  1. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Thoughts on Hojlund + Maddison + Chukwuemeka ➡ Saka + Diaby/Mitoma + Archer for -4? Gives me -

    Areola
    Cash - Burn - Gabriel
    Salah - Son - Saka - Bowen - Diaby/Mitoma
    Haaland - Watkins

    3.9 - Branthwaite - Archer - Taylor

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      I’d look to get Alvarez in

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Can do Maddison + Hojlund ➡ Alvarez + Martinelli for free

        Worth it?

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Hmm I would be tempted yes

          1. pundit of punts
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Wait and see.

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ta

    3. fedolefan
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pretty damn good. Don't see the problem.

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks

        Mitoma or Diaby?

        1. fedolefan
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Prefer Mitoma. When I had Diaby GW5-7, for some reason never felt confident he could haul. Trust Mitoma's finishing more even though he plays as a winger and Diaby is a 2nd striker. But one of those where you can't really predict no matter how much you deep dive.

  2. F4L
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    is Alisson worth 5.5mil if you're really bad at picking the best sub 4.5mil option and just want 4ppg? 1 premium team so money is there

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      No

      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        🙁

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'll raise you: Areola

  3. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Score check 39 with 6 to play 🙂

    1. pundit of punts
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      * 7 to play

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      53 with 5 to go. Probably below average

      1. SUPERMAN
        • 11 Years
        just now

        6 to go!

    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      72 with U-Dawg, Cash, Son, Maddy & Leno to go.
      49% green arrow.

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        WTF

        Salah (c) + Mudryk ?

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Haaland (C), Alavarez, Mbeumo, Salah, Trip & Schar.
          Bit gutted to have Gordon 1st bench.

    4. Sure You Did
      32 mins ago

      81 with 2 to play so yours is pretty poor tbh. Better luck next time.

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I guessed but hey beware of the moral brag brigade

        I’ll congratulate you but they’d be coming for you anytime

    5. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      68 4 to go

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wow

        Great score

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks shame about not capping Salah

          1. pundit of punts
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Who were your performers?

            1. FATHERLESS SON
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Trippier, Salah, Mbeumo

    6. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      54 with 6, Zinchenko failed me

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Fantastic

    7. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      89 with 9 to play. Bit disappointed tbh

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Pick another hobby

        Why waste time on this forum when you’re awful at this? 🙄

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 14 Years
          6 mins ago

          What lol? I’m doing alright

    8. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      63 with 5 to play. Lucky week.

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Salah(c) ?

        1. AIRMILES
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yep. I didn't have the option of Haaland.

    9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      51 with 6 to go. Red arrow as of now.

    10. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      54 with 8 to play as I am playing bb

    11. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      45 with 5 to go but doing a -4 next week to avoiding a wildcard.

      Knew it was going to be bad. Haven't captained salah yet since gw2

  4. AIRMILES
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    A rival in one of my Public Classic Leagues, where you get assigned to 19 other random managers, is currently OR 1,792, and still 5 to play for the week.
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/647065/history

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      My main rival is 174 in the world with 5 to play

  5. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    There's a reason why Sanchez lost his place to Jason effing Steele....

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      i swear it looked like he had retreated all the way behind his goal line for the second as well, really poor positioning

  6. Walter White (ww)
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    How the hell did Chelsea bottle it

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      52 mins ago

      give over. That was a decent game of football. No bottling in sight.

      1. Walter White (ww)
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        My bad. I wasn’t following the game

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        2-0 up and dominating with 10 mins to go, and threw it away with stupid errors. Unless the definition of bottling has changed, this is textbook.

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 14 Years
          49 mins ago

          You expect me to take a troll seriously?

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            47 mins ago

            Who’s trolling? Chelsea were the better side and gifted them the points in the last minutes of the game.

            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • 14 Years
              45 mins ago

              You’re getting closer to the facts.

