The Chris Wood Classic rounds off Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), as Nottingham Forest entertain Burnley.

Kick-off at the City Ground is, unusually for a Monday night game, at 7.45pm BST.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper makes four changes to the side that upset Chelsea a fortnight ago, three of which are enforced.

Serge Aurier, Willy Boly and Danilo miss out completely, while Ryan Yates is benched.

Ibrahim Sangare, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Gonzalo Montiel are all handed their full debuts, while Anthony Elanga is also promoted to the starting XI.

Matt Turner, by some distance the most-owned player in this fixture and around 700,000 FPL managers’ starting goalkeeper in Gameweek 5, keeps his place between the posts.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes two alterations from the Clarets’ 5-2 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the array of new signings at Kompany’s disposal, it’s the old guard of Charlie Taylor and Josh Brownhill who are handed recalls.

Dara O’Shea misses out altogether, while Sander Berge drops to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Montiel, Worrall, McKenna, Aina, Hudson-Odoi, Mangala, Sangare, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Tavares, Kouyate, Wood, Santos, Dominguez, Niakhate, Yates, Origi.

Burnley XI: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al Dakhil, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cullen, Brownhill, Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster.

Subs: Muric, Cork, Rodriguez, Benson, Berge, Zaroury, Ramsey, Tresor, Delcroix.