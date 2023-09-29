49
Members September 29

FPL Gameweek 7 Members Video: Andy + Seb

49 Comments
Share

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 7 deadline.

This week, it’s another Scoutcast special as Andy and Hall of Fame #19 Seb combine for a stream exclusive to Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout. 

Once again, the pair are looking into the timing of Wildcards, especially in a world where managers are suddenly overwhelmed by a sea of yellow and orange flags.

They will be using the various tools available to subscribers in the Members Area to make the right decision both in terms of which Gameweek to pull the trigger and which players to aim for.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below, live from 8pm BST.

There was also a live Q&A earlier today if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 7 playlist.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

49 Comments Post a Comment
  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Salah (c) anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Not a week to go against Haaland, he scored 4 goals against Wolves last season.

      Open Controls
  2. R.C
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Saka on the bench then, is it?

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      My guess is that if he is fit enought to be with the squad, he is fit enough to start

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Arsenal need him tbh. Too many injuries and may be risked if he is fit enough to start.

      Open Controls
    3. Legohair
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      He is travelled...

      Open Controls
  3. R.C
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    is Reguilon out for 1 or 2 gameweeks?

    Open Controls
  4. Legohair
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Tough one!?!
    A. Sterling to Bowen
    B. Chilwell to Arsenal def(Saliba?)
    C. Both for -4

    Open Controls
  5. Arteta
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    The good old mind games.

    Open Controls
  6. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    I've added this to the Saka HT...

    Arsenal arrive in Bournemouth. Saka ✅

    https://x.com/FPLTommyGun/status/1707825832855543887?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. Keventry City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Thanks but how do we know this video is definitely from today?

      Open Controls
  7. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would appreciate your help here.

    a)Saka->Almiron(-4) and in gw8 Mbeumo+Estupinan->Son+Cash(-4).
    b)Start Saka and in gw8 Saka+Onana->Son+Turner(-4).Areola my other gk.

    Open Controls
  8. tawoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    WC active, please dissect.
    All thoughts and opinions welcome (preference they’re related to the team I’ve posted)

    Leno Turner
    Estupinan udogie botman cash regulion
    Salah Saka Son Mitoma Mbuemo
    Haaland pedro morris

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Would lose Mbuemo and Mitoma on a wildcard. Villa's fixtures are better than Brighton's. Can you afford Mitoma and Mbuemo > JWP and Diaby?

      Open Controls
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I am not sure on Reguilon tbh
      He is likely to start, but Utd defence doesn't seem great, and he hasn't returned so far in a new team.

      Pedro is a bit risky, he might get a goal every now and then, but mostly benched - Has also never hauled.

      Everything else seems ok.

      Open Controls
  9. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pickford
    Botman, Trippier, Kabore
    Rashford, Son, Saka, Foden, Gordon
    Haaland (c), Alvarez
    (Estupinan, Joao Pedro, Saliba)

    a. GTG
    b. Saka to Bowen (-4)
    c. Joao Pedro to Morris (-4)

    (wildcarding in GW9)

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Bob.
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Lionel Fellaini
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Chilwell out for -4 or play Udogie? Already own Trippier and WC in hand

    Open Controls
  11. Big Hands Barry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Stuck between these 2 - please what's your thoughts?
    A) play saka, maddison first sub
    B) saka to bowen, gusto to tripper -4

    Open Controls
    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’ve got a feeling Saka comes off the bench if they need him. But he could still get some points. I’m
      Also debating a -4 for a defender and leaning towards not taking it. Who else makes up your defence?

      Open Controls
      1. Big Hands Barry
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Estupinan is the one that would bench for trippier!

