  1. Junks
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Any updates on Saliba?

    1. G-Whizz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Press conference @09:00

  2. The-Red-1
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Bench one please:

    Foden
    Bowen
    Diaby
    Alvarez

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        Alvarez slightly greater risk of benching after the IB

    2. Avery
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      I think B or C

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        56 mins ago

        There's a "C"?

        1. Avery
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Bowen or diaby 😉

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Darwin is tempting but Watkins safer option isn't he ? Have Salah in my team and no villa attack cover

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      yes. the benching vs Spurs was a big worry for me as a Darwin owner, i dont believe Klopp when he said Darwin was still struggling with a knock.

      go watkins

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers:)

  4. Avery
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Start ?

    A. Bowen [AVL A]
    B. Sterling [ARS H]

    1. G-Whizz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

  5. Lord Flashheart
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    bench one:

    A alvarez (BHA - but rest risk)
    B diaby (WHU)
    C bowen (avl)

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Silly question probably but any other options??

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      See above

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      probably just Bowen, very similar benching dilemma as me (with Darwin in the mix) and i really can't decide 😀

      i don't like having a front 8 tbh

  6. Sho-kun
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Porro or Gabriel for a one week punt?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      P

    2. G-Whizz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Porro...

  7. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Good to save a FT here?

    Turner
    Cash Porro Burn
    Salah Son Bowen Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Areola Anderson Kabore Lamptey

    1FT 0.3ITB

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Easily

  8. HD7
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Best move here? 1ft and 0.9 in the bank. Im willing to use a hit too.
    Should I get one of Trippier or Salah?

    Areola
    Cash Schar Udogie
    Son Bruno F Saka Maddison Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Leno Botman* Estu* Archer

    1. Darragh82
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think Salah is borderline essential now with his fixtures. Can easily put the armband on him for the next few gameweeks

      1. HD7
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Any bright ideas how to get get him. Obviously a hit is needed

    2. Zaruto
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Salah for sure

      1. HD7
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Any bright ideas how to get him. Obviously a hit is needed

        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Rid of Saka & Son. Easy as you like. GL. 🙂

  9. Darragh82
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Good to go??
    Save a transfer?
    Turner
    Burn, Cash, Gabriel, Udogie
    Salah, Son, Bowen
    Haaland, Darwin, Watkins

    Areola, Kabore, Longstaff, Mitoma

  10. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    So what's the story with Gabriel? Does he start v CHE?

    1. G-Whizz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Press conference is @09:00

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Should be helpful. Thanks.

  11. Zaruto
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bruno or Madd?
    Thks

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Maddison

  12. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Capt son or haaland?

    1. Raul Seleccion
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Salah

