  1. Guttelim
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Price changes killing me... This worth -4?

    Rashford, Maddison, Porro —> Salah, Palmer, Tsimikas

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Tough! Salah looking hard to ignore

    2. Buck The Trent
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Not sure about Maddy out

      1. Guttelim
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Could opt for Darwin, Watkins or Son out - Maddison seemed the lesser of four evils

      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Didnt get any returns today

    3. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I like it!

  2. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    2FT:

    Foden & Andersen —> Saka & C.Taylor
    Y/N?

    Need to do tonight with Foden dropping and Taylor maybe rising

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      You seem to have played the game for long enough to know the risk of early transfers

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Fair point!

        WC still there in case a disaster on Monday and over European games

    2. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yes to this move.

  3. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Suppose Son plays meh against Fulham, would you do Son to Saka (SHU) next week?

    1. Guttelim
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yes. Would free up funds too

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I was considering it regardless of how Son plays on Monday. Palace's performance today has me questioning the move now.

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Were Palace that bad or were Newcastle really good?

  4. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    After the Saturday games have concluded I can confirm a 64.87% green arrow (wow!) with 1.4M ranks gained (finally).

    77 from 7, the four to play; Udogie, Cash, Maddison & Diaby. WHU fan so conflicted on how I want tomorrow to go. Maybe a Diaby brace, Cash substituted at 60' then West Ham make the 3-2 comeback without Bowen or Soucek being involved? 😀

    Burn benched with 6 points so that's the only "mistake" of the week so far.

    What's your rough and what's your smooth this week?

  5. v3n0m
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    A) Foden + Mbeumo -> Saka + Gordon
    B) Foden + Pickford -> Martinelli + Areola

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Arsenal play midweek.

      1. v3n0m
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Yeah can delay it, but A or B?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Could be a different answer given Newcastle also play midweek.

  6. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Johnstone triple blue arrow on fpl stats after conceding 4 today.

    Ok.

    1. Buck The Trent
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Highest scoring GK in the game

  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1205 teams)

    Current safety score = 40 including autosubs
    Top score = 92

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      After gw ranks of 7.2m twice and 8.3 I'm still in. Amazing.

  8. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Question of the ages:

    Gordon or Neto?

    Neto is going to keep ticking along I feel. Gordon more explosive in an attacking top 4 team. Leaning towards Gordon slightly.

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Think you can throw Palmer and Soucek in that mix as well, maybe Hwang too

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Prefer Gordon while Barnes is out

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I’d go Gordon

  9. FC Hakkebøf
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Tripper + Son to Tsimikas + Salah with 2 FT?

    Newcastle got a fixtureswing now

    1. Ady87
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Tripp has 6 assists in 4 games though

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Yeah, but you gotta play the fixtures imo. Calculated risk

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Not a massive 'swing' though is it. On their best form which they've shown recently they could win their next 6 matches.

  10. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Need Salah.

    Saka/Hojlund/Estup > Salah/Archer/£4.2?

    The £4.2 would basically be a non player looking at what’s on offer. Lascelles might be the best of the lot. Already own trippier. Gusto surely now back out of the team.

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      If you are insistent on that change, firstly hope it's for a minus four, secondly, Branthwaite? I know he plays for Everton, but at least he plays every week?

    2. andoman
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d stick with Saka

  11. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    2FT and £1.0m itb, what transfers would you recommend?

    Areola
    Trippier Udogie Burn
    Salah Son Bowen Diaby Gordon
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Cash Archer Kabore

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nothing much to do there. Udogie to Gabriel? (but cry for Spurs is not that bad a fixture, Palace are rubbish going forward at the mo). Kabore to Taylor to avoid burning a FT and generating another 0.1?

  12. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Botman now red flagged til 11th Nov- where did that come from?!

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Surprise!

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1715789778250006831

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yuck and thanks!

  13. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    JWP > Bowen? (exact money)

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes (can you wait?)

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Bowen currently 100.5% on fplstatistics so maybe 40% chance his price goes up tonight.

        1. Bennerman
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          In my judgement it's a lot more than 40% to go up tonight. I'd wager that he will indeed go up.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Bennerman!

  14. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I have exactly enough to do Bruno/Richy/Estu to Saka/Bowen/Burn(-4)

    Should I pull the trigger before Bowen goes up today or wait to see how spurs and westham play?

    (2FT & 0.4itb)
    Turner
    Cash Udogie Gvardiol
    Salah Maddison Richarlison Bruno Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez

    Pickford Estu* Kabob Osula

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I’d personally risk it for a biscuit

    2. Yank Revolution
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Do it...and do it now.

  15. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    I have 43 points with 6 players left to play lol

  16. Dilzy
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Would you WC this?

    Pickford
    Saliba Cash Udogie
    Salah Son Maddison Mbeumo Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez

    (Turner Digne Reguilon Archer) 0.2 ITB 1FT

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      To what?!