        Open Controls
        1. Lionel Fellaini
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Not for me that I like Estupinan. He could always get an attacking return

          Open Controls
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Similar dilemma.
      Maddison can't be benched if you won him imo.
      B) looks sound

      Open Controls
  12. Erez Avni
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    last dilemmas on my WC:

    Areola
    Trippier Botman Cash
    Salah Son Bruno Gordon JWP
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Archer Kabore Tarkowski

    A. Maddison
    B. Bruno

    1. JWP
    2. Diaby

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      A1

      Open Controls
    2. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A2

      Open Controls
    3. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A1

      Open Controls
  13. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Last pick for the wc

    A. Cash
    B. Estupiñán

    Open Controls
    1. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
    3. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
      1. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Just looked at the fixtures. Villa’s are tasty

        Open Controls
  14. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Turner
    Estupinan Trippier Kabore
    Rashford Fernandes Sterling Mbeumo Saka*
    Haaland Alvarez

    Steele Chilwell* Baldock* Scarlett*- 1 FT, 1.3M ITB

    Would you WC this team or wait for GW9? Other option would be Scarlett > Morris or something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Lionel Fellaini
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Could roll or sort the bench out incase of a no show? I wouldn’t WC

      Open Controls
  15. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    What should I do here?

    Alisson
    Trippier Tarkowski Estupinian
    Mitoma Mbuemo Saka* Maddison* Son*
    Alvarez Haaland

    Turner Saliba* Chilwell* Osula*

    ----------------

    I am contemplating Saka ---> Fernandes (-4).
    What do we think, a sound transfer or too knee-jerk?

    Reasons:

    a) Potential injury risk pile-up - could be down to 10 players or a 1-pointer for Saka on the bench - Higher potential ceiling for Fernandes, penalties for Man Utd.
    b) Man Utd have better fixtures GW7 and GW8 and 2 home games,
    Avoid tough home fixture v Man City (h)
    c) Price drop for Saka, and can recoup 0.1 if it goes ahead,
    WC available to rebuy when convenient.

    Open Controls
  16. bitars
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    I am om a WC. Would you change anything here?

    Areola, (Turner)

    Trippier, Kabore, Beyer, (Cash, Udogie)

    Salah, Son, Bowen, Diaby, Gordon

    Haaland, Alvarez, (Archer)

    +1,5m itb to make Kabore to Botman after DGW

    Open Controls
    1. Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just get botman now I think

      Open Controls
      1. Lionel Fellaini
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeh this for Beyer

        Open Controls
  17. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you sell Sterling instead of Saka now? For Son

    Open Controls
  18. gellinmagellan
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pickford
    Botman Estu Cash
    Salah Saka Sterling Doku Rashford
    Haaland Morris

    Turner Udogie Baldock Mubama

    Used FT for Chilwell > Botman. -4 for:

    A) Sterling > Bowen
    B) Saka > Son
    C) Saka > Bowen
    D) Sterling > Maddison
    E) Don’t take -4

    Open Controls
  19. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best option:

    Eze out for:

    A) Gordon
    B) JWP

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  20. Manani
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Got the following flagged:

    Saliba
    Chukw
    Botman
    Saka

    1FT, would you transfer any out?
    1.1mITB, so can’t afford trippier

    Open Controls
  21. Make United Great Again
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Areola
    Schar Botman Cash
    Saka Mbuemo Maddison Diaby Salah
    Alvarez Haaland.

    Flekken, Estupinan, Udogie, Archer.

    Questions marks over Botman, Saka and Maddison. But just going to leave it as it is. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  22. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench Mbeumo or Sterling?

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Sterling

      Open Controls
    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Sterling

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

      S

      Open Controls
  23. v3n0m
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    1 FT, 1M ITB,
    Pickford (Turner)
    Botman Kabore Udogie (Reguilon*, Gusto*)
    Salah Rashford Foden Mbeumo Saka*
    Haaland Alvarez (4.4)

    A) Saka* + Reguilon* -> Bowen + Trippier (-4) (Next week Rash -> Son)
    B) Saka* -> Son* (Next week Reguilon -> Cash)
    C) Reguilon* -> ?

    Open Controls
  24. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Thoughts please
    GW7 mbeumo & gvardoil to Bowen & Taylor/Branthwaite/kabore (2 FTs)
    Gw8 saka to son

    Open Controls
  25. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Which of the below combo gets more points in GW7?

    1) Alvarez + Morris
    2) Watkins + Estu + 4 points

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.