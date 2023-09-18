17
  1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    That's quite a few changes in defence for Forest, can't say I rate Montiel too highly but he might suit Cooper's system in an attacking sense at least

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Burnley CS incoming now you’ve said that.

    2. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't rate Montiel? World cup winner Copa America winner. I'd say he's better than anyone else Forest have in defence

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'd say, that Forest XI actually looks... Good?

      Wild that this is Brownhill's first start, btw

  2. Wobbles
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    My whole week hinges on Matt Turner

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Me too lol

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      That's a turning hinge, at least. Should work well

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      My defence so far

      0*
      6, 0#, 0

      Bench: 2, 1, 0*

      * still to play
      # did not play

      Lovely

      1. Swahealy
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just a weird week I have 35 all out and my son who never does well just overtook me with a 68.
        He has all the differentials, I'm ripping how lucky he got but proud all the same:-
        Sanchez GK
        Robertson, Gusto
        Richarlison, Gakpo
        Alvarez

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Wow your son needs to start a patreon account

  3. Digital-Real
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Lets go Turner and MGW. My two differentials.

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Is turned a differential? I have him so I hope so!

  4. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    I also picked Forest in my work league Last Man Standing.

    I have Turner in goal.

    I’ve basically guaranteed a Burnley win here, haven’t I! 😀

  5. sulldaddy
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Quite surprised Awoniyi is only at 6.1% ownership.
    He and Turner are my only hope for turning around this low scoring week

  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Boly injured? Not even in the squad. One of the defenders I was considering to rotate.

  7. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Trafford YC

  8. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    "Total Eclipse That He Starts

    Turneround
    Every now and then
    I get a little bit lonely
    And you're never coming in to this round

    Turneround
    Every now and then
    I get a little bit tired
    Of listening to the sound of my hits

    Turneround
    Every now and then
    I get a little bit nervous
    That the best of all the years have gone

    But now you’re coming off of the bench and I hope you get a clean sheet.
    Now I transferred you in for Burnley at home so please please don’t get beat.
    Right now, right now. Every now and then I’m torn apart. But baby Turner just get a clean sheet.

