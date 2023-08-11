Champions Manchester City visit newcomers Burnley in tonight’s season opener at Turf Moor.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Erling Haaland is the most-owned player in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) heading into Gameweek 1, with his ownership approaching a whopping 90%.

As expected, he starts for Man City, but others miss out.

There is no Ruben Dias, John Stones or Joao Cancelo in the squad, while new faces Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are on the bench alongside Jack Grealish.

Those who do make the starting XI include Kevin De Bruyne, who made his first appearance since the UEFA Champions League final in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden.

Burnley – led by Vincent Kompany – hand debuts to James Trafford, Dara O’Shea, Sander Berge, Luca Koleosho and Swiss striker Zeki Amdouni.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Trafford, Al Dakhil, O’Shea, Beyer, Roberts, Berge, Cullen, Koleosho, Vitinho, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Muric, Ekdal, Brownhill, Cork, Gudmundsson, Redmond, Manuel, Larsen, Zaroury

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Rodri, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Laporte, Gvardiol, McAtee, Kovacic, Palmer, Phillips, Grealish, Gomez