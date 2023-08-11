1457
  Weasel Boy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Called it on Foden

    Deulofail
      7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Weasel boy

      Weasel Boy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        just now

        Yup

    FPLEnjoyer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Medal incoming

      Weasel Boy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can we have a few more calls to analyse tomorrow? Cant keep that wisdom all to yourself

      Weasel Boy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        just now

        No, no that one I save just for me.

    have you seen cyan
      4 Years
      2 mins ago

      who else is going to be sh*t?

      Weasel Boy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        just now

        Haaland

  Deulofail
    7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Chances of Havertz, Trossard and Timber all starting?

    have you seen cyan
      4 Years
      3 mins ago

      4/10

    FPLEnjoyer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      just now

      I’d say 85%, 60%, 80%

  Pulpkinhead
    14 Years
    4 mins ago

    I want to thank the sh*tty FPL site for crashing earlier and saving me from that FPL car crash that is Phil Foden

  yousunkmybattleship
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    3 mins ago

    KDB to Rodri the obvious move

  Kodap
    6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Stones owners, what you doing? Hahaha

    have you seen cyan
      4 Years
      just now

      they have hit rock bottom

  DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    9 Years
    2 mins ago

    If Kevs out for a while Alvarez looks a good shout

  daftvaper
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    1 min ago

    When do prices changes start

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      just now

      Prices CAN change tonight.

