  1. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Still no returns from cas after couple gw
    Cs gone y/c

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      CS blanked

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        banked sorry

        1. Gizzachance
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Cheers, didn’t realise! Just seen Luton goal pop up

  2. Walter White (ww)
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Diaby max baps it seems

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Get in

  3. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Watkins mitoma, couple minutes to go to get something please

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    That Martinez OG just cost me 7 points altogether.

  5. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Haaland (C) - but at what cost

  6. Thomas Jerome Newton
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Won't be captaining Watkins again in a hurry.

  7. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    First week owning Alvarez, a goal would be very welcome!

