        No wouldn't have both. Would need to move Wissa on to someone else in that case

  10. Dunster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Nice article. Son has been in my draft since the start but he is the one I am mentally wavering over, as a downgrade to a 6.5 would afford TAA. Annoying me a little, as I really want to pick him but fear I will fold to TAA pressure.

  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Good morning everyone!!

    Best option to start here folks???

    A- Jesus and Foden and 0.5
    B- Martinelli and Nkunku and 0.5
    C- Odegaard and Nkunku

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good evening.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good evening sir!!

    2. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A (I’m gonna assume you have Saka)

    3. Adam Cole Bay Bay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think A is the best of those.

  12. Adam Cole Bay Bay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    FanTeam priced Saka at 10.0 IIRC, quite the difference.

    The gap between Salah and the rest of the mids in FPL seems a bit nuts to me.

  13. tyiocoyg34
    • 6 Years
    just now

    B

