  1. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Play -

    A) Sanchez (Ars H)
    B) Areola (Av A)

    Bench -

    1) Udogie (Ful H)
    2) Jwp (Av A)

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      B2

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is this the best set of RWC QF ever?

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yes but only because the draw was fundamentally flawed. Criminal that Ireland and SA/France wont be in semis and Argentina and England are.

      Paris has seen 2 of the best RWC games ever this weekend tho and your point stands tall.

  3. It’s A Joke
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Rumours - and I stress RUMOURS - that Robertson is out for 6 months.

    1. Totalfootball
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Quick Tsimikas

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      If true, Im gutted for him. Could spell the end of his Liverpool days unfortunately. Will be back to captain Scotland at the Euros tho!

    3. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Sauce?

      1. Thomas Jerome Newton
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Katchup

        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Dripping down that baldy napper.

  4. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Mini League Update

    The 2nd running of the Charlie Price Marathon began in GW1 and will close to new entries on Saturday 21 October @ 1100 UK time. No further entries can be made after that deadline.

    There have already been 29 new entries submitted ahead of GW9 taking the league membership to 100+ at the moment. Look out for regular updates (in Comments) by me in the Mini Leagues folder within the Community tab as the season goes on.

    All welcome.

    1. Charlie Price
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Can’t join without the code!!! Which is p3txc3.

      Thanks.

  5. BUZZBOMB
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Congratulations Scotland. Well done boys!

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Steve Clark has done a great job in leading Scotland to qualify for another major tournament again.

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Going to struggle to win the group now, but after 23 years of famine, he and the players should be commended. What a campaign. Lucked out at times but as the saying goes, the harder you work, the luckier you get.

  6. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Who would've thought that England would be the last northern henisphere team in the rugby world cup? Sorry France 😆

    1. Mika-eel
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      What a win!

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Mad. Could have been Ireland, Wales, England and France.

      Got to say that its fully deserved tho. You can only play the teams you come up against. Gotta be a NZ v RSA final surely?

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I think so

  7. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Congrats South Africa & Scotland

  8. BUZZBOMB
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Qualifiers to date: Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Germany, Scotland.

    Feels good.

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      Fernandes and McDominate both through

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        Going to come down to the wire on that last midfield spot on fantasy between KDB and John McGinn...

  9. Dr Funk
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    I like my team. Gonna roll a transfer. But any ideas on what to do over the next couple of weeks to get more Arsenal, Villa or West Ham? Udogie to Gabriel?

    Areola / (Leno)
    Cash / Trippier / Porro/ (Digne) / (Udogie)
    Salah / Saka / Maddison / Diaby / (Gordon)
    Haaland / Alvarez / (Archer)

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Gordon > Soucek should see you do well. And Gabriel seems to be a now naildish cheap option into the Arsenal defence. I would not want double Villa defence at any time so perhaps Leaky Dingy to Gabba Gabba Doooooo!

