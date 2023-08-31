218
  1. Bounce
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bench
    A. Mitoma (NEW)
    B. Watkins (liv)

    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      b

    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Play Watskins

  2. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    How many hits so far?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      With the Sterling and Maddison saga, probably loads!

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Still have no hits but average rank

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      1

    4. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      1 -4 108k rank, many more to come

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      None, but there may be one to come on Friday.

    6. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      None but two chips gone

    7. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      0, only actually made one transfer so far (although I'll make one more tonight or tomorrow)

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        ditto

    8. Josh.E
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      0 though Gabriel forced an unwanted transfer

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        1, which I regret. Won't be making any more 😉

  3. Hits Central
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Would you take an 8 point hit now or play WC instead? I have 3 fires to put out and I think I’d rather take the hit ATM.

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      What fires?

      1. Hits Central
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        James / Shaw / Chucky

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Not got any cover?

          1. Hits Central
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Barely, it’s going to take at least a -4 and with -8 I can get a very nice team.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      WC is worth saving if it just takes a -8 to fix

      1. Hits Central
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        That’s what I’m thinking

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Split it in to 2.

        1. Hits Central
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Could do. But with extra -4 I think I could gain more points. It’s just if WC is worth using now to save the hits.

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Raya at £4.8m will be a nice and easy switch once he starts for Arsenal, probably after the international break.

    Mind, they need to keep some clean sheets at home too. They just seem too open at the Emirates compared to on the road.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Guess we will see if Arteta keeps on trying to be Pep or not vs UTD.

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      The extra time doesn’t help Arsenal - when they start scoring they leave themselves open - CS will be hard earn this yr

  5. Get up ya bum
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    @bapshunter

    There's a screenshot somewhere of my history. Played 10 years in a row. First two seasons top 30k. Then got best result finished 78th. Next 7 years finished between 1k and 15k each year. Finally had a bad season in year 11 and then quit. Didn't play last 3 years. Returned this season current rank 1k

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fair enough. Good innings

      1. Get up ya bum
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers I'm happy with it

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Any tips?

  6. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Transfer suggestions? 2FT's + £2.5m

    Johnstone Turner
    Chilwell Shaw Estupinan Udogie Beyer
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland JPedro Archer

    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pedro + Mart to Jackson and Maddi

      1. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        This was my immediate thought too but I was looking at the defence and there's no bench there? Shaw and Beyer both out? I know Shaw is, could have sworn Beyer was too. Probably need to sort Shaw out if so.

        1. corderz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I agree that Shaw needs sorting before Pedro/Martinelli as they both could play at least

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pedro to Awoniyi...

      Though of course it's perfectly possible that Pedro starts against Newcastle and does some business!

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Forest are linked with forwards. Not sure it is a good idea to jump on Awoniyi right now.

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      There are so many moves you could make here… Shaw and Marti to Dias and Maddison/Sterling

    4. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pedro the main issue

      1. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Really? Thinking of holding to be fair

        1. JT11fc
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          He may well start next one but will always be uncertain, Arsenal and Man u mids could go

    5. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wildcard

    6. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Rash > sterling

      shaw > Dias

  7. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Start which 1?

    A) TAA (AVL)
    B) Udogie (bur)

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      B

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

    3. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  8. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Saka probably still the go to mid to own in the game at the moment. Only problem is how will he perform with all the fiddling on the way from Arteta with eight attacking toys to play around with each GW?

    Sure, he can single handedly turn games around but with loads of mids bound to score more or less the same as him this season, even some of the budget mids, is Saka that essential?

  9. Blueface
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    With the amount of good mid-priced options at the moment, it's possible to get a strong squad of starters on WC. For example:

    Ederson | Areola
    Chilwell | Gusto | Estu | Henry | Botman
    Odegaard | Saka | Madison | Sterling | Mbeumo
    Haaland | Isak | Wissa

    0.2ITB

    Is it worth it, and almost set and forget? Main headaches would be who to bench.

    1. YoungPretender
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      It’s an interesting idea, but it wouldn’t be set and forget…. all it would take is for the likes of Salah to really find form and you’re tearing your team up again.