              Chelsea’s best performance of the season, an error by Sanchez ruthlessly punished by Rice and Arsenal get an equaliser with the encouragement from that goal.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                42 mins ago

                If that was their best performance, they’re in more trouble that I thought.

                Dominated midfield, but hardly any chances created (half their xG was a pen and other goal was a cross), then chucked it away with a stupid keeping error and Gusto forgetting to defend.

                Either way, should have won and didn’t because of last minute stupidity = bottlejob

                1. Twisted Saltergater
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  I was impressed with how they hunted down Arsenal and gave them little time on the ball. Should be interesting to see if Poch goes back to wingbacks when James is fully fit because Gallagher ran the press.

      3. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        Sanchez howler and he should have saved the second too… maybe not bottled but their own errors cost them the win

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          1 mistake by both keepers. It happens

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      The fifth word in your statement is the answer.

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      With good help from Sanchez.

  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    51 with 6 to play. A red arrow still.

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Really? That’s crazy

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes! Somehow. Hope it doesn't end that way, though.

  8. Sure You Did
    52 mins ago

    Who is watching the WRC instead of the Sheffield game?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Toffs, Tories and tw@ts

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      will be much of a contest? Last night's match was boring as a casual fan

      1. Sure You Did
        23 mins ago

        Suppose you need to pick what you would prefer to watch. A once every 4 years tournament, or the garbage that is Man U getting pumped by Sheffield United :). TBF, South Africa are likely to destroy England.

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          just now

          😀 Can't be much worse than the cricket today anyways...

    3. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      going to watch Bosch Legacy Season 2

  9. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Gone from 6.5m after GW6, to 280k after GW9, 91 points this GW! 🙂

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nice!

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Dam nice

    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Fair play! That’s incredible 🙂

    4. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Wow, awesome score!

    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Very good!

    6. F4L
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      that's legit brilliant, ggs

    7. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Well done lad

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Or lass, apologies, shouldn’t assume

    8. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Thank you all! Keep the faith! 🙂

  10. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Zinch HT sub.. tactical because of the booking or was was he injured?

  11. Maddi Son
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Anybody got 52 'net' points by any chance? I think I've got the smallest red arrow I've ever had (went down around 300 places) - Just wondering if anybody on 52 had a green arrow?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I have a green arrow with 49 points so far and others still to play. Must be something wrong with where you are ranked at the moment.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        More difficult to move up in the higher ranks.

  12. Giovanni Giorgio
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    On WC

    Turner - Areola
    Cash Tsimikas Guehi Kabore x
    Salah Son Mitoma Palmer x
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    a) Bowen + Trippier
    b) Saka + 6.3 (Saliba/White/other?)

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd WC to get rid of that defence

  13. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    WC can’t come fast enough. 40k two weeks ago to 240k now live rank. Need United to turn my fortunes around

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hope Sheffield do it for you.

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Lol

  14. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    47 mins ago

    Team not firing. WC still available but also have 2 FT.

    Current team:
    Turner Areola
    Cash Udogie Andersen Gusto* Botman*
    Salah Son Maddison Foden* Mitoma*
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    A) Mitoma + Foden -> Saka + Gordon

    B) Andersen + Foden -> Trippier + Gordon

    C) WC (get Saka, Trippier, Palmer, Diaby etc)

    1. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd WC. Also, I'd really recommend you get Trippier in.

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yes. That is an issue

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Agree, Trippier will kill your rank.

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’d chill. Look at Mitoma’s upcoming fixtures, people will be bringing him in.

      Foden to Diaby maybe, might fund Trippier.

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yeah- that would be my first instinct but no Trippier and Saka worrying me - thanks tho.

        Fair point on Mitoma

  15. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hope the rugby is closer than the cricket for the psyche of England fans

  16. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Rashford/Bruno prisoners...

    This is it, the big one...will patience be rewarded or another dissappointment and 1m team value lost...

    Either way, you'll still be prisoners next week

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Selling Bruno for Saka whatever he does which won't be a lot

