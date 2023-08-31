18
Smarkets August 31

FPL Gameweek 4 markets available with Smarkets

18 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Smarkets

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting exchange and is strictly for users aged 18+.

Gameweek 4 is nearly upon us and many FPL managers will be thinking about pulling the trigger on their Wildcard.

Smarkets is offering a number of markets again this week on some popular players who will no doubt be under consideration for many managers who are activating this chip.

With this in mind, Smarkets is offering betting opportunities on some new players. Michail Antonio, Taiwo Awoniyi and Mousa Diaby make their first appearances in their betting markets after all three players scored in Gameweek 3.

There is likely also to be interest in the markets on James Maddison and Raheem Sterling, both of whom are seeing a significant amount of inbound transfers. Chelsea in particular impressed against Luton and Sterling could be in line for another healthy return at home to Nottingham Forest. At the time of writing, you can get odds of 3.0 (2/1) on Sterling to get over 7.5 points, following on from his 19-point haul in the previous week.

Arsenal host Manchester United as managers weigh up whether to hold onto assets from both teams who have so far not quite lived up to expectations. In Smarkets’ head-to-head market, home advantage and penalty-taking duties contribute to Bukayo Saka being the favourite to score more points than Marcus Rashford. But with Arsenal looking shaky at the back, and the Red Devils additionally being strong on the counter-attack, Rashford might have the edge – a £10 bet on the United man would return £22.

Sign up to Smarkets to bet on FPL and enter the code COMMFREE to get 0% commission for 60 DAYS. Terms and Conditions apply

18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet on Gameweek 2 points returns with Smarkets 2
18 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Boooooooooo!

    Open Controls
  2. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Mugs game

    Open Controls
  3. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any significant team news today?

    Open Controls
  4. AIRMILES
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    I've got an OR of 64,002, and GW1 rank of 64,001. So someone who started in GW2 has more points that me. Keen to see this person's team.

    Can someone kindly post a link to the table for those who started in GW2?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Sounds like they have used chips to make up ground. I've got 4 GW2ers ahead of me at 476k.

      Open Controls
  5. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is this stupid?

    Rashford and Mubama -> Maddison and Antonio for - 4

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
  6. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is it worth using a FT to swap out Onana/Turner? Have money itb for any replacement

    Open Controls
    1. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I would say only if you've got 2 FTs and if you don't do the transfer then you'll lose an FT. Either that, or if it's your only FT and you plan on WCing next week.

      Open Controls
    2. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Have the same and also not happy. Which player would you pick?

      Open Controls
  7. AzzaroMax99
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wc team. Opinions? Thx
    0.5 left IDB

    Leno
    Chilwell Udogie Walker
    Saka Foden Sterling Maddison LuisDiaz
    Haaland(C) Isak

    Turner Awoniyi Saliba Bell

    Open Controls
    1. Fantasy Vs Reality
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Pep will rotate hard. But if you happy with cover, go for it.

      Open Controls
  8. liboo
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Going to sell Rashford and pedro for :

    A. Sterling & jackson
    B. Sterling & Alvarez
    C. Foden & jackson
    D. Foden & Alvarez

    ????

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  9. Return Of Chamakh
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    **Boycott the gambling article threads!**

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      oops!

      Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Game week 4 and anytime goal scorer odds:

    Haaland: 69%
    Jackson: 45%
    Salah: 44%
    Alvarez: 43%
    Mbeumo: 40%
    Darwin: 37%
    Sterling: 36%
    Jota: 36%
    Wilson: 36%
    Jesus: 36%
    Foden: 35%
    Isak: 35%
    Wissa: 34%
    Richarlison: 34%
    Pedro: 33%
    Nketiah: 33%
    Son: 32%
    Edouard: 32%
    Diaz: 32%
    Ferguson: 32%
    Saka: 31%
    Martinelli: 31%
    Watkins: 30%
    Kudus: 29%
    Maddison: 29%

    Maddison just makes it in to the top 25.
    Jackson riding high with Forest away from home.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thanks for these

      Open Controls
  11. welshyoo
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    **Boycott the gambling article threads!**

    Open Controls
  12. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Which is better?

    A) Maddison and Antonio
    B) Sterling and Awoniyi

    Thank you!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.