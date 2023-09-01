7
7 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Howdy

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Partner....

    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Hello There...

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Good ebening.

  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Should I prioritise bringing Saka or Maddison in? Currently own Ødegaard and considering swapping to one of those mentioned.

  3. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Areola 27% owned. But what percentage do we think are starting him this week?

  4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Oh dear, just read Palhinha actually went to Germany today in the hope / expectation that the Bayern deal would go through. I thought he was just with Fulham as normal. He isn't going to play tomorrow is he? Should have captained Haaland

