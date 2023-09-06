60
Champions League September 6

How to play UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2023/24

60 Comments
Share

They are the best teams. The main event. The master, the best, the great teams, the champions.

And if the translated UEFA Champions League anthem doesn’t get you hyped up for the 2023/24 campaign, the launching of its official Fantasy game should do.

You can launch in right now to start your team tinkering, as unlimited transfers are allowed before play starts.

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

There will be as-yet-unannounced prizes on offer in this free-to-play Fantasy game. In the past, these haver ranged from UEFA Champions League final tickets to Playstation 5s and replica shirts.

We’ll be bringing you a lot more content on this game throughout the season, with regular articles ahead of each Matchday.

There is also lots more UCL Fantasy content over on our sister website, Fantasy Football Community.

In this introductory piece, we’ll talk you through the basics of the game.

Champions League Fantasy

BRIEF RULES

To quickly summarise the game: UCL Fantasy managers get €100m to spend on a squad of 15 players. They earn points based on how they perform in the Champions League.

Anyone who has played Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will have no trouble picking the game up, as many of the rules are exactly the same or very similar:

  • An initial budget of €100m (which rises to €105m from the round of 16)
  • Pick a squad of 15 players – two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders, three forwards
  • No more than three players per club (for the group stage)
  • Select a starting XI in a valid formation for every Matchday
  • Select a captain who earns double points
  • Make free transfers between matchdays

Those are the fundamentals but there are one or two quirks of the game that require a bit of explaining, which we will cover below.

DIFFERENCES TO FPL

MANUAL SUBSTITUTIONS

Firstly, as well as autosubs that replace non-playing names of your starting XI, UCL Fantasy also allows manual substitutions within a Matchday.

Between the end of one night (usually Tuesday) and the start of another (usually Wednesday) within that Matchday, a maximum of four players can be switched for ones on your bench – unless they’ve been sent off.

For example, if Alexander Isak (€7.5m) disappoints on the Tuesday of Matchday 1, you can replace him with a substitute who’ll play on Wednesday.

CAPTAINCY SWITCHING

Similarly, a poor choice of captain can easily be corrected by changing it to someone from the second night. This new captain will be the only one whose points get doubled.

TRANSFERS AND CHIPS

Unlike in FPL, each Matchday deadline goes right up until the first kick-off of night one. It allows managers to wait until team news before using their free transfers. During the group stage, each manager gets two of them, plus a maximum of one that’s rolled over from before. However, additional ones cost four points.

Furthermore, there is a pair of chips that can be used once. Wildcard is just like in FPL – a chance to change the whole squad for free. Whereas Limitless is like the Free Hit chip but with an unlimited budget.

POINTS

Instead of bonus points, UCL Fantasy awards three to ‘Player of the Match’. As well as the standard points for goals, assists, clean sheets, cards and appearances, there is an extra one given to goals from outside the box and whenever a player makes three ball recoveries.

GROUP STAGE DRAW

Champions League Fantasy

SCORING SYSTEM

BY POSITION
GKDEFMIDFOR
Scoring a goal6 pts6 pts5 pts4 pts
Clean sheet (played 60+ mins)4 pts4 pts1 pt
Every two goals conceded-1 pt-1 pt
Saving a penalty5 pts
Every three saves1 pt
ALL PLAYERS
Appearance1 ptGoal from outside the box1 ptEvery three ball recoveries1 pt
Reach 60 minutes1 ptAssist3 ptsYellow card-1 pt
Player of the Match3 ptsWinning a penalty2 ptsRed card-3 pts
Missing a penalty-2 ptsOwn goal-2 pts
Conceding a penalty-1 pt

MATCHDAY 1

Champions League Fantasy

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

60 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    To anyone playing this what’s your strategy? I was thinking the first match day fixtures could be worth exploiting and then WC in MD2 but then that leaves the risk of having players on MD5 and 6 with nothing to play for x

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Usually WC to have the same set of players for MD3-4

      Open Controls
  2. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Oh also if mount is back after IB and Antony is sacked who plays on the right for United? Mount or Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Probably Sancho - maybe Pellistri if that beef hasn't been squashed yet.