      1. Dilzy
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Not 100% sure, I think it's more fear of missing out after seeing teams with the likes of Watkins, Bowen, Saka, Areola + losing team value by GW19

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      No

    3. Phil's Stamps
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      No way.

    4. Yank Revolution
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Huh?

  17. HD7
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Should I still get Trippier or his next fixs arent so good?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just get him.

  18. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Seems very risky doing early transfers with all the CL and Europa League games next week.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Very true but can see a number of late activated WC10s this week so strong chance of being priced out of planned moves for those of us just using FTs.

      1. El Presidente
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Transfers made when WC activated don't count for price changes

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          30 mins ago

          You missed the "late activated" part. People using WC10 will generally be experienced enough to know they can make early transfers that will affect price changes, then activate their WC towards the end of the week when they confirm their final transfer.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            I don't think experienced FPL players will actually try this in reality. We have seen folks forget to activate the WC chip before the deadline and end up with multiple hits.

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              So it is a thing.

          2. Yank Revolution
            • 12 Years
            13 mins ago

            Don't worry about that. Either trust your gut and roll the dice on early transfers and avoid any price rises...or don't.

          3. Bennerman
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Given the enormous volume of transfers required to affect prices, anyone thinking their own individual transfers will affect prices are not 'experienced'.

  19. Hanz0
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Anyone else going without Salah for the next two? I really do feel he has been incredibly lucky the past two weeks. He has NFO (h) and LUT (a) next, will my alternative captains be sufficient?

    GW10: Saka (c) vs SHU (H)
    GW11 Haaland (c) vs BOU (H)

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can Saka and Haaland match or better him the next two weeks? Yes, of course. Is Salah "essential"? Looking that way. Sorry, not much help.

  20. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Any early thoughts on this team?

    Areola
    Cash Coufal Porro
    Salah Son Maddison Diaby Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez

    Amissah Archer Taylor Branthwaite - 1 FT, 0.4M ITB

    A) Son > Saka
    B) Maddison > Martinelli
    C) Save FT
    D) smth else?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Impossible to answer until Spurs have played. If Son blanks and again gets pulled of early I would consider selling him for Saka.

    2. Phil's Stamps
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      C

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      What would Pat Kluivert do?

  21. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    A) Bowen & Alvarez
    Or
    B) Gordon & Watkins

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      I have A and happy with it

    3. Yank Revolution
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  22. Phil's Stamps
    • 12 Years
    57 mins ago

    Need to take a risk and move early to avoid Bruno's likely price drop. Either will become Saka in a couple of weeks (0.1 off at the moment). Who to go for?

    A) Bowen
    B) Martinelli

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bowen - talisman

      1. Phil's Stamps
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers.

  23. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Would you wc this? Plan all along was to wc in gw10. Having second thoughts now after a killer gw. On 70 points with 4 to play.

    Turner
    Trippier udogie cash
    Salah Bowen Maddison mbeumo Neto
    Haaland Alvarez

    Onana kabore estu mubama

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Well done. No need to WC, just get some Arsenal in.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thanks bud. Not sure how to get in saka and an Ars defender without hits. Need to lose Onana, estu, kabore as well. Might just pull the trigger

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Maybe not after last week, but Onana to Raya maybe a good start moving forward.

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yesterday I mean

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          just now

          You're talking about making changes around the "edges" of your team. Is that sufficient changes to activate the WC when most of the main core of WC10 players are already in your team?

    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Should go with your plan imo - about five players to change at least to set you up. GW10+ is all about ARS, AVL, LIV, BRI and you dont have them.

  24. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    If Doug Luiz lets me down, I may have to ask him to put the bins out and then welcome either Palmer or Soucek the Destroyer to mine team. I want Soucek but Palmer looks a great option too. Grateful thoughts and ideas for sub-5.6m mids.

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gordon is the best cheap mid imo

    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Here’s one.

      Adingra.

      March potentially out for a while, could have that right side locked down for brightons great fixture run.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Need to see more from him. Certainly a punt compared to Gordon and Palmer at the moment.

      2. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Surely Ansu Fati could see more time after his goal yesterday?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Not sure about that. I can still see Ferguson and Pedro combo starting ahead of Fati.

  25. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    So what’s more important, fixtures or form?

    Are there any “season keepers” this year?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Form for me.

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Form over fixtures for attackers. Haaland the only season keeper for me. Trippier close.

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I would say it's a mixture as some players are fixture proof and can haul even if they are a bit off form because form always turns around for them

  26. Johan Queef
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    2FT and I need my man Salah.

    Pickford*
    Trippier, Cash, Udogie
    Son, Maddison, Bruno*, Mbeumo*, Saka
    Haaland, Alvarez

    Turner, Botman*, Beyer*, Mubama*

    Price changes look like they might sting me. Do I wait and try some -4 or pull the WC considering how many I might want rid of?

    Thanks!

  27. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Will u do rash and anderson to saka and palmer for free?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sure would

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yep, I would do that.