    2. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      I love having squad depth. Started this season with Wissa as my cheapest attacker. Have just wildcarded now and I may go with a bench fodder this time Archer or sarr or might go with Eze as my cheapest

    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      It’s a fair team

      Etsu > cash / Moreno

      Ode > Bruno

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Tricky call. I've been tinkering with WC structures & I think I'm actually leaning toward 7 attackers that I don't rotate (+Archer) with bench depth in defence (no more 4.0s). Did consider rotating Wissa/Awoniyi but I'd only start the latter GW5 & I think I prefer 3m-ish itb for flexibility to shift around midfielders

  10. nick8070
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Odegaard
    B) Mbeumo
    C) Alvarez

  11. YoungPretender
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    What are Joao Pedro owners doing with him?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Get rid.

      1. YoungPretender
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Who are the best options realistically? I’m thinking of doing Rashford > Maddison, so would have £6.8m to replace Pedro.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Jackson but he may be a giant flop. I would suggest holding before moving for him.

          I have Jackson but thinking of switching to 352 after GW4

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Selling for Wissa

      1. YoungPretender
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I would probably go for Wissa, but already have Mbuemo and don’t love a Brentford attacking double up

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Selling, going to be Awoniyi possibly but honestly I'm not too sure on him given Forest's fixtures aren't great and he can't keep up his conversion record (even last week's goal came out of nothing and a mistake). Contemplating punting in Beto, will be painful having an Everton attacker but to be fair they've created decent xG

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Keep an eye out before jumping on Awoniyi. Forest are in the market for another striker.

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Hmmm might have to be Wissa then

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        Cease & desist your obsession with Everton goals! 😛

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 2 Years
          25 mins ago

          They're coming I tell you!

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Unicorn chaser!

        2. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          People are completely overlooking a key forward. I'm considering him for my GW6 wildcard, but you could get him for GW5: Hojlund.

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            Good shout, one to keep an eye on.

          2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            I'm not really too sure on how he'll do, I think more than anything he boosts Bruno and Rashford's appeal and output given the space he'll create for them to move into, but I don't expect him to bang in the goals

            1. Andy_Social
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Maybe, but as with Jackson (as it stands), he has no back up, so he'll be nailed every game he's fit.

      3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        I ended up watching Donny v Everton last night and he actually looked good! EVERTON HAVE A STRIKER THAT ISN'T RAW GARBAGE OR IN THE HOSPITAL!*

        *Maybe, it was league 2 opposition so jury still out. He also had some proper donkey touches.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Hehe yeah I'm just having some fun. Nate knows what he's doing

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Don't say that, I have no idea what I'm doing 😛

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Strong XI so benching for now.

      Will either downgrade him to Archer for a defensive upgrade (e.g. Saliba > Trippier) up upgrade to someone like Wissa.

      Leaning towards Trippier route for now, but that dkenst need to happen till GW6. (BHA also have good GW6 fixture, so no rush)

  12. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Is Pedro > Jackson worth a hit?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

  13. Dutchy FPL
    32 mins ago

    Who is the go to Newcastle midfielder from GW5?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Really isn't one

  14. wasp3000
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    1 FT 0.8m ITB

    Pickford Turner
    Chilwell Dias Estupian Gabriel Baldock
    Martinelli Saka Mitoma Bruno Rashford
    Haaland Alvarez Mubama

    What's the priority lads?

    A) Gabriel or Baldock --> Udogie or Chelsea DF
    B) Martinelli or Mitoma --> Sterling or Maddison
    C) Something else

    1. Ray Kinsella
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Udogie

  15. Ray Kinsella
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    I had to do it! Enciso/Salah out for Maddison/Sterling. Template a go go

  16. Offside Trapattoni
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    My front 8:

    Sterling Saka Maddison Mbuemo Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez Wissa

    Who to bench this week?

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Tough! Assuming that Sterling is OK I'd bench Alvarez. That could end horribly but so could becnhing any of them. I wouldn't bench Maddison or Bowen. Or Haaland of course.

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Sterling?

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Just general noise, peole wondering why he wasn't on the bench last night.

          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Probably all the noise around his burglary last year all over the news yesterday?