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      When Antony came off against Arsenal, Rashford played in Antony's position, with Garnacho playing on the left.

      Although in pre-season Bruno played there against Madrid, with Casemiro, Mainoo, Mount the midfield 3. With Amrabat, ETH could do something similar again.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        If Ten Hag sticks Bruno on the right again, I will officially be #ETHout

        Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Should be Fred. Unleash the beast.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Wonder if Fenerbache would loan him back?

        Open Controls
  3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    FPl adding in the missing categories from the "All Players" list (POTM, winning penalty, recoveries) would be a small but very helpful improvement I think

    Open Controls
  4. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    If you feel inclined please join the Not Charlie Price Again! League that I have created in UCL fantasy.

    Code 61G8XQJV01

    Many thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Charlie Price
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      The league is actually named in recognition of all the posters/visitors to these forums who probably say “Not Charlie Price Again!” when they see my invites. Ha ha.

      Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Aside from the obvious ‘Get Haaland immediately!’, what changes would you prioritise in my squad? 3.9 ITB.

    Thinking Sterling > Son, Diaz > Rashford and Wissa > Darwin.

    Ederson Onana

    Rúben Gvardiol Saliba Chilwell Estupiñian

    Ødegaard Maddison Mbuemo Díaz Sterling

    Isak Watkins Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. Charlie Price
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Have you played without Haaland for the first 4 weeks? If so, what is your overall rank so far?

      Just curious to find out if a Haalandless experiment would work?

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        I wouldn’t advise it 😆

        GW2 was my best with an GW rank of 75k and OR of 1 million.

        GW4 killed me though and currently 4 million OR.

        The worst for me is no going without Haaland because my other players were performing well. I played my WC after GW3 and sold Rashford, Maddison, Nuñez and Wilson all who scored well this week so I would have coped better with no Haaland than what I did.

        Gonna stick with it for the season and have no Haaland and zero hits to see what happens.

        Open Controls
        1. Charlie Price
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Every credit for trying something different. Just hope it doesn’t prove too damaging to your rank, but Haaland doesn’t haul every week and City’s fixtures get tougher from week 8.

          Good luck!

          Open Controls
    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Ødegaard to Son.

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Get Haaland immediately! 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Just a heads up, with Konate being an injury hazard and Matip probably our slowest CB, Jarell Quansah could play a big part this season.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Gomez?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Oh, forgot him, also injury prone. Jarell Quansah will start matches this season. I am going to get him in on my bench.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Not sure getting a youth player who needs at least 3 senior players to all be injured at the same time to play is the best idea tbh, especially for a team who don't even keep clean-sheets with their first XI.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            For bench I don't mind. Jarell Quansah looks like the business.

            Open Controls
  7. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Onana Pickford
    Estu Chil Henry Gusto Gabriel
    Rash Saka Mitoma Mbuemo Eze
    Wissa Jackson Haaland

    A) Gab > Udogie (got cover for next couple GWs)
    B) Onana > Ederson (set and forget gkp)
    C) Both for -4
    D) Wildcard

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Roll FT

      Open Controls
  8. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Is anyone holding onto Chilwell after GW8? Chelsea fixtures are horrid from 9 to 15.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      On current form it would be hard to justify keeping, but he's got 4 golden fixtures to turn it around. He's out on my WC, btw.

      Open Controls
    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Too far in the future to worry about now

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Name checks out lol

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      GW9 might as well be next year. Not looking that far ahead. He's a keep for now.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes, till GW8 he is a keep. I won't be holding though.

