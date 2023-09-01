Luton Town face West Ham United on Friday as they host top-flight football at Kenilworth Road for the first time since 1992.

Rob Edwards’ side have lost 4-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion and 3-0 to Chelsea so far, while the Hammers sit second in the league behind only Manchester City after picking up seven points from three games.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

As for the team news, Luton make two changes from the side that lost at Stamford Bridge in Gameweek 3.

Captain Tom Lockyer isn’t in the matchday squad and is replaced by Mads Andersen, while Alfie Doughty comes in for Issa Kabore at wing-back.

David Moyes also makes two alterations to his starting XI.

Nayef Aguerd is back from suspension and starts in place of Angelo Ogbonna.

Further forward, Said Benrahma comes in for Tomas Soucek, who has been ruled out due to concussion protocols after being forced off against Brighton last week.

Meanwhile, new signing Mohammed Kudus is on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Andersen, Bell, Doughty, Chong, Nakamba, Barkley, Giles, Adebayo, Morris

Subs: Krul, Johnson, Francis-Clarke, Kabore, Berry, Mpanzu, Woodrow, Brown, Ogbene

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Cresswell, Fornals, Kudus, Cornet, Ings, Mubama