Gameweek 9 continues at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Chelsea v Arsenal is the penultimate top-flight match of the day, with the action getting underway at 17:30 BST.

There’s some big team news for both sides in west London.

The most significant from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective is the return to fitness of Bukayo Saka, who makes the visitors’ starting XI after recovering from injury.

Gabriel Martinelli also starts after his match-winning cameo off the bench in Gameweek 8.

Last season’s first-choice front three of Saka, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are thus reunited in the same line-up for the first time in 2023/24.

Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard, who is fit enough for substitute duty, are the players to make way from the team that defeated Manchester City a fortnight ago.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale isn’t among the substitutes but there is no injury for the England international: his wife has given birth.

As for Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino’s two changes are fitness-related.

Axel Disasi – who was an injury doubt going into Gameweek 9 – drops to the bench, while striker Armando Broja misses out altogether.

Malo Gusto, free from suspension, and Mykhailo Mudryk are the men to take their places.

The fit-again Nicolas Jackson, Benoit Badiashile and Reece James are among the hosts’ replacements.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez, Mudryk, Palmer, Sterling.

Subs: Petrovic, James, Maatsen, Badiashile, Disasi, Ugochukwu, Madueke, Washington, Jackson.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Hein, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Havertz, Trossard, Nketiah.