        Open Controls
  9. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Hi all. Can’t decide between Odogie and Romero as my wildcard Spurs defender. Who would you choose and please give your reason why? Cheers…
    I shall post a really good joke if I get more than 2 replies 😀
    ( dad joke so may not be all that funny 🙂 )

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Also consider Porro. Looking decent to be honest.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Hi Foo Fighter, he would have been my first choice but I can’t quite stretch to him. Sorry, I should have mentioned that first…

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          The way Posty sets up, the fullbacks have a lot of attacking upside. Despite Romero scoring a couple already, as a CB, you wouldn't expect too many more goals.

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Cheers Andy and F/F for your replies. I think I’ll go with Odogie.
            Dad joke it is then….
            I recently bought a dog off my local Blacksmith, I thought we’d bonded but when we got home and I took him inside, he made a bolt for the door…
            I did warn you 😀

            Open Controls
  10. Tor Total Football
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Gusto to Trippier or Schar for GW6?

    Turner,
    Chilwell, Udogie, Gusto
    Saka, Son, Maddison, Diaby
    Haaland(c), Jackson, Alvarez

    Areola, Mbeumo, Estupinian, Henry

    0 FT, £2.9mil ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Genuinely think I'd bench Jackson over Mbeumo.

      Being a forward lowers his ceiling and I think Bournemouth are better than they appear on paper. Brentford attack is the best in the league for xGI so far. Really wouldn't bench Mbeumo.

      I'd even bench Diaby or Alvarez first.

      Open Controls
      1. Tor Total Football
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        ok cheers, Newcastle away for Mbeumo though?

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Doesn't matter

          Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        I'd agree with this. Would also play Estu over Gusto. Don't expect CS for Brighton or Chelsea, but Estu is playing so far forward and Chelsea are just piss in general.

        Open Controls
  11. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    A) Eze+Fode > Rodrigo+Son
    B) Eze+Mubama > Diaby+Foster
    C) Eze+Mubama > Rodrigo+Ferguson
    D) Foden+Wissa > Maddy+Alvarez
    E) ?

    Areola
    Estu - Chilwell - Colwill
    Mbeumo - Saka - Foden - Salah - Eze
    Haaland - Wissa

    Onana - Gabriel - Mubama - Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      D looks sharp imo

      Open Controls
  12. Mr. O'Connell
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Not actively playing FPL this season, but set up a ghost team (after BB in GW1 and WC in GW2). Plan is 0 transfers all season (other than 2nd wildcard). What do you reckon to it? Just had my first look for a couple of weeks and going ok at 270k.

    Onana
    Chilwell, White, Estupinan
    Saka (VC), Rashford, Maddison, Mbeumo, Eze
    Haaland (C), Watkins

    Areola, Pedro, Saliba, Botman

    Obv not really asking for advice as I can't do anything with it. But who would you have gone for (after GW1 info) and who would you pick now in a ghost team?

    I'm feeling fairly content with it other than Onana, Pedro as 1st sub and Watkins being off pens, which I didn't anticipate.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tis shameful to boast.

      B84jwh

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Only ML I'm in....

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          You might win it!

          Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      I am at 3.5M OR, maybe I should ghost team mine to do better.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Can't recommend it enough. First couple of weeks I couldn't even remember who I owned. Cheering on points for all the players.

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’m 3.2m, we’re in the peloton of shame!

        Open Controls
  13. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Kenny Tete the best Fulham defender?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      When he looks in the mirror he has a Kenny Tete a tete!

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        And really big tetes?

        Open Controls
  14. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this?

    Leno
    Tripp Chil Udogie
    Maddy Sterling Mbuemo Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez Jackson

    Bench: Areola, Bowen, Cash, Henry

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Looks good. benching dilemmas though. Is this a WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah, did last week. Had a good WC to say the least !

        Open Controls
  15. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    How would you improve this team? 1FT and 2.7 ITB

    Flekken
    Chilwell Gabriel Estu
    Rashford Foden Mbeumo Eze Saka
    Haaland Jackson

    Turner Pau Pedro Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Need a Spurs player for the SHU game I think. Son, Maddison or Udogie.

      Open Controls
    2. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden to Maddison?

      Open Controls
  16. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Will u capt salah or maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      when?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.