Another wave of Wildcards are being activated over the October international break, so I thought I’d put together a hypothetical 15-man squad, which you can see below.

I have used my current team as the starting point for this, so some of the players included will have been purchased prior to Gameweek 9 at below their current price. However, this squad should be achievable for most managers at this time.

The fixture shifts I’m targeting with this draft are:

Aston Villa

Liverpool

West Ham (GW10)

Arsenal (GW10)

GOALKEEPERS

I have been an owner of Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) since Gameweek 3 and he has served me well. He comes in at a very affordable price and according to the Season Ticker, West Ham have the most favourable fixtures between Gameweeks 10 and 17.

He has both a good chance of clean sheets and solid opportunities to rack up saves, as the Hammers concede not far off an average of six shots on target per game. He’s also averaging the fourth-most saves per 90 minutes with 4.1 – only Wes Foderingham (£4.5m, 5.62), Jose Sa (£5.0m, 4.50) and Neto (£4.5m, 4.50) can boast more.

Areola is paired with Matt Turner (£4.1m), who seems to be keeping his spot as Nottingham Forest’s number one.

DEFENDERS