There are five Premier League matches taking place on a bumper Sunday, with the Manchester derby the headline act at the slightly unusual kick-off time of 3.30pm GMT.

The likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion are all in action earlier in the day, but it’s West Ham United v Everton starting us off.

David Moyes recalls a number of key players after making a host of changes for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League defeat by Olympiakos.

Aaron Cresswell and Mohammed Kudus both make their first Premier League starts of the season, replacing the suspended Emerson Palmieri and Tomas Soucek, who drops to the bench.

Vladimir Coufal recovers from a muscle issue to start, meanwhile.

Sean Dyche makes just one change from the team which started the Merseyside derby and it’s enforced. Ashley Young is suspended, so Nathan Patterson joins the back four.

At Villa Park, the hosts are unchanged despite Youri Tielemans and Leon Bailey impressing in midweek.

Rob Edwards makes three changes for the visitors, however, with Gabriel Osho, Issa Kabore and former Villa man Ross Barkley coming in.

On the south coast, Roberto De Zerbi had promised to make changes from Thursday’s 2-0 win over Ajax and he responds by making six alterations to Brighton’s starting XI.

Adam Webster, Igor Julio, Mahmoud Dahoud, Carlos Baleba, Adam Lallana and Evan Ferguson replace Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, James Milner, Billy Gilmour, Ansu Fati and Joao Pedro.

As for Fulham, Marco Silva brings in Harrison Reed, Alex Iwobi and Raul Jimenez for Sasa Lukic, Andreas Pereira and Carlos Vinicius.

Finally, at Anfield, Luis Diaz is not involved following the awful news that his parents have been kidnapped in Colombia. His replacement, Darwin Nunez, is Jurgen Klopp’s only change from the Merseyside derby.

Opponents Nottingham Forest have a striker shortage, with Chris Wood out injured.

It means Anthony Elanga will lead the line in Steve Cooper’s 3-5-2 formation, but Taiwo Awoniyi is at least available again off the bench. Moussa Niakhate and Ola Aina also return.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, L Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Soucek, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Benrahma

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Godfrey, Hunt, Gueye, Danjuma, Beto, Dobbin, Chermiti

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, D Luiz, Zaniolo, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Lenglet, Carlos, Chambers, Bailey, Traore, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Dendoncker

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Lockyer, Osho, Kabore, Barkley, Nakamba, Doughty, Ogbene, Brown, Morris

Subs: Krul, Johnson, Luker, Townsend, Mpanzu, Giles, Chong, Woodrow, Adebayo

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Gross, Webster, Dunk, I Julio, Dahoud, Baleba, Adingra, Lallana, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Hinshelwood, Milner, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Fati, Joao Pedro

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De-Cordova Reid, Iwobi, Willian, Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tanton, Ballo-Toure, Fougerolles, Cairney, Lukic, Pereira, Wilson, Muniz

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Darwin

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Matip, Chambers, Gomez, McConnell, Elliott, Endo, Gakpo

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Aurier, Boly, Niakhate, Aina, Sangare, Mangala, Murillo, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Elanga

Subs: Vlachodimos, Williams, Toffolo, Worrall, Tavares, Kouyate, Yates, Santos, Awoniyi

