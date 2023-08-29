300
  1. Sun Jihai
    Sun Jihai
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Looks like Marcos Alonso won't be back in the PL!
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12456407/Marcos-Alonso-turns-two-year-deal-Man-United-former-Chelsea-star-wants-contract-Barcelona-Erik-ten-Hag-continues-search-emergency-left-back.html

    x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good - we just got past one PR disaster, don’t want another one by signing a murderer.

  2. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    1 FT - advice appreciated.

    Areola
    Chilwell, Saliba, Estupinan
    Salah, Foden, Rashford, Saka, Mitoma
    Haaland, Pedro

    (Turner, Beyer, Archer, Baldock)

    A) Rashford -> Sterling
    B) Rashford & Pedro -> Fernandes & Wissa (-4)
    C) Rashford & Beyer -> Fernandes & Udogie (-4)
    D) WC (Salah out)
    E) Something Else

    Cheers

    mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      A
      I did it on Sunday alreafy

    mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’ll add that I also have Salah (and no Bruno). If Bruno really starts firing, and provided Salah isn’t, the latter can always be downgraded to get Bruno in

  3. Udogie-style
    54 mins ago

    Odegaard to:
    A) Maddison
    B) Sterling

    Cheers.

  4. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    1FT, 1.0 ITB, thoughts?

    Flekken - Turner
    Dias - Chilwell - Estupinan - Udogie - Kabore
    Rashford - Saka - Fernandes - Martinelli - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Jackson - Archer.

    1. Sun Jihai
      Sun Jihai
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Think I'd roll, though most would say do Martinelli to Sterling or Maddison

  5. Tor Total Football
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Any changes needed here?

    Areola
    Chiwell, Udogie, Gusto
    Saka, Foden, Maddison, Mbeumo
    Haaland (c), Jackson, Alvarez

    Turner, Diaby, Estupian, Henry

    1. Powers106
      Powers106
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good as is, the only weaker one is Turner imo but might be better to save a FT (if you have one) for after GW4 since the international break would give you a total of 2FT in case of any injuries, price chasing, etc

  6. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Turner
    Chilwell Estupinan Walker
    Mbeumo Rashford Fernandes Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Watkins

    Steele Baldock Kabore Scarlett

    Any transfer thoughts for this team? Got 1 FT, 0.7M ITB

    1. Powers106
      Powers106
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Martinelli —> Bowen or JWP (seems a coin flip who has higher upside but 1.0 difference in price for now)

    2. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Feel like its Martinelli > Maddo/Sterling. Stands out.

      I honestly would WC after this week, I can see at least 7/8 transfers that might work after this week.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Marti to Diaby

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Different but a tad too early IMO

  7. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    My mate said it took him 40 years to know what an Areola was. He was surprised to find out it was a goalkeeper.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Tweaked late, did he?

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      An upstanding keeper, to boot.

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        LOL

  8. Totti
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    who to play? (choose 2 )

    A) Udogie
    B) henry
    C) estupinan

    FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      AC

      1. Totti
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        why not henry?

        FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Estupinan is a massive goal and assist threat.

          Comes down to your choice.

  9. FPLShaqiri
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    I know Richarlison is awful (lol at when he stepped on the ball, fell over, got booked, and soon after subbed off) but if he is starting up front every week for Spurs then I think he is still a decent option at that price - not one I am rushing to sell before Burnley away at least.

    My question is, is he performing so badly that there is a reasonable chance he gets benched? What would the replacement even be - Perisic wide and Son down the middle?

    x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’ve seen a few Spurs fans beg Ange to play Son up top. They’re also apparently in for Brennan Johnson - but he’s more of a winger than a 9.

      Richarlison just fails the eye test massively. His movement is pathetic for a striker and his attitude is shocking.

      Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        BJ was a #9 in the Champers wasn't he? Started there in the PL last season but Forest only started to look good when Awoniyi came in and BJ shifted out wide. Would be pointless playing him at #10 over Richarlison.

        x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I imagine they’d want to play him over Kulusevski, who has been frankly poor since his initial loan spell.

          You’d think they’d want a proper 9, but the striker market is shocking at the minute.