      2. Garlana
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Bench Alverez at Home to one of the worst defences in the league!? Guess this is the headache of having that strength in depth.

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wissa or Mbuemo

      1. nolard
        • 9 Years
        just now

        this

        you have two from that team, bench one

  17. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Good morning, folks. Here are today's press conference times. Definitely has an 'undercard' feel...

    10.30am - Cooper
    1pm - O'Neil
    1.30pm - Dyche, Kompany, Edwards
    2pm - Heckingbottom, Moyes
    3pm - Silva

    All times in BST.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm budget striker shopping today so perfect for me, cheers Neale!

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers

  18. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Accept bench headache this season unless they sign someone like mbappe. Plenty of cheap options to choose. Trent off form, no kane, mo salah is Wide.

    Bench boost at dgw will be Tasty

  19. focaccia
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Sell Salah or Rashford ?

    Buy Sterling or Maddison?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Salah

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't see the need to transfer out Salah when he's scoring and assisting consistently, pretty much in 2 out of 3 games and budget isn't that constrained with him and Haaland.

      You can also be have a decent 1st and 2nd sub too. It might mean a compromise to your second striker or 5th midfielder, but you get Salah and he'll haul soon enough too.

  20. Garlana
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gvardiol or Dias for City defence? I havent watched much of Gvardiol, does he pose any attacking threat? Walker gets forward but doesnt have any really either.

    1. nolard
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dias for safety.

      1. Garlana
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Are any of them safe!?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Dias

  21. nolard
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Saliba is going out. Have Cash, Estu, Chilwell too.

    What team would you get a defender from?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why though?

      1. nolard
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Because Arteta tinkers too much, so I don't trust Arsenal's defense.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          But he's started every match.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Henry, Udogie, Newcastle def or city defender

      1. nolard
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I haven't watched Spurs. Are they the real deal?

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Why is Saliba being sold?

      Isn't he fine enough to hold?

      1. nolard
        • 9 Years
        just now

        See above.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Crazy times

  22. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Who gives more this GW :
    A) Martinelli
    B) Rashford

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Lean towards Rashford. Hoping AWB good in 1v1 situations keeps Martinelli quiet

  23. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    On a WC, best combo:
    a. Gvardiol, Foden, Wissa
    b. Gvardiol, Mbuemo, Alvarez
    c. Henry, Foden, Avarez

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      1. Kantelele
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Henry,Foden,Wissa

  24. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best Captain for this week?

    Bench order correct?

    Onana,
    Estupinan, Chilwell, Akanji,
    Saka, Foden, Mbeumo, Bruno, Sterling
    Hauland, Jackson

    Turner, Joao, Saliba, Kabore,

    1.8

    1. nolard
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland. Don't overcomplicate things, as he has Fulham.

      Would have a secure starter as first bench.

  25. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Those of you from the UK, do find it incorrect/stupid that we classify a billion the American way using a thousand million to equate to a billion instead of the European way where a billion is classified as million million?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Has it changed? Due to Brexit or standard American cultural imperialism? I'm from the UK and when I left it, we definitely were using the European definition.

  26. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    I think it’s time to jump on Almiron. Been unlucky not to score.

    Is some question marks though. How will Howe deal with UCL and does he rotate South American players after an IB…

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Paraguay last fixture is Tues 12th sept 11pm (uk time) in Venezuela. Newcastle play Sun 17th Sept 4:30pm at home against Brentford. He should be fine to start imo

  27. Rinseboy
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Struggling with what move to make this week!

    Do I lose a Chelsea asset to do a -4 to get Sterling in?
    Or Mart to Maddison?
    Or save FT?

    Onana
    Gusto Chilwell Akanji
    Rash Bruno Mbuemo Mart Saka
    Haaland.Jackson
    Turner Estu Baldock Archer

  28. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Maddison is going to be the midfielder to own this season. Pity about his injury history though.

  29. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 4 Years
    just now

    0.3 itb 1FT

    Pickford
    Colwill Chilwell Estu
    Salah Saka Rashford Eze
    Jackson Haaland Pedro

    Turner Cash Kabore Anderson

    A) Roll
    B) Pedro > Archer or Morris
    C) Rashford + Pedro > Maddison + Alvarez (-4)

