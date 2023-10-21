There were eight Gameweek 9 matches taking place on a busier-than-usual Saturday – and we’ve got all of the day’s attacking returns and bonus points here.

You’ll find all of the day’s goals, assists and projected bonus points below, courtesy of LiveFPL.

And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats – from shots to expected goals (xG) – that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.

GAMEWEEK 9: SATURDAY’S HEADLINES IN BRIEF

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) outscored Erling Haaland (£14.0m) for the fourth time in five Gameweeks, with a brace in the Merseyside derby consolidating his lead at the top of the FPL points table.

Haaland was, at least, on the scoresheet for the ninth time this season in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. Also on target was Julian Alvarez (£7.1m), who moves to within six points of his more expensive team-mate. Only Kieran Trippier (£6.9m) has more bonus points (12) than the Argentina international (11) this season.

Speaking of Trippier, he delivered yet another assist – his sixth in four Gameweeks – as Newcastle United romped to a 4-0 win over an unusually porous Crystal Palace side. The unlikely figure of Jacob Murphy (£4.8m) top-scored on a busy Saturday of Premier League football, bagging a 17-point haul by playing a part in three of the Magpies’ four goals.

Pedro Neto (£5.8m) is doing his best to stay ahead of Trippier in the goal contributions table, teeing up Wolverhampton Wanderers’ first strike at Bournemouth for his seventh assist of the campaign. That’s now seven successive appearances without a blank for the Wolves winger.

Speaking of blank-less wonders, Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) hopped off the treatment table to deliver an attacking return for the seventh occasion in eight starts in 2023/24. Arsenal fought their way back from two goals down to draw at Stamford Bridge, with budget FPL midfielder Cole Palmer (£4.9m) again on target from the penalty spot for the Blues.

Saka has made light of his FPL starting price tag; Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) emphatically has not. A blank in the late-evening match at Bramall Lane was his seventh failure in nine run-outs this season, a damp squib against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United representing a new low. Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) at least chipped in with an assist to avoid the same fate.

Three sub-£5.0m FPL forwards – Chris Wood (£4.9m), Elijah Adebayo (£4.8m) and Chiedozie Ogbene (£4.9m) – scored all the goals as Luton Town preceded Arsenal in coming from 2-0 down to grab a point at Nottingham Forest.

Finally, Bryan Mbeumo (£6.7m) ended a run of blanks by delivering a double-digit haul against Burnley. For all the failures of recent weeks, he’s now joint-third among FPL midfielders for points, behind only Saka and Salah.

GAMEWEEK 9: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 9: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